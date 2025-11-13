Someone Mocks Person For Being Just A Package Delivery Guy, Gets Perfect Lesson On Respect

With high street stores struggling and online sales booming, your friendly delivery guy has found himself at the center of the modern economy. Business is booming for companies like FedEx and UPS, and I know from personal experience that being out and about on your route, getting some exercise while meeting people and picking up a good paycheck is certainly nothing to be sniffed at.
However, some people are just snobs and tend to judge others based on their idea of ‘worth,’ rather than more human traits such as character, warmth, and personality. Examples of snobs’ favorite ways of judging you include wealth, ‘class,’ appearance, taste in art and fashion and… profession. Someone, commenting on a Reddit thread about UPS drivers, decided that it might be fun to mock delivery guys by suggesting that their job is ‘nothing to be proud of.’ (Facebook cover image: dirkbaltrusch)
Needless to say, it didn’t go down well. For Seinfeld fans, the irony of HellooNewmann coming to the rescue to stand up for delivery drivers is delicious, and this response was as poetic as one could expect from the portly postman. Because come on, shitting on somebody for simply trying to make an honest living is lame. Through our work, we are all contributing to society in one way or another and deserve to be respected! And besides, as Newman himself once said about postal workers: “Just remember. When you control the mail, you control… information.”
“My mother is a USPS Mail Carrier, and a good friend of mine is a UPS Driver,” Corporate Accountant HellooNewmann explained to Bored Panda. “My Mom likes and dislikes her job, it can be tough but is it made tougher by lazy coworkers. If everyone came in and did what they needed to do, it wouldnt be as bad. Sometimes there are little things like the trucks not having AC and holiday overload that make it bad, but then she just gets overtime pay and better routes.”
“Everyone on her route knows her birthday and gives her gift cards for it and Christmas. Overall she likes it. It really just comes down to getting out what you put into it. My buddy loves being a UPS Driver. They have amazing benefits, and he makes more money than i do and he does not have a college degree. I’m actually personally kinda jealous!”
People were supportive of the comment and shared their own experiences
