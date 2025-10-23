Before-And-After Shots Of Victoria’s Secret Models Spark Criticism Over Amount Of Fake Tan

It wasn’t the lingerie or the glittery wings. It was the number of spray tan bottles used during the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that many netizens were concerned about.
After pictures from the show flooded social media, fans accused the models of drowning in spray tan before walking the ramp.
These before-and-after pictures somewhat justify the speculation.
Netizens couldn’t help but fixate on the number of spray tan bottles used up for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
There was no dearth of sensational moments at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as supermodels, influencers, and even nepo babies walked the runway on October 15.
Stars like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel and Alex Consani donned their wings once again for the iconic show.
Meanwhile, sports stars like Angel Reese and Suni Lee, and singer Madison Beer made their debut on the ramp this year.
Fans were obsessed with the star power on the runway, but many wondered why the models looked overly bronzed-up for the show.
Image credits: cleobug101
Image credits: Vestarum
“I’m once again begging the beautiful women of this world to please put down the self tanner,” one wrote on X.
Some felt the Angels looked “too orange” and commented, “The amount of fake tan in victoria secret fashion show is appalling.”
“Cheetoh model,” one said, while another wrote, “Orange folks…oh well, it is Halloween!”
“Or you can let women do what they want,” one suggested.
“The amount of fake tan in victoria secret fashion show is appalling,” said another.
“Orange folks…oh well, it is Halloween!” one commented on the “appalling” amount of spray tan used
Image credits: SheerLuxe/YouTube
Spray tanning is an extremely common phenomenon in celebrity land, where stars often get bronzed up for photoshoots, red carpet events, and runway shows.
Jules Von Hep, a global spray-tan artist with clients like Blake Lively, Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, said his work “constantly” keeps him on call.
Image credits: petit_og
Image credits: AmberMaddisonSM
“I never leave home without my passport, clean underwear and a bottle of tanning mousse and a mitt,” he told Page Six in a 2018 feature. “I wake up without any clients, and then by the end of the day I’m on a plane somewhere.”
He said Sundays are “incredibly busy” for him in the celebrity world.
“I’m working around their schedule, which is not a normal schedule. I’ve done spray tans at 3 a.m., 5 a.m., in the only five minutes a celebrity has that day. Sometimes we don’t even talk!” he added. “They just close their eyes, and I spray.”
Bella Hadid said in an Instagram Story that her wings weighed about 50 pounds
Image credits: Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Among the most buzzworthy moments from the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, one that netizens couldn’t stop talking about was Bella Hadid’s final walk.
Fans claimed she was struggling to walk in her silver fringe lingerie and white angel wings.
“Ok we’re not going to pretend these wings weren’t 50 pounds but HOW BEAUTIFUL,” Bella, who was hospitalized last month with symptoms of Lyme disease, wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story following the show.
Barbara Palvin walked the runway on a “half-healed foot” after an injury weeks before the show
Image credits: Martin Kraft/Wikimedia Commons / TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
When Barbara Palvin took the ramp, she dazzled fans despite walking on a “half-healed foot,” according to her husband, Dylan Sprouse.
Dylan said during a pre-show interview that Barbara had sustained a foot injury weeks before the show.
While speaking backstage, the model and actress also said she underwent surgery in June to alleviate her symptoms of endometriosis.
Despite her health struggles, the model managed to leave fans in awe.
Candice Swanepoel, who made her VS runway debut in 2007, said she still felt “nervous” before walking the ramp this year
Image credits: Francois Durand/Getty Images / Taylor Hill/WireImage
Candice Swanepoel admitted she “always” felt “nervous” before walking the ramp even after all these years.
“I don’t think it ever goes away,” the model told Us Weekly ahead of the show. “I always want to do my best, and each year I get more nervous, to be honest.”
The model made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in 2007 and was “happy to still” be part of the show this year.
“Today, we’re these powerful, gorgeous women, and in my day-to-day life, I don’t feel like that. It really represents, like, reminding myself of my power,” she told the outlet.
Irina Shayk said she didn’t “sleep enough” before the show
Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Veteran Angel and supermodel Irina Shayk was oh-so-relatable when she said she didn’t get enough sleep ahead of the show.
“I didn’t sleep enough,” she told Entertainment Tonight before hitting the runway. “I did my eye mask. I did my infrared sauna. I’m obsessed with it. It’s so hot, but you have to suffer a little bit. You sweat it out. Pilates. Nothing else, no real prep.”
The now-39-year-old model first walked the VS fashion show in 2016. She was secretly pregnant with ex Bradley Cooper’s child, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, at the time.
Gigi Hadid walked the runway like a seasoned pro, flaunting two headline-making outfits
Image credits: Harper’s Bazaar UK / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
This year, Gigi Hadid proved just why she was the ultimate supermodel and seasoned pro with two looks during the show.
Her first look was an all-pink ensemble with an enormous floral shawl trailing behind her.
She later returned to the stage in an angelic all-white look, composed of a silky camisole and massive wings.
Emily Ratajkowski finally made her VS runway debut at the age of 34
Image credits: Chad Salvador/Getty Images / TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic
Emily Ratajkowski finally made her VS runway debut at the age of 34, wearing a matching pink bra and underwear set. Her wings were designed to be shaped like an orchid flower.
The model was part of the luxury brand’s Icon Campaign in 2023 and found it “simply surreal” to be included at the time.
“I grew up looking at images of Gisele, Candice, Naomi and Adriana, so it’s simply surreal to be included in a campaign next to them,” she told Popsugar during the campaign.
Longtime Angel, Alessandra Ambrosio, walked the VS runway for the 19th time this year
Image credits: LucaFazPhoto/Wikimedia Commons / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Another familiar face at the show this year was Alessandra Ambrosio, who walked the VS runway for the 19th time.
“It’s so exciting to be here again,” she told ET ahead of the show.
“You just have to do everything. That’s what women do, we become everything,” she said when asked how she juggles being a mother of teenagers with her modeling career.
Netizens wondered how many spray tan bottles were used up for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Follow Us