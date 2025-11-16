30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

by

There’s a subreddit called ‘Beetlejuicing‘ and I have to admit, upon hearing the name, I thought it was some sort of twisted community dedicated to tormenting insects. Thankfully, I was wrong.

According to internet culture encyclopedia Know Your Meme, the term actually describes a commenting phenomenon observed online when someone replies to a post or comment with a username that is contextually relevant to the topic of the discussion at hand.

It sounds clunky, but believe me, it’s much simpler and funnier in practice. Especially when it occurs by coincidence and the commenter is unaware of the connection. So continue scrolling and check out our favorite posts on the subreddit!

#1 Me Too

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Darth_Morphias

#2 Tears Of Joy

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Craztnine

#3 Beep Beep!

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: imadethisnamejustto

#4 Im So Happy For Them

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: ShawTactics

#5 This Was His First Comment In Over A Year

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: HPControl

#6 True Beetlejuicing

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Someone Should Probably Get Them Off Of The Floor

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: UselessUniversity

#8 Balloon Cop

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: zzady

#9 Obama’s Tie

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: mullaloo

#10 Busted

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: jerimielee

#11 Found On Twitter

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Fatlink10

#12 In A Thread About Ridiculous Rules From Your Childhood

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: MisterMallardMusic

#13 Found In An R/Askreddit Post About Go-To Never-Fail Jokes – 6 Yr Old Account

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: egomvniac

#14 Well Well Well

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: bobkill37

#15 Jack Grey

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: reddit.com

#16 I Would Trust Them

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: stev_god

#17 Just Your Own Personal Friendly Neighbourhood FBI Agent

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Found This Gem A While Ago

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: TheCager100

#19 Kobe Can’t Relate

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Alexverbs

#20 Mortal Womat

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: MikeKeenanCanGetBent

#21 Found Over On /R/Funny

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: SuperDuperJake2

#22 I’m Sorry

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Hdgone

#23 Twitter Beetlejuicing

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Spider With Some Self Confidence

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Jack05McC

#25 I’ve Seen Everyone Screenshoting Matthew, Where Is Not-Matthew Love?

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Caccito

#26 Became A Superhero 3 Years Ago

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: J4CKR4BB1TSL1MS

#27 Flip On The Tele

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Willis_is_This

#28 Do I Get A Free Tesla?

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: giveusmother3

#29 :(

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: LesMiserables999

#30 The Banana Has Spoken

30 Perfectly Timed Moments When A Username Checked Out And It Resulted In Comedy Gold

Image source: Kill3rGand4lf

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Miniature Paintings Of Tiny Worlds
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“Depressed Is Not An Excuse For Being Lazy”: Guy Snaps At Girlfriend, Instantly Regrets It
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
Turns Out That Women Find Cat-Loving Men Less Attractive
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Creativity And Painting
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Doctor Who Will Give You ‘Night Terrors’ in the Fall – TVOvermind
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2009
Hey Pandas, Post The Funniest Pic You Ever Took (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.