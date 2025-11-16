This Australian Shepherd Came Into My Home And Never Left (10 Pics)

by

I got the call to foster Zeus. I figured since he’s a purebred Australian Shepherd it wouldn’t take too long to find a forever home. Little did I know that he had already found it when he bounded into the house and was so excited to be around other dogs and cats. I fell in love with him instantly.

More info: Instagram

My “red panda” Zeus the day I got him

He was so cuddly

Lazy boy when he eats. Almost 4 years later and he still lays down to eat

Loving his walks, can’t tire him out

Guarding me from a garbage truck. Outside. On the other side of the street. That garbage truck was not going to get past him

After the dangerous garbage truck was gone and I was no longer in danger

He looks so bored

He knows he’s handsome. He actually poses

I guess he was feeling bratty at that moment

Patrick Penrose
