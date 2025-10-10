Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Posts Shocking Before-And-After Photos Revealing All Her Plastic Surgeries

Sami Sheen, the 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, has revealed a stunning before-and-after photo showing how much her appearance has changed since undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries.
Back in April, the OF star already listed every procedure she had gotten, from lip fillers and breast augmentation to rhinoplasty and veneers, but this time, she backed her claims with photographic proof.
“7 years difference. Thank god for hair extensions, lip filler, breasts, nose job, and veneers,” she wrote, revealing a full list of alterations.
The reveal comes after she unveiled the true reason behind her obsession with cosmetic surgery: childhood trauma.
After months of backlash, Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami decided to reveal the full list of cosmetic procedures she has had
Image credits: Instagram/samisheen
The April confession didn’t come out of nowhere, acting instead as a response to months of criticism from online users accusing her of ruining her natural beauty.
“Apparently I’ve angered a lot of people by getting a nose job, so I figured I would anger them even more by telling you guys all the work I’ve gotten done,” she said.
At the top of her list was lip filler, which Sami admitted she started getting at 18 and still touches up annually. She also acknowledged that she overlines her lips, calling the habit “an obsession.”
Image credits: Instagram/samisheen
Not all experiences were positive.
The model also qualified her experience with Botox as a disaster.
“I got Botox in my forehead and I hated it. I actually got it to lift my eyebrows up, but it did the complete opposite. It weighed my whole face down. It looked horrible, so I let it dissolve naturally and I’ve never gotten it since.”
Image credits: Instagram/samisheen
Eventually, she started having issues with her nose, getting fillers in hopes of reshaping it.
“It worked a tiny bit, but I just needed a rhinoplasty, so I got that done twice,” she confessed, with her most recent nose surgery being in August.
Sami described her relationship with cosmetic surgery as an ‘obsession’ and admitted she is already considering more procedures
Image credits: TikTok/samisheen
As an OF model, Sheen eventually felt the need to get a breast augmentation, describing it as her most invasive procedure yet.
“Next, I finally got the big procedure and I got the girls done. They’re finally fully dropped and settled in,” she said, gesturing toward her chest.
But even that left her dissatisfied, dropping a confession that left many of her fans feeling she was heading into a never-ending cycle.
“I feel like I could’ve gone bigger and I really wish I went bigger. When the time comes to get them redone I’m definitely going bigger,” she said, already envisioning the surgery.
“I think I’m gonna go over the muscle so they look a little bit more natural.”
Image credits: Instagram/samisheen
Another milestone was dental work. Sami recalled getting veneers just a year ago.
“That was the worst process ever. Good thing they don’t need to be fixed for another 20 years. Let’s hope they last that long because I never want to experience that ever again.”
The model revealed that she turned to plastic surgeries to deal with the trauma of being bullied in high school
Image credits: Instagram/samisheen
For Sami, the reasons behind her drastic physical changes run far deeper than vanity.
Image credits: Getty/Bruce Glikas
On Wild Things, the reality series she stars in with her mother Denise Richards and younger sister Lola, she explained that growing up as the daughter of two Hollywood figures came with a level of scrutiny most teenagers never face.
“High school was very hard. I had to deal with kids bullying me. People would say that I looked like my dad,” she admitted.
Image credits: Getty/MEGA
The constant comparisons to her famous parents cut both ways.
On one hand, her resemblance to her controversial father became ammunition for cruel taunts. On the other, her mother’s reputation as a glamorous model and actress created an impossible standard.
Image credits: Instagram/samisheen
“I actually got a comment the other day from somebody saying, ‘You’ll never be as pretty as your mom,’” Sami revealed.
This left her feeling like she was failing on both fronts: mocked for looking too much like her father while being told she could never measure up to her mother.
It was in that pressure cooker, Sami said, that she turned to OF as a way to finance the surgeries she believed would finally silence the voices that had followed her since childhood.
“Temu Megan Fox”: Netizens poked fun at Sami’s obsession with plastic surgery
Follow Us