Euphoria Season 3 Cast, Plot, Release Date, and First Trailer

The Euphoria season 3 cast lineup reveals new names that promise to take the show in a different direction from what fans watched in previous seasons. HBO released the long-awaited Euphoria season 3 trailer on January 14, 2026, suggesting a high-octane route for the show’s third run. The two-minute-plus first look teased what Rue Bennett (Zendaya), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), and Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) have been up to since we saw them last.
Euphoria season 3 delves deeply into the lives of the main characters after high school, as the demons from their past come back to haunt them. Fans will also feel the huge vacuum Angus Cloud‘s (Fezco) absence creates on the show following his passing in 2023. In all, Euphoria 3 is returning on a higher and darker tone, set to be one of the most talked-about television events of 2026.
Who is in the Euphoria Season 3 Cast?
One thing is certain: Zendaya is returning to the Euphoria season 3 cast as Rue, with her incredible acting skills in tow. Her fame skyrocketed with her portrayal of the struggling drug addict in the first two seasons. She also won numerous awards for the role. As revealed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, other returning characters and cast members include Sydney Sweeney‘s Cassie, Jacob Elordi‘s Nate, Hunter Schafer‘s Jules, Alexa Demie‘s Maddie, and Maude Apatow‘s Lexi.
Past recurring cast members on the list include Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Dominic Fike as Elliot, Martha Kelly as Laurie, and Chloe Cherry as Faye. To explore new, thrilling territory in the plot, showrunners are introducing newcomers to the Euphoria season cast, and at the top of the star-studded list is Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who plays a crucial role in Rue’s journey as a young adult. Other newcomers include Toby Wallace, Sharon Stone, Eli Roth, Asante Blackk, and Danielle Deadwyler. Meanwhile, former Euphoria cast members Storm Reid, Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton, and Austin Abrams will not return for the third season.
Outside the show, the main members of the Euphoria season 3 cast are doing great in their own right. Zendaya, who has been making cinematic impact with her roles in movies such as Challengers and the Dune film series, has a solid lineup of projects in the pipeline, including The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and Shrek 5. Sweeney leads The Housemaid cast, Elordi is bagging award nominations for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and is tabbed to play Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights (2026).
Ephoria Season 3 Plot
Euphoria season 2 ended on varying degrees of highs and lows for the characters. Lexi’s play, which was inspired by the lives of her best friends and classmates, sparked outrage. Nate got his dad arrested after exposing his illicit sexual exploits. Rue embraces sobriety while Fezco and Ashtray encounter a violent run-in with the police.
Season 3 takes a time jump to five years after the characters were last seen. With the main characters now young adults, the trailer diverts from Rue’s substance abuse to her fighting full-on drug wars with dangerous dealers. While they are all grown up, Rue and her friends are far from outliving the aftermath of those turbulent high school years as her troubled life continues. The trailer teases more violence, sex, and drugs, with Levinson describing it as the “best season yet.”
Using photos on Instagram, HBO summed up the current lives of the key characters in Euphoria season 3. Amid her sobriety journey, Rue is battling fractured relationships and debt to the drug dealer, Laurie. Although she’s still leading an unhappy life, Cassie is engaged to Nate and will eventually marry him in season 3. It seems things are going well for her, but old habits still linger as a threat to her relationship. Jules is chasing her dream in art school, while Lexi is an assistant to Sharon Stone’s character.
Release Date for Euphoria Season 3
Following a long break, Euphoria is returning with Season 3 on April 12, 2026. The official release date for Euphoria season 3 was revealed on January 14, 2026, complete with a compelling trailer. The HBO hit series returns over four years after the last episode of Euphoria season 2. The long wait promises to pay off, based on Domingo’s statement to Deadline. “We’re gonna have a devastatingly gorgeous, epic season that I think is breaking the mold of television,” he bragged.
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