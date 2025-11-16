I Photographed Tucume, Valley Of The Pyramids (40 Pics)

Túcume is a pre-Hispanic site in Peru, south of the La Leche River on a plain around La Raya Mountain. It covers an area of over 540 acres and encompasses 26 major pyramids and mounds. The area is referred to as Purgatorio by local people.

Welcome to Tucume… Valley of the Pyramids

Main road into Tucume (the town)

The way to the Pyramids

A Pyramid at the distance

To the museum

Entrance to the Museum

The Museum

Riding the donkey

Another Pyramid

Ceramics from “El Cerro La Raya”

A Maketa of the Town at the foot steps of the Mountain

Cooking, the Hornado way

Cooking pots

The Journey of the Fox to Heaven.

Ceramics used by the Healers

Animals and Healers

Healers and religious images

Images and stones

Healer

Ceremonial Healers

A maketa

Inca Ceramics

A Stone

A plaza at the Museum

This, I called the Valley of the Cactus

More Weird Cactus….

…And more

And another one

Tucume wishes you a happy trip!

Patrick Penrose
