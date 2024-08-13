Inside Out 2 Returns with New Emotions and Impressive Box Office Success

The core emotions in “Inside Out 2″—Disney-Pixar’s animated hit—are set to make a grand return. Starring the familiar voices of Amy Poehler, Louis Black, Phyllis Smith, and introducing new talents Maya Hawke and Ayo Edebiri, this sequel builds on the 2015 Best Animated Feature Oscar winner.
In this latest installment, we delve deeper into the mind of Riley, now voiced by Kensington Tallman, as she navigates her teenage years. Returning characters such as Joy (Poehler), Fear (Black), Sadness (Smith), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) find themselves alongside new emotions like Anxiety (Hawke), Envy (Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser).
High Expectations for Streaming
The release date for the Inside Out sequel is highly anticipated. According to sources, fans can watch it first on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home from August 20. Less than a month later, on September 10, the movie will be available in gorgeous 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats. This anticipation echoes how Pixar’s top-grossing film lit up the summer movie scene upon its theatrical debut on June 14.
A Closer Look at the New Emotions
This time around, Riley’s emotions face internal conflict as new feelings emerge. Joy takes on a proactive role to prevent new emotions like Anxiety from taking over. These new characters add depth and dimension to Riley’s emotional journey, highlighting the challenges of growing up.
Huge Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim
Inside Out 2 has not just captured hearts but also wallets. As of now, it boasts an impressive $1.557 billion worldwide box office tally. According to Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it an outstanding 91% “fresh” rating based on 301 reviews. Audience reception mirrored this enthusiasm with a remarkable 95% “fresh” rating from more than 5,000 verified users.
Mark Your Calendars
The pre-order price for digital purchase stands at $29.99 on Prime Video, with rental options typically $5 less at $24.99 for a 48-hour period. Considering the movie’s success and critical acclaim, it’s a must-have in any digital or physical collection.
