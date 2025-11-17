“No More AI”: Hollywood Writers’ Strike Is Over After 5 Months, Here’s What Shows You Can Expect To Come Back

Hollywood’s striking writers represented by The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and production workers represented by The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reached a tentative agreement on Sunday (24 September).
Following a lengthy 148 days of strike, the tentative agreement, which is a deal that is subject to drafting final contract language, has finally been declared a “victory”.
The writers’ strike began on May 2 and followed five back-to-back days of negotiations that ran through last weekend, the Hollywood Reporter reported.
In WGA’s email, which was sent to its members on Sunday, and which has been copy-pasted onto Reddit, the union’s negotiating committee credited the newly drafted contract to the “willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days.”
WGA members were praised for demonstrating solidarity
The Writers Guild prided itself on the “exceptional deal”, which will now include protections for writers in every sector of the membership.
Nevertheless, the WGA also noted that its staff has to now “make sure everything they have agreed to is codified in final contract language.”
The Writers Guild explained: “Though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted.”
Writers Guild describes their new agreement as an “exceptional deal”
“To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.”
As the WGA stated its next official steps, the union wanted to make it clear that “no one was to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild.”
Amongst the terms, the new deal states that the use of AI has been forbidden
“We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing,” the WGA wrote. “Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week,” they added.
The SAG-AFTRA, The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is an American labor union representing approximately 160,000 media professionals worldwide.
Writers have expressed their contentment on social media
It is important to note that Hollywood actors remain on strike with no talks yet on the horizon.
As reported by Time, “striking actors voted to expand their walkout to include the lucrative video game market, a step that could put new pressure on Hollywood studios to make a deal with the performers who provide voices and stunts for games”.
Moreover, the SAG-AFTRA announced earlier this week that 98% of its members voted to go on strike against video game companies if ongoing negotiations are not successful.
Hollywood writers’ demands that have been met include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) being completely barred from writing or rewriting literary material, as well as generating source material.
According to Mashable, the deal also requested that no material covered by the contract be used to train AI.
Big streaming companies are now required to report their viewerships
Additionally, the agreement will see large increases to foreign streaming residual payments and a new bonus based on streamer viewership, as well as increased minimum rates for writers.
As Forbes reported, this form of data was a sticking point during union negotiations, as writers called for measurable performance metrics that could be translated into residuals.
Such residuals are long-term payments sent when their show or movies rerun or are purchased, and are shared for union members who work on hit shows.
In the past, experts have called the lack of information about viewership a “black hole” that enabled companies to bypass major decisions, such as canceling a show.
The new agreement also outlines minimum staffing numbers for writers
But the new deal will now require big streaming companies, such as Netflix and Hulu, to report viewership numbers and therefore empower writers’ knowledge as to the show they work on.
The agreement also outlines minimum staffing numbers for writers and writer-producers across seasons of varying lengths.
As for movies coming out and TV shows returning after being suspended and directly impacted by the strike, talk show fans will be happy to learn that NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS will come back on Monday (October 2).
However, according to the Associated Press, these shows will return with a guest shortage, due to the ongoing actors strike that limits the promotional appearances.
Many TV shows and movies will continue their production
Talks of Saturday Night Live returning for its 49th season have been ongoing, nevertheless without certainty.
Meanwhile, the chat show Real Time with Bill Maher has been announced to make a return this Friday (September 29).
Screenwriters coming back to work on Wednesday (September 27) means that the mockumentary Abbott Elementary will restart for a third season.
The long-anticipated Stranger Things and Severance series are also expected to reactivate quickly.
Drew Barrymore’s planned return to her daytime television show made controversial headlines during the summer, causing the actress to cancel her plans. As a result, The Drew Barrymore Show has not yet announced its return date.
ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on CBS will come back on Monday
Likewise, The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show, which also employ some screenwriters, also called off plans to make a comeback.
New TV series are also anticipated to make their debut at the end of this year, including The Walking Dead’s spin-off show focused on Daryl Dixon.
The PBS network has been reportedly largely unaffected. Therefore, a Ken Burns documentary series entitled The American Buffalo will soon premiere, as well as a lineup of other nonfiction shows.
The ongoing actors’ strike has put a halt on a lot of filming projects, such as Deadpool 3, Yellowjackets, and Quentin Tarantino’s 10th film, The Movie Critic.
However, cinema enthusiasts will still have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of newcomers and Oscar contenders, with Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro and Lily Gladstone, as well as the newest Marvel film, The Marvels.
A prequel to The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, will also premiere later this year.
Amidst ‘Stranger Things’ and other shows being anticipated to return to the screens, people shared their happiness online
