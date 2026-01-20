79 Confusing Pictures That Are Funny For No Clear Reason

I love inside jokes when I’m in on them. When I’m not, they’re mostly just confusing and mildly insulting. And yet, there’s something oddly entertaining about stumbling across a moment that clearly has a story behind it, even if you have no idea what that story is.

So we put together a list of pictures that raise more questions than they answer. From public signs that might as well be art installations to sports that seem impossible in a time-conscious world, enjoy trying to figure out what’s happening. Or don’t. That’s kind of the point.

#1 Good Luck To Both Of You

Image source: RedkobraSammy

#2 Stairs Down To Pub Toilets – They Know Their Customers!

Image source: BottleGoblin

#3 Romance Display At My Local Barnes & Nobles. I Probably Laughed Too Loud

Image source: JessLovesNaps

#4 Nailed It

Image source: quemirasche

#5 I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Too Much Job

Image source: TheFarRegiond

#7 Convenient Place To Store This Large Garden Statue

Image source: bootsforacarrot

#8 Technically Correct

Image source: Nergaal

#9 This Is A Real Sport, Btw. I Think This One Was Held In Groningen, The Netherlands

Image source: johancoffey

#10 I’m A Whale

Image source: H_G_Bells

#11 The Chin On This Guy

Image source: claramat001

#12 An Old Friend Posted This On Their Story

Image source: cedarstoic

#13 Took This Photo In 2020, And Still Love It

Image source: fLukeozade

#14 Took This Pic At The Starbucks Drive-Thru This Afternoon. I’ve Titled It “Just Tell Them Your Order So I Don’t Get It Wrong”

Image source: Wfry84

#15 My Friend Went To The Aquarium This Morning And Sent Me This

Image source: annav74

#16 “This Is Dope. I Want Him To Have A Pair Of Shades That Match Exactly” – Dontpanic42tc

Image source: CryptographerOk1172

#17 I Put Eyebrows On My Bag… That Is All. Thank You For Your Time

Image source: Phosyrgo

#18 I Need To Invest In Some Socks Myself

Image source: Intrepid_Reason8906

#19 “I’m Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today”

Image source: pystar

#20 My Drunk Roommate Was “Saving It For Later”

Image source: green_spandex

#21 For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem

Image source: lokibola

#22 “That’s A No From Me,” – Dog

Image source: Kelaita

#23 A Water Fountain Gifted By Someone Named Sippy

Image source: Remote_Ad_1737

#24 I’m Visiting My Son In Minnesota. Check Out This Pic He Took Of Me At Minnehaha Falls Today

Image source: maxpash

#25 My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him And One Of My Hens

Image source: mrnanovideos1

#26 How To Tell Your Husband You Accidentally Shrank His Favorite Wool Sweater

Image source: adrianahasaids

#27 Found You Mate

Image source: Harry73127

#28 My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This

Image source: iamthedreadpiraterob

#29 Mr. Crab’s First Dollar

Image source: capecoddaveb

#30 A Friend Of Mine Told Me To Take These And Now I’m On A Whole New Level

Image source: EdmontonGal81

#31 Penne For Your Thoughts, M’lady

Image source: Puppies_fart_hope

#32 Blursed Powerpuff Girls

Image source: Scarlet-writer

#33 Blursed Minnie

Image source: B777X_787-9

#34 I Always Suspected That Anime Mecha Stuff Was Based On Real Life, Too Many Different Shows All So Popular For It To Be Fake

Image source: –lily-rose–

#35 You Gotta Wonder, Why They Chose To Tie It To The Roof, When They Have A Mid Size SUV…..

Image source: –lily-rose–

#36 What Are Those

Image source: CryptographerOk1172

#37 So I Taped A Hanger To My Door, As Was The Style At The Time

Image source: Weird-Following-749

#38 Wait Till You Try The +2 Card

Image source: IOnceTook3PushUps

#39 Silly Tumbleweed, You’re Not A Motor Vehicle

Image source: Dry_Entertainer2000

#40 Would Make A Good Book Cover

Image source: DrFetusRN

#41 The Holiday Spirit Mixed With Some Humor

Image source: LabNew3779

#42 I Met A Very Friendly And Pretty Bird Yesterday. The Camera Doesnt Agree

Image source: gorhxul

#43 Who Loves To Learn?

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Spiderman – No Way It Holds

Image source: Ikkm-der-Wahre

#45 My Friend Told Me That I Look Like A Popsicle Stick

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Thought This Was A Muppet

Image source: boldadrianna

#47 My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On My Dog Would Be Really Funny… She Was Correct

Image source: ONESIXEIGHTTERD

#48 Those Are Weird Looking Dogs

Image source: Wolframite__

#49 Lucky Guy

Image source: ErrorFresh3422

#50 Patrick Really Is The Star Of The Show

Image source: Chazzbaps

#51 When Self-Care Turns Into Group Therapy

Image source: CryptographerOk1172

#52 I Love How Dogs Always Look Like They Understand What The Joke Is

Image source: Moliere-2273

#53 The Strongest Bird In The Universe

Image source: Nile_404

#54 A Crab Walking A Guy Takes Longer Because Both Keep Going Sideways

Image source: –lily-rose–

#55 You Can’t Take The Sky From Me

Image source: Riyadh_Z7

#56 My Switch Was Too Heavy, So I Got A Lighter One

Image source: Moonwatcher-451

#57 I Have A Feeling That There Is A Mask Underneath The Mask He Is Wearing

Image source: YextFE

#58 Babysitting

Image source: lauraennick1234

#59 What Is That Word?

Image source: Turbulent_Concept134

#60 January 4th And Someone’s Already Given Up

Image source: boredandhungry5

#61 Had A One Too Many In The Local Pub

Image source: lyc4n555

#62 My Dad Sent Me This Pic Saying “Look At My New Office Building”

Image source: theacsguy

#63 Santa Has Different Priorities After The Christmas Rush

Image source: j1ggy

#64 In My College’s Caf And This Happened. Thank You Stranger

Image source: nevesnow

#65 Towel Animal Left By The Hotel Staff

Image source: OyeSimpson

#66 Clippy! Is That You, Old Friend?

Image source: DragonCz

#67 Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto

Image source: AndalusianGod

#68 Snack Pack

Image source: Yeeslander

#69 It’s All Good Sir

Image source: pebrocks

#70 The Revolution Has Begun

Image source: Alphaxfusion

#71 Back In The 90’s I Was In A Very Famous TV Show

Image source: girl_beautifull

#72 I Love How Disappointed The Dog Is

Image source: ChasingPesmerga

#73 Good Pub, I Guess

Image source: Myrtha_Thistlethorne

#74 It Inevitable

Image source: Hixo_7

#75 Nice Outfit

Image source: ObscureRedditor77

#76 Possibly The Best Second Hand Shop Name Ever!

Image source: uglysoxdude

#77 Jollibee Is On Side Quest Now

Image source: Moliere-2273

#78 Greater Dog From Undertale

Image source: Nile_404

#79 Putting The Fun In Funeral

Image source: Bill_nyeGrasseTyson

