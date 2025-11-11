33 Painfully True Facts About Everyday Life

Danish writer Mikael Wulff and cartoon artist Anders Morgenthaler – the creative duo known as Wumo – has created a brilliant series of graphs that illustrate some of the basic painful truths of everyday life in the Western world.
Their graphs and diagrams are snarky and sarcastic but, for the most part, true. This, coupled with their simple and official-looking design, makes them a delight to look at.
Wulff and Morgenthaler share these images on Wumo (formerly known as Wulffmorgenthaler). If you think you may have seen their work before, it should come as no surprise – they are a fairly successful cartoon duo. Their rise to success started in 2001, when they entered and won a cartoon competition. When they won, they received a one-month run of their comic strip in Politiken, a national Danish newspaper. Their popularity soared with the new exposure, and they soon found more and more publishers, including several blogs and newspapers throughout Scandinavia and Germany. Their most recent accomplishment was becoming a regular cartoon strip in the New York Times.
Which of their graphs and diagrams apply to you? Let us know in the comments section!
Source: kindofnormal.com | Facebook (via)
