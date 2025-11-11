Minimalistic Landscapes From My Travels Around Europe

I love catching long exposure images and minimalistic landscapes. To get these atmospheric photographs, I usually travel around Europe.

It is quite difficult to find some great places and then capture the right lighting and the right moment. I work mostly with a full frame camera, a wide angle lens, long zoom and use strong filters to shoot my images. I also slightly edit my pictures with Lightroom or Photoshop.

More info: richterchristian.com

Four friends

First light

Last prove

Path to you

Love boat

Rocks on sunrise

Wooden dreams

I love my bike

Way of life

Blue mood

Way to the end of world

Wooden legs

Concrete slab

Where is the hobbit ?

Blue mountains

Cold time

Place to be

House party

