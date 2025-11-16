Pomeranian Dogs Are Adorably Cute, As Proved By These 97 Pics

Have you ever met a small fluff ball wagging its tail? Congratulations, you just made the acquaintance of a Pomeranian dog. Due to their small size, they are considered a toy dog breed. Pomeranian dogs owe their name to the region of Pomerania, which is geographically split between Germany and Poland.
Since the 18th century, quite a few royals have owned Pomeranians, thus making the breed very popular. One particularly small Pomeranian belonged to Queen Victoria. During her lifetime, the breed decreased in size by half. Currently, the size of a Pomeranian varies between 8 and 14 inches (20–36 cm) at the withers. An adult Pomeranian weighs somewhere between 3.0 and 7.0 pounds (1.36–3.17 kg). As smaller dog breeds are in demand these days, Pomeranians are very popular worldwide.
Pomeranian puppies resemble exceptionally tiny teddy bears and are very playful. If trained correctly, they grow up to become lively, intelligent, and friendly. Luckily, they respond to training well. If you have seen pictures of Pomeranian dogs online, you would have noticed that they usually vary in color.
If you are thinking of getting a Pomeranian, we suggest you do some research and possibly talk to a specialist to determine if this particular breed’s necessities correspond with your lifestyle. They might be called a toy breed, but like any other pet, they are most definitely not toys and require a very responsible approach. Meanwhile, take a look at the pictures of Pomeranians we collected for this article for your daily dose of cuteness.
#1 Storm And A Watermelon
Image source: mellotheteacup
#2 No Comments. Just Walked
Image source: SarahParker57
#3 My Favorite Picture Of Archibald
Image source: No_Security_9863
#4 Bella Loves Cats
Image source: BeBi_poms
#5 Help Me Name Him!
Image source: amanimaedesign
#6 Those Eyes
Image source: Beowulf-Murderface
#7 Looking Very Pleased With Himself
Image source: lemonmeloncinnamon
#8 Lil Miss Sunshine
Image source: Neither994
#9 My Boys!
Image source: Dragosteax
#10 My Boy Vinny When He Was A Puppy
Image source: bankviewman
#11 Legend Is Loving The Snow
Image source: NotAFridge
#12 Tried To Do A Xmas Photoshoot Of My Pom, Only Managed To Keep Him Still For A Few Photos By Holding His Favorite Toy Up
Image source: Venrinn
#13 I Like To Chew On Stinky Socks Whenever Possible
Image source: carnation-nation
#14 I Left My Boy For Two Months, His Face When I Returned! I Feel Loved
Image source: Laureroy1
#15 Baby Beans Is Making Herself At Home
Image source: nosy_runoff
#16 Vinny. My Road Trip Partner
Image source: bankviewman
#17 Pom Pup Struggling To Hold The Smallest Ball I Could Find
Image source: TopTopTopcina
#18 Otoro Bong
Image source: otorobong
#19 Pretty Sure He’s Like This 50% Of The Day
Image source: tennisrob
#20 Warm Greetings From Ambassador Of Pomland
Image source: Dreamlighter777
#21 Someone Got A Haircut And Is Looking Extra Fabulous
Image source: ironydiary
#22 Our Dorky Pom
Image source: Viderel
#23 Hello Can I Interest You In Our Life Insurance Offerings?
Image source: popfizzmusic
#24 Always Taking Our Socks
Image source: -siren
#25 Coco Is 15 And Her Juicy Couture Purse Toy Is 14, Her Most Favorite Thing
Image source: mgt_blacklotus
#26 Really Vibin’ Today
Image source: Midas101986
#27 Big Pom Family
Image source: Bigpomfamily
#28 Cute Pomeranian
Image source: luv._.bbangsil
#29 Henri The Pomeranian
Image source: littlebearhenri
#30 The Little Tongue
Image source: Unique-Oven3517
#31 Handmade Little Hat
Image source: ggltt
#32 Pom Has Invited You Out On A Pizza Date
Image source: LillyArts
#33 Mini Amorinha
Image source: luludapomerania.amora
#34 Bella’s 2nd Birthday!
Image source: o-Haii-Der
#35 My Sweet Girl
Image source: bbk1953
#36 Haku In Vacation Mood
Image source: laufey92
#37 Find Yourself Someone Who Looks At You The Way Rori Looks At This Steamed Bun…
Image source: prsnckty
#38 Lucifer Keeping An Eye On My Earlier While We Watched TV Together
Image source: satanspropaganda
#39 Prince Maho
Image source: maho_thepom
#40 Just Got Groomed And Already He Messed Up His Bib!
Image source: thingonething
#41 Pebbles
Image source: jenica13
#42 Pomeranian Ang Pang
Image source: angpang_smile
#43 Ichigo Put In A Hard Day At Work
Image source: mulshie
#44 In The Bag
Image source: pepsi_the_swiss_pom
#45 Cute Pomeranian
Image source: kangbany_
#46 Cute Pomeranian
Image source: bbaeggomi._
#47 How Do You Like Your Pom Toasted?
Image source: coffeecooperfbi
#48 Happy 10th Birthday George!
Image source: ihatetheheadlines
#49 My Boys! It Wasn’t Easy Getting Them Nicely In The Same Picture
Image source: Miras_Orida
#50 Bernies First Birthday Today!
Image source: soph_paul
#51 The Most Elegant Boy, He Is Almost Always Lying Like This
Image source: happysadfairy
#52 Can’t Get Over Her Cute Tongue Sticking Out
Image source: im-not-the-walrus
#53 Toffee Loves To Be Outside!
Image source: kiskacsafurdik
#54 Freya
Image source: freya.my.pom
#55 Do You Have Games On Your Phone?
Image source: bunglederry
#56 Looking Like A 70s Secretary
Image source: popfizzmusic
#57 Kiwi
Image source: kiwiandlily
#58 My Little Couch Buddy
Image source: BentPriorities
#59 Got My Old Lad A Stroller!
Image source: Hiysinphlay
#60 Happy-Go-Lucky Adventures Of A Little Pommy Living Life To It’s Fullest
Image source: buzz_the_pompom
#61 Penny Lane Pom Pom
Image source: pennylanepompom
#62 Got Lola A Sister
Image source: chellemell
#63 I Love This Little Dog So Much It’s Stupid
Image source: NashvilleForReal
#64 How Cute Is She?!
Image source: amanimaedesign
#65 How Can Something Be So Cute?
Image source: sofiefoxxx
#66 Lexi
Image source: lexi_dog_diary
#67 Dina & Groove
Image source: dina_and_groove
#68 Midas Stopped To Sniff The Roses
Image source: Midas101986
#69 Peanut The Professional Bedtime Enforcer. Gives A Judgemental Stare If You’re Up Past 10pm
Image source: bunglederry
#70 Jack’s First Time At The Beach
Image source: jericbear
#71 Pixxel The Pomeranian
Image source: pixxel_the_pom
#72 Shopping For Snacks
Image source: RevolutionarySock367
#73 Always Love That When I Get Home He Immediately Looks For A Toy And Brings It To Me
Image source: tennisrob
#74 I’m The Goodest Boy
Image source: M_924
#75 Staring At You And Hugging His Teddy Bear, That’s The “Time For Bed” Signal
Image source: BetoHdia89
#76 Hi, My Name Is Miso
Image source: misopombear
#77 Can I Interest You In A Basket Of Wonton?
Image source: popfizzmusic
#78 This Is Her Rug Now. She Won’t Leave It
Image source: ResponsibleKing2628
#79 Someone Is Getting The Hang Of Her New Carrier!
Image source: slpforever
#80 Lola Is Finally Getting The Hang Of Walking On The Harness And Leash
Image source: GreenIsMyLifeBlood
#81 She’s Such A Diva
Image source: Neither994
#82 Ashie, Lord Of Sassy
Image source: GarlicOpening1401
#83 Our New Family Member!
Image source: jimdobre
#84 Is My Dog A Pomeranian Or An Eskimo?
Image source: sweetie_moon99
#85 Luigino & Charlotte
Image source: luigino_il_volpino
#86 Someone Finished Mommy’s Yogurt When No One Was Looking
Image source: InternetsTad
#87 Leo & Lua
Image source: leoandluapoms
#88 This Little Boy Will Be Joining Our Family This Weekend!
Image source: amanimaedesign
#89 Asking For Seconds After His Brekkie
Image source: bunglederry
#90 Just Learned A New Trick
Image source: Dreamlighter777
#91 Pixie Is Now Home!
Image source: Neither994
#92 My Toilet Bodyguard
Image source: Neither994
#93 My Floofy Boy
Image source: TheMole171
#94 Welcome Home Baby Leonard
Image source: aVeryGreenApple
#95 Our Little Girl, Panini
Image source: WizardLizard98
#96 Full Black Sparkle Eyes, It’s How I Know She’s Happy. That And The Enormous Smile
Image source: NashvilleForReal
#97 Look At My Fluffy Belly!
Image source: annababan69
