This Australian Shepherd Came Into My Home And Never Left (10 Pics)

I got the call to foster Zeus. I figured since he’s a purebred Australian Shepherd it wouldn’t take too long to find a forever home. Little did I know that he had already found it when he bounded into the house and was so excited to be around other dogs and cats. I fell in love with him instantly.
More info: Instagram
My “red panda” Zeus the day I got him
He was so cuddly
Lazy boy when he eats. Almost 4 years later and he still lays down to eat
Loving his walks, can’t tire him out
Guarding me from a garbage truck. Outside. On the other side of the street. That garbage truck was not going to get past him
After the dangerous garbage truck was gone and I was no longer in danger
He looks so bored
He knows he’s handsome. He actually poses
I guess he was feeling bratty at that moment
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us