39 Powerful Street Photography Shots By This New York-Based Photographer

Today, we’re excited to share candid photography by Max Marienko, a New York–based independent documentary and street photographer with a background in physics. His work explores public life, migration, ritual, and the shifting identities of contemporary cities, with a focus on structure, chance, and human behavior. He combines a documentary approach with a more artistic sensibility, creating images that feel both observed and thoughtfully composed.
Scroll down to explore a selection of photographs from his two latest series, Borderless City and Imitation of Chaos, and read more about the ideas behind them.
More info: maxmarienko.com | Instagram
#1
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
Speaking about his ongoing series Borderless City, Max explained: “Borderless City is my ongoing attempt to understand New York as a place of many cultures where national borders quietly collapse into everyday life, and people blend together without ever really stopping.”
The photographer added that the project is less about grand ideas of diversity and more about the small, often overlooked moments: “This project focuses on small, awkward, sometimes funny moments where cultures overlap. These scenes are not staged; they happen in the city held together by movement, improvisation, and coexistence.”
#2
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#3
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
For Marienko, the series is not about defining people by origin, but about shared space and lived reality: “It’s about what happens when all those places collide and start sharing the same few square miles – imperfectly, beautifully, and sometimes strangely – and call it home.”
The second series, Imitation of Chaos, continues this exploration through the language of street photography itself: “For me, street photography is about those unexpected moments when chaos, order, and emotion briefly come together,” Max says. “They may look messy or random at first, but they often have their own rhythm, and that rhythm is what gives the city its character.”
#4
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#5
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
The New York-based photographer described his approach as a balance between observation and intuition: “I enjoy complex compositions, but sometimes the simplest photos that reveal emotions are the best. The best shots are often the ones that just happen without planning, when everything falls into place naturally.”
Ultimately, he is drawn to unpredictability: “I seek these unplanned moments because they can be the most powerful.”
#6
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#7
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#8
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#9
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#10
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#11
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#12
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#13
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#14
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#15
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#16
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#17
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#18
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#19
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#20
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#21
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#22
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#23
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#24
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#25
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#26
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#27
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#28
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#29
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#30
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#31
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#32
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#33
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#34
From the “Imitation of Chaos” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#35
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#36
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#37
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#38
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
#39
From the “Borderless City” photo series
Image source: max_m_ph
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