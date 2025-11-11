33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life

by

Danish writer Mikael Wulff and cartoon artist Anders Morgenthaler – the creative duo known as Wumo – has created a brilliant series of graphs that illustrate some of the basic painful truths of everyday life in the Western world.

Their graphs and diagrams are snarky and sarcastic but, for the most part, true. This, coupled with their simple and official-looking design, makes them a delight to look at.

Wulff and Morgenthaler share these images on Wumo (formerly known as Wulffmorgenthaler). If you think you may have seen their work before, it should come as no surprise – they are a fairly successful cartoon duo. Their rise to success started in 2001, when they entered and won a cartoon competition. When they won, they received a one-month run of their comic strip in Politiken, a national Danish newspaper. Their popularity soared with the new exposure, and they soon found more and more publishers, including several blogs and newspapers throughout Scandinavia and Germany. Their most recent accomplishment was becoming a regular cartoon strip in the New York Times.

Which of their graphs and diagrams apply to you? Let us know in the comments section!

Source: kindofnormal.com | Facebook (via)

33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life
33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Schitt's Creek
Schitt’s Creek Season 1 Episode 4 Review: “Bad Parents”
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2015
Extant 1.04 Review: “Shelter”
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2014
Which Community Holiday Episode Is the Best?
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2014
Heidi Klum’s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2025
Review: “Kendra” Premiere Event on E!
3 min read
Jun, 8, 2009
Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9: “A Fair Fight?” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.