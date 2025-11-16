Pomeranian Dogs Are Adorably Cute, As Proved By These 97 Pics

Have you ever met a small fluff ball wagging its tail? Congratulations, you just made the acquaintance of a Pomeranian dog. Due to their small size, they are considered a toy dog breed. Pomeranian dogs owe their name to the region of Pomerania, which is geographically split between Germany and Poland.

Since the 18th century, quite a few royals have owned Pomeranians, thus making the breed very popular. One particularly small Pomeranian belonged to Queen Victoria. During her lifetime, the breed decreased in size by half. Currently, the size of a Pomeranian varies between 8 and 14 inches (20–36 cm) at the withers. An adult Pomeranian weighs somewhere between 3.0 and 7.0 pounds (1.36–3.17 kg). As smaller dog breeds are in demand these days, Pomeranians are very popular worldwide.  

Pomeranian puppies resemble exceptionally tiny teddy bears and are very playful. If trained correctly, they grow up to become lively, intelligent, and friendly. Luckily, they respond to training well. If you have seen pictures of Pomeranian dogs online, you would have noticed that they usually vary in color. 

If you are thinking of getting a Pomeranian, we suggest you do some research and possibly talk to a specialist to determine if this particular breed’s necessities correspond with your lifestyle. They might be called a toy breed, but like any other pet, they are most definitely not toys and require a very responsible approach. Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures of Pomeranians we collected for this article for your daily dose of cuteness.

#1 Storm And A Watermelon

Image source: mellotheteacup

#2 No Comments. Just Walked

Image source: SarahParker57

#3 My Favorite Picture Of Archibald

Image source: No_Security_9863

#4 Bella Loves Cats

Image source: BeBi_poms

#5 Help Me Name Him!

Image source: amanimaedesign

#6 Those Eyes

Image source: Beowulf-Murderface

#7 Looking Very Pleased With Himself

Image source: lemonmeloncinnamon

#8 Lil Miss Sunshine

Image source: Neither994

#9 My Boys!

Image source: Dragosteax

#10 My Boy Vinny When He Was A Puppy

Image source: bankviewman

#11 Legend Is Loving The Snow

Image source: NotAFridge

#12 Tried To Do A Xmas Photoshoot Of My Pom, Only Managed To Keep Him Still For A Few Photos By Holding His Favorite Toy Up

Image source: Venrinn

#13 I Like To Chew On Stinky Socks Whenever Possible

Image source: carnation-nation

#14 I Left My Boy For Two Months, His Face When I Returned! I Feel Loved

Image source: Laureroy1

#15 Baby Beans Is Making Herself At Home

Image source: nosy_runoff

#16 Vinny. My Road Trip Partner

Image source: bankviewman

#17 Pom Pup Struggling To Hold The Smallest Ball I Could Find

Image source: TopTopTopcina

#18 Otoro Bong

Image source: otorobong

#19 Pretty Sure He’s Like This 50% Of The Day

Image source: tennisrob

#20 Warm Greetings From Ambassador Of Pomland

Image source: Dreamlighter777

#21 Someone Got A Haircut And Is Looking Extra Fabulous

Image source: ironydiary

#22 Our Dorky Pom

Image source: Viderel

#23 Hello Can I Interest You In Our Life Insurance Offerings?

Image source: popfizzmusic

#24 Always Taking Our Socks

Image source: -siren

#25 Coco Is 15 And Her Juicy Couture Purse Toy Is 14, Her Most Favorite Thing

Image source: mgt_blacklotus

#26 Really Vibin’ Today

Image source: Midas101986

#27 Big Pom Family

Image source: Bigpomfamily

#28 Cute Pomeranian

Image source: luv._.bbangsil

#29 Henri The Pomeranian

Image source: littlebearhenri

#30 The Little Tongue

Image source: Unique-Oven3517

#31 Handmade Little Hat

Image source: ggltt

#32 Pom Has Invited You Out On A Pizza Date

Image source: LillyArts

#33 Mini Amorinha

Image source: luludapomerania.amora

#34 Bella’s 2nd Birthday!

Image source: o-Haii-Der

#35 My Sweet Girl

Image source: bbk1953

#36 Haku In Vacation Mood

Image source: laufey92

#37 Find Yourself Someone Who Looks At You The Way Rori Looks At This Steamed Bun…

Image source: prsnckty

#38 Lucifer Keeping An Eye On My Earlier While We Watched TV Together

Image source: satanspropaganda

#39 Prince Maho

Image source: maho_thepom

#40 Just Got Groomed And Already He Messed Up His Bib!

Image source: thingonething

#41 Pebbles

Image source: jenica13

#42 Pomeranian Ang Pang

Image source: angpang_smile

#43 Ichigo Put In A Hard Day At Work

Image source: mulshie

#44 In The Bag

Image source: pepsi_the_swiss_pom

#45 Cute Pomeranian

Image source: kangbany_

#46 Cute Pomeranian

Image source: bbaeggomi._

#47 How Do You Like Your Pom Toasted?

Image source: coffeecooperfbi

#48 Happy 10th Birthday George!

Image source: ihatetheheadlines

#49 My Boys! It Wasn’t Easy Getting Them Nicely In The Same Picture

Image source: Miras_Orida

#50 Bernies First Birthday Today!

Image source: soph_paul

#51 The Most Elegant Boy, He Is Almost Always Lying Like This

Image source: happysadfairy

#52 Can’t Get Over Her Cute Tongue Sticking Out

Image source: im-not-the-walrus

#53 Toffee Loves To Be Outside!

Image source: kiskacsafurdik

#54 Freya

Image source: freya.my.pom

#55 Do You Have Games On Your Phone?

Image source: bunglederry

#56 Looking Like A 70s Secretary

Image source: popfizzmusic

#57 Kiwi

Image source: kiwiandlily

#58 My Little Couch Buddy

Image source: BentPriorities

#59 Got My Old Lad A Stroller!

Image source: Hiysinphlay

#60 Happy-Go-Lucky Adventures Of A Little Pommy Living Life To It’s Fullest

Image source: buzz_the_pompom

#61 Penny Lane Pom Pom

Image source: pennylanepompom

#62 Got Lola A Sister

Image source: chellemell

#63 I Love This Little Dog So Much It’s Stupid

Image source: NashvilleForReal

#64 How Cute Is She?!

Image source: amanimaedesign

#65 How Can Something Be So Cute?

Image source: sofiefoxxx

#66 Lexi

Image source:  lexi_dog_diary

#67 Dina & Groove

Image source: dina_and_groove

#68 Midas Stopped To Sniff The Roses

Image source: Midas101986

#69 Peanut The Professional Bedtime Enforcer. Gives A Judgemental Stare If You’re Up Past 10pm

Image source: bunglederry

#70 Jack’s First Time At The Beach

Image source: jericbear

#71 Pixxel The Pomeranian

Image source: pixxel_the_pom

#72 Shopping For Snacks

Image source: RevolutionarySock367

#73 Always Love That When I Get Home He Immediately Looks For A Toy And Brings It To Me

Image source: tennisrob

#74 I’m The Goodest Boy

Image source: M_924

#75 Staring At You And Hugging His Teddy Bear, That’s The “Time For Bed” Signal

Image source: BetoHdia89

#76 Hi, My Name Is Miso

Image source: misopombear

#77 Can I Interest You In A Basket Of Wonton?

Image source: popfizzmusic

#78 This Is Her Rug Now. She Won’t Leave It

Image source: ResponsibleKing2628

#79 Someone Is Getting The Hang Of Her New Carrier!

Image source: slpforever

#80 Lola Is Finally Getting The Hang Of Walking On The Harness And Leash

Image source: GreenIsMyLifeBlood

#81 She’s Such A Diva

Image source: Neither994

#82 Ashie, Lord Of Sassy

Image source: GarlicOpening1401

#83 Our New Family Member!

Image source: jimdobre

#84 Is My Dog A Pomeranian Or An Eskimo?

Image source: sweetie_moon99

#85 Luigino & Charlotte

Image source: luigino_il_volpino

#86 Someone Finished Mommy’s Yogurt When No One Was Looking

Image source: InternetsTad

#87 Leo & Lua

Image source: leoandluapoms

#88 This Little Boy Will Be Joining Our Family This Weekend!

Image source: amanimaedesign

#89 Asking For Seconds After His Brekkie

Image source: bunglederry

#90 Just Learned A New Trick

Image source: Dreamlighter777

#91 Pixie Is Now Home!

Image source: Neither994

#92 My Toilet Bodyguard

Image source: Neither994

#93 My Floofy Boy

Image source: TheMole171

#94 Welcome Home Baby Leonard

Image source: aVeryGreenApple

#95 Our Little Girl, Panini

Image source: WizardLizard98

#96 Full Black Sparkle Eyes, It’s How I Know She’s Happy. That And The Enormous Smile

Image source: NashvilleForReal

#97 Look At My Fluffy Belly!

Image source: annababan69

