Minimalistic Landscapes From My Travels Around Europe

I love catching long exposure images and minimalistic landscapes. To get these atmospheric photographs, I usually travel around Europe.
It is quite difficult to find some great places and then capture the right lighting and the right moment. I work mostly with a full frame camera, a wide angle lens, long zoom and use strong filters to shoot my images. I also slightly edit my pictures with Lightroom or Photoshop.
More info: richterchristian.com
Four friends
First light
Last prove
Path to you
Love boat
Rocks on sunrise
Wooden dreams
I love my bike
Way of life
Blue mood
Way to the end of world
Wooden legs
Concrete slab
Where is the hobbit ?
Blue mountains
Cold time
Place to be
House party
