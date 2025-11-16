Any Tips On Getting Our Cat To Get Along With Our New One? (Closed)

Does anyone have any tips on how to get these 2 to get along? Baba Yaga has been with us for about a month. He’s a 7 yr old Russian blue. He’s an extroverted boy, and so sweet and affectionate, unusually so!
Cinder, our 6 yr old tortie is more introverted. It takes her a while to warm up to people. She became attached very quickly to me and my boyfriend. Both cats are rescues, but Cinder was much worse off than Baba when we found her. She was starved, so weak she couldn’t walk.
It took a couple of months to nurse her back to health. I’m not sure if any of that is relevant, but she went through a lot of trauma. She’s very timid, and not aggressive in the least, and I worried that she might be bullied, but it was the opposite. She asserted herself right away. And while they aren’t, and haven’t fought, Cinder will come into our bedroom, (where baba has been staying), and just hiss at him and run away. She’s also been isolating herself, staying on the opposite side of the house. How can I encourage them to interact?
Or should I just let them be and see what happens?
Cinder has anxiety, apparently, she was born that way, but I’m sure some of it is trauma. We’ve discussed getting another cat because Cinder has separation anxiety, and we thought she could use a buddy. I’ve read it can take months for some cats to get along, but I can help but worry that maybe another cat isn’t right for Cinder. Baba is nervous to leave the bedroom but has been slowly exploring in short bursts.
I want both cats to be happy and feel comfortable in their home. Sorry for the babbling, but I’d appreciate any insight or advice!
Babbling right back to you! :-)
I’m once again speaking from experience. I really hope your cats will eventually like each other, but you might have to accept that they never will. Not all cats are happy with feline company, and not all cats are compatible.
I understand you’ve noticed changes in Cinder’s behaviour, but I’ll still list a few things you should pay attention to: Has she taken up overgrooming again? Does she still eat the same way she always did (Does she enjoy it, does she eat less or more, etc)? Is she more clingy or does she avoid you? Are there still times when she seems completely content and relaxed? How does she react to you petting Baba Yaga?
Watch her as closely as possible, so you’ll be able to see things changing for the better (or getting worse).
Since a lot of people get this wrong: A cat’s hissing is not a sign of aggression, but of defense, of feeling inferior, of overstepped boundaries!
You said that Baba Yaga spends most of the time in your bedroom. Was this room Cinder’s territory before? This could be problematic, because you’ve excluded her. Cinder needs to know that she is still the Number One Cat, and that a new cat won’t take anything away from her.
If possible, feed Cinder first, give her extra cuddles, and make sure there are things that belong to her exclusively (litter box, cat bed, toys, …).
Keep in mind that your cats are both living a completely different life now, and they need time to get accustomed to that. I don’t think it would be good to encourage them to interact, that’s too early. They both know there is another cat, and should be enough for now, they both need different attention from you individually.
(Of course you should not forget Baba Yaga’s needs, but it seems that he is the less complicated cat.)
I hope I could help you a little bit, and if you have questions, feel free to ask!
MAYBE time… don’t keep them separated, let them get acquainted in their own way. Be aware that it might not happen at all! Maybe try to handle the cat in an area where your other cat can see you. Cats are difficult because they truest have their own presence and until you test the water you won’t ever know
I’ve found cat pheromones like Feliway very helpful. Have brought in fosters to our home without upsetting the resident kitties. The pheromones come in diffusers, sprays and collar forms.
First, put your cats in 2 different rooms. Next, make your old cat sleep on a blanket. Take the blanket from the old cat (using force if needed) and let the new cat smell it. Switch the cats’ rooms. Repeat 2-4 times. Finally, allow the doors to be opened and let the cats see each other. My Mocha and my Peppermint met like this, now they are cuddle buddies!
