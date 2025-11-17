Folks Online Share 30 Celeb Scandals That Sparked An Excessive Uproar

This century was, hands down, a total circus of celeb scandals: Chris Brown’s assault on Rihanna, Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, Ariana Grande and her doughnut-licking incident, Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s feud, Ellen Degeneres’ maltreatment of employees, and about a gazillion more.
However, the media is also known for blowing things out of proportion, so today, we’re going to focus solely on overhyped controversies that surrounded our beloved (or not) stars!
More info: Reddit
#1
Britney Spears when she had her meltdowns. The woman was bullied and harassed at such an insane level, it would make anyone snap.
Image source: Elle12881, Drew de F Fawkes
#2
Monica Lewinsky- America did her dirty.
Image source: Letsgosomewherenice, monica_lewinsky
#3
When the female soccer player won and took off her shirt, and had a sports bra under it. My God, you would have thought all of the world just witness their first look at a stomach
Image source: Creepy_Society5958, Karolina Grabowska
#4
Any female celeb who was shamed for existing. Anne Hathaway when paparazzi took and published an up-skirt photo when she was exiting a car. Miley Cyrus for legally smoking salvia with her friends in her home, or when a world famous photographer took a photo that the media deemed whore-ish, despite it not being her idea and she was a kid AND was covered. Brittani Spears for being a human and not perfect, etc. the media is hard af on women for just being human.
Image source: ODB247
#5
People were angrier at Billie Eilish mouthing an anti-Asian slur from a Tyler the Creator song when she was 15 than actually being angry at Tyler the Creator for ADDING THAT SLUR INTO THE SONG in the first place.
Image source: carissadraws, billieeilish
#6
Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction.
Image source: ripplerider, janetjackson
#7
George Michael being asked by an undercover cop if he wants to see his thing, he said sure. So everyone found out he was gay and that was a huge no no. Gay meant pervert back then. Really sad and he never recovered mentally. Pisses me off. Just wasn’t fair.
Image source: has2give, georgemofficial
#8
Simone Biles not being able to perform at the Olympics.
Fox News got outraged over an athlete, who was having issues and couldn’t perform
I remember people crying about how she “stole” from other athletes who would have otherwise taken her spot. “There’s a young woman who could have gone to the Olympics if *she* didn’t want to do her job!”
I also vaguely remember when people screamed about her taking adderall. Which she was prescribed, and wasn’t taking it as a PED.
Also, keeping up with the US women’s gymnastics – when people got up in arms ahout Gabby Douglas not putting her hand over her heart for the national anthem. Bro, she represented your country, she clearly isn’t anti-American
Image source: marilern1987, simonebiles
#9
Obama being distracted and [not returning a salute](https://youtu.be/Np7lObaDiBk) from a Marine while boarding Marine One, despite immediately going back down the stairs to acknowledge the guy and shake his hand.
Idiots at the time claimed the pilot wouldn’t let him board, as if any serving officer would end their career disrespecting the Commander in Chief who as a civilian was under no obligation to return a salute in the first place.
Also the time Obama did salute, but had a coffee cup in his hand.
Image source: cruiserman_80, CNN
#10
The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks) and the whole thing with George W Bush
Image source: anon, Wasted Time R
#11
Kaepernick kneeling
Image source: cadcamm99, Daniel W. Hartwig
#12
No doubt that Martha Stewart was accused of insider trading and put in prison, yet every politician in Washington become millionaires from insider information. The amount she made was minuscule compared.
Image source: minigopher, marthastewart
#13
Obama’s brown suit
Image source: magicmann2614, CNN
#14
Remember when Lizzo played that glass flute and ~~racists~~ conservatives lost their s**t because she was “disrespecting the history” or some nonsense?
Image source: VVillyD
#15
Remember when Jessica Simpson wore that hideous outfit and every news outlet everywhere talked about how huge she was and how much weight she had gained and she was like 105 lbs? Yet everyone was outraged that she was so “huge” and not that these crazies were calling a 105lb woman “huge”…
Image source: goldlion0806, jessicasimpson
#16
The controversy about Meghan Markle being mixed.
So f*****g what?
Image source: TheMegatrizzle, Northern Ireland Office
#17
Michael Phelps ripping a bong
Image source: Tshimanga21, m_phelps00
#18
Charlie Chaplin was labelled a Communist and was told his re-entry to the United States would be subject to investigation into his political views. Charlie just decided never to come back to America. Once the documents became unsealed, it was revealed government officials had nothing on him despite publicly stating they did.
Image source: smilysmilysmooch, Comet Photo AG (Zürich)
#19
Aziz Ansari’s bad date
Image source: KenyaLaray, David Shankbone
#20
Miley Cyrus choosing to go rated R/NSFW years after starring in Hannah Montana.
Image source: gutsplatter, mileycyrus
#21
Al franken resigned because a conservative woman lied about the circumstances surrounding a photo they both took in jest. He was sacrificed on the altar of me too to shame the republicans for supporting trump in the wake of credible allegations.
Image source: otter111a, Lorie Shaull
#22
Any of them getting canceled for saying 1 bad word 10+ years ago.
Image source: warlordwinters, Brett Sayles
#23
Jenna ortega taking a cigarette and drinking wine
Image source: Familiar_Ad3128, jennaortega
#24
Elizabeth Olson not tweeting or acknowledging it in social media after Chadwick Boseman died.
Image source: QuailPuzzled1286, Gage Skidmore
#25
Canadian snowboarder who gold in the men’s giant slalom event at the 1998 Winter Olympics. The IOC initially stripped him of the medal due to a failed drug test for cannabis use but overruled by an appeals court two days later, resulting in the medal being restored.
Image source: 2cats2hats, Christophe95
#26
The recent incident where a 19 yr old NBA player’s body guard shoved Britney Spear’s hand away when she tried to get his attention.
The player got bombarded with hate from her fans when he literally didn’t do a thing haha
Image source: SunKing210
#27
I will never understand why Taylor Swift was SO hated after kanye claimed she lied about the phone call (she didn’t aswell). I’ve seen a mural of her saying 1989-2016, people wanted her dead/ to pretend she died. It’s insane. Even if kanye was right, all she would have done was lie…
Image source: slytherin-d-t, taylorswift
#28
The majorty of Kpop Idols’ issues and “scandals” whatsoever (ex. Smoking, dating, crying at a friend’s funeral, etc.)
Image source: BlueKiss1230, xxxibgdrgn
#29
Roky Erickson, lead singer of the 13th Floor Elevators, got put in a psych ward for possessing a single joint in 1969 Austin, Texas. He was subject to electroshock “treatment” in these facilities for 4 years. His mental state deteriorated greatly over this time frame. Based on the information that is out there, it’s pretty safe to say that this incident drastically lowered his long term quality of life. He was 22 years old when he was sent to the first facility.
Image source: CalligrapherMurky844, Joe Mabel
#30
David Bowie saying he was BiSexual in an interview. It really ended up hurting his career in the U.S.
Image source: BassAce6913, Les Zg
