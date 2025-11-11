We Hand-Paint Tights That Let You Walk In A Piece Of Art

Would you like to wear a painting, or better yet, to walk around in painting?
My name is Jovana Stojanovic, I am an artist and designer, and I’m painting my dream-like illustrations on tights and other hosiery and garments. I find inspiration in my imagination, dreams and world around us. Together with my sister Kana Movana (Marija Stojanovic) we formed a company and brand Movanas.
The idea is to create different and unique fashion style where even a small piece of wardrobe, like tights, can tell the story. Wearing a piece of art makes a person remarkable and very special. Through those paintings and illustrations a person can express their inner thoughts and aspirations and stand out from the mass showing the world who they are.
More info: movanas.com
Follow Us