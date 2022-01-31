10 Things You Didn’t Know about Austin Abrams

Austin Abrams is too busy to keep up with, to be honest. He’s been a little bit of everywhere doing a little bit of everything for the past few years, and it’s difficult for us to keep up with him at the moment. He was on a hit show called “Euphoria,” and now he is one of the stars of the show “Dash & Lily,” and he’s making a name for himself. However, despite the fact that he is one of the most recognizable faces in the business, he is also a young star who is very private and keeps his life very much to himself. Who is he and what is he like? Here is what we know.
1. He is from Florida
We just don’t actually know where in Florida other than the general Sarasota area. He keeps to himself, and he doesn’t really speak about his private life all that much. He’s mastered the art of answering questions without actually giving anything away yet leaving everyone feeling as if he has given them what they want. He’s good.
2. He is a Fall Baby
And a 90s baby at that. He didn’t get to grow up without the internet and social media his entire childhood, but he was born in September of 1996, so he did have a few primitive years of being able to play outdoors and just have fun rather than worrying about his Instagram stories and Facebook posts. It was a good time to be a child.
3. He Does not Do Social Media
Believe it or not, he’s not into social media. He doesn’t know what to say, he doesn’t care to say much, and he doesn’t get the hype. He’s not wrong about that, either, and we have a feeling that he is living a much better life than anyone who is constantly worried about their next post or what they are going to do online.
4. He is Awkward About Voice Messages
He’s relatable in that he spends the entire time the phone is ringing wondering if no one answers, does he leave a message? We all do it. Sometimes we hang up. Sometimes we let it go and we forget in the moment what might happen, and we are all capable of leaving some awkward message that makes us shake our heads. He does the same, so that’s good to know.
5. He Tried to Make the Most of His Time Off
When the pandemic shut Hollywood down for months at a time, he did what he could to make the most of his time home without anything to do. He is like everyone in that he didn’t know what to do, but he didn’t let things get too out of hand for himself.
6. He Has an Interesting Take on Television Now
When he’s watching a movie or a show that was made before 2020, he has an almost comical reaction to people going out without masks and hugging or going to get-togethers. He finds himself thinking without even thinking – if that makes sense – that they need to not be together or they need to put on a mask to do things like go into a store, and that speaks very highly about the fact that he is living in a highly locked-down area of the country.
7. He Went to Acting Camp
He was around five when his mother took him to an acting camp, and he is glad she did it. He was a shy child, per his own descriptions, and there are times that he wonders if he would have gone into this line of work had she not taken him there to do that.
8. His Misses Florida
He’s been living away from his home state for many years now, but he misses it. He makes it clear he doesn’t want to go back and relive his childhood or anything like that, but he does miss the simplicity of his childhood and going to the beach and hanging out. We all have a few things about childhood we miss and look back on fondly, but we don’t want to do it again.
9. His Parents Weren’t Sure What to Think
When he decided he was going to work in Hollywood and become an actor, his parents were not sure what to think. They are both doctors, so there was probably some thought that maybe their son might follow in their footsteps in the medical field or something similar. However, they are supportive of his choices and have always been his biggest fans.
10. He Thinks There’s a Difference
When there is a good actor, there is a good actor. However, when there is a great actor, there is a person who has an interest in every single moment of the job, from the start to the finish, from the makeup to the hair, to the lines, to everything in between. He finds that these are the type of actors he looks up to the most, and he feels this sets them apart.