79 Confusing Pictures That Are Funny For No Clear Reason

I love inside jokes when I’m in on them. When I’m not, they’re mostly just confusing and mildly insulting. And yet, there’s something oddly entertaining about stumbling across a moment that clearly has a story behind it, even if you have no idea what that story is.
So we put together a list of pictures that raise more questions than they answer. From public signs that might as well be art installations to sports that seem impossible in a time-conscious world, enjoy trying to figure out what’s happening. Or don’t. That’s kind of the point.
#1 Good Luck To Both Of You
Image source: RedkobraSammy
#2 Stairs Down To Pub Toilets – They Know Their Customers!
Image source: BottleGoblin
#3 Romance Display At My Local Barnes & Nobles. I Probably Laughed Too Loud
Image source: JessLovesNaps
#4 Nailed It
Image source: quemirasche
#5 I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Too Much Job
Image source: TheFarRegiond
#7 Convenient Place To Store This Large Garden Statue
Image source: bootsforacarrot
#8 Technically Correct
Image source: Nergaal
#9 This Is A Real Sport, Btw. I Think This One Was Held In Groningen, The Netherlands
Image source: johancoffey
#10 I’m A Whale
Image source: H_G_Bells
#11 The Chin On This Guy
Image source: claramat001
#12 An Old Friend Posted This On Their Story
Image source: cedarstoic
#13 Took This Photo In 2020, And Still Love It
Image source: fLukeozade
#14 Took This Pic At The Starbucks Drive-Thru This Afternoon. I’ve Titled It “Just Tell Them Your Order So I Don’t Get It Wrong”
Image source: Wfry84
#15 My Friend Went To The Aquarium This Morning And Sent Me This
Image source: annav74
#16 “This Is Dope. I Want Him To Have A Pair Of Shades That Match Exactly” – Dontpanic42tc
Image source: CryptographerOk1172
#17 I Put Eyebrows On My Bag… That Is All. Thank You For Your Time
Image source: Phosyrgo
#18 I Need To Invest In Some Socks Myself
Image source: Intrepid_Reason8906
#19 “I’m Sure You’re All Wondering Why I’ve Gathered You Here Today”
Image source: pystar
#20 My Drunk Roommate Was “Saving It For Later”
Image source: green_spandex
#21 For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem
Image source: lokibola
#22 “That’s A No From Me,” – Dog
Image source: Kelaita
#23 A Water Fountain Gifted By Someone Named Sippy
Image source: Remote_Ad_1737
#24 I’m Visiting My Son In Minnesota. Check Out This Pic He Took Of Me At Minnehaha Falls Today
Image source: maxpash
#25 My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him And One Of My Hens
Image source: mrnanovideos1
#26 How To Tell Your Husband You Accidentally Shrank His Favorite Wool Sweater
Image source: adrianahasaids
#27 Found You Mate
Image source: Harry73127
#28 My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This
Image source: iamthedreadpiraterob
#29 Mr. Crab’s First Dollar
Image source: capecoddaveb
#30 A Friend Of Mine Told Me To Take These And Now I’m On A Whole New Level
Image source: EdmontonGal81
#31 Penne For Your Thoughts, M’lady
Image source: Puppies_fart_hope
#32 Blursed Powerpuff Girls
Image source: Scarlet-writer
#33 Blursed Minnie
Image source: B777X_787-9
#34 I Always Suspected That Anime Mecha Stuff Was Based On Real Life, Too Many Different Shows All So Popular For It To Be Fake
Image source: –lily-rose–
#35 You Gotta Wonder, Why They Chose To Tie It To The Roof, When They Have A Mid Size SUV…..
Image source: –lily-rose–
#36 What Are Those
Image source: CryptographerOk1172
#37 So I Taped A Hanger To My Door, As Was The Style At The Time
Image source: Weird-Following-749
#38 Wait Till You Try The +2 Card
Image source: IOnceTook3PushUps
#39 Silly Tumbleweed, You’re Not A Motor Vehicle
Image source: Dry_Entertainer2000
#40 Would Make A Good Book Cover
Image source: DrFetusRN
#41 The Holiday Spirit Mixed With Some Humor
Image source: LabNew3779
#42 I Met A Very Friendly And Pretty Bird Yesterday. The Camera Doesnt Agree
Image source: gorhxul
#43 Who Loves To Learn?
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Spiderman – No Way It Holds
Image source: Ikkm-der-Wahre
#45 My Friend Told Me That I Look Like A Popsicle Stick
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Thought This Was A Muppet
Image source: boldadrianna
#47 My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On My Dog Would Be Really Funny… She Was Correct
Image source: ONESIXEIGHTTERD
#48 Those Are Weird Looking Dogs
Image source: Wolframite__
#49 Lucky Guy
Image source: ErrorFresh3422
#50 Patrick Really Is The Star Of The Show
Image source: Chazzbaps
#51 When Self-Care Turns Into Group Therapy
Image source: CryptographerOk1172
#52 I Love How Dogs Always Look Like They Understand What The Joke Is
Image source: Moliere-2273
#53 The Strongest Bird In The Universe
Image source: Nile_404
#54 A Crab Walking A Guy Takes Longer Because Both Keep Going Sideways
Image source: –lily-rose–
#55 You Can’t Take The Sky From Me
Image source: Riyadh_Z7
#56 My Switch Was Too Heavy, So I Got A Lighter One
Image source: Moonwatcher-451
#57 I Have A Feeling That There Is A Mask Underneath The Mask He Is Wearing
Image source: YextFE
#58 Babysitting
Image source: lauraennick1234
#59 What Is That Word?
Image source: Turbulent_Concept134
#60 January 4th And Someone’s Already Given Up
Image source: boredandhungry5
#61 Had A One Too Many In The Local Pub
Image source: lyc4n555
#62 My Dad Sent Me This Pic Saying “Look At My New Office Building”
Image source: theacsguy
#63 Santa Has Different Priorities After The Christmas Rush
Image source: j1ggy
#64 In My College’s Caf And This Happened. Thank You Stranger
Image source: nevesnow
#65 Towel Animal Left By The Hotel Staff
Image source: OyeSimpson
#66 Clippy! Is That You, Old Friend?
Image source: DragonCz
#67 Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto
Image source: AndalusianGod
#68 Snack Pack
Image source: Yeeslander
#69 It’s All Good Sir
Image source: pebrocks
#70 The Revolution Has Begun
Image source: Alphaxfusion
#71 Back In The 90’s I Was In A Very Famous TV Show
Image source: girl_beautifull
#72 I Love How Disappointed The Dog Is
Image source: ChasingPesmerga
#73 Good Pub, I Guess
Image source: Myrtha_Thistlethorne
#74 It Inevitable
Image source: Hixo_7
#75 Nice Outfit
Image source: ObscureRedditor77
#76 Possibly The Best Second Hand Shop Name Ever!
Image source: uglysoxdude
#77 Jollibee Is On Side Quest Now
Image source: Moliere-2273
#78 Greater Dog From Undertale
Image source: Nile_404
#79 Putting The Fun In Funeral
Image source: Bill_nyeGrasseTyson
