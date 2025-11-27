30 People Show How Travelling Long-Term Changed Them

People say that everyone should try backpacking at least once in their lives. And, according to The Broke Backpacker, about 45 million people every year do so! Traveling solo teaches you independence, resilience, allows you to learn more about other cultures and people, and gives you a lifetime of unforgettable memories.
Lately, people online have been sharing the transformations they went through thanks to backpacking. They took pictures before and after their months of traveling, and the results were staggering: folks looked happier, more fit, and, as one backpacker put it, like the sun kissed their souls. Scroll down and see how the “Backpacking effect” changed these travelers, and, perhaps, you’ll even be inspired to book a one way ticket yourself!
#1
Image source: unclefabi
#2
I gained a big smile
Image source: madlineeh
#3
Before and after 3 months of travelling
Image source: marionaros
#4
Feels like the sun kissed my soul. Do it
Image source: abedidthat
#5
Before and after 4 months travelling
Image source: mia.elliot.travels
#6
Image source: jacobcummings_
#7
From crying everyday to grateful for every day
Image source: ariana_gabriela52
#8
Image source: hannahunterwegs
#9
Image source: harrisonwiedman
#10
Image source: belleparish
#11
Image source: travelbyfrena
#12
Image source: hollyaroundtheworld
#13
Image source: joody9000
#14
Travel glow is real
Image source: vncdeleo
#15
Image source: madisonbrookstravel
#16
Image source: theraenlas
#17
I have no regrets
Image source: jmango22
#18
I honestly didn’t feel like I had any other option. What started as running away, ended up being so healing and so valuable that was truly the beginning of a whole new life. Thank you South Asia forever
Image source: nomadspritz
#19
Image source: joeprobert1
#20
Image source: imaniphysio
#21
What getting sun kissed by life looks like
Image source: averagejacko
#22
What healing looks like
Image source: yoitsean
#23
Image source: leoni.sarah
#24
Image source: paige_dombrowski
#25
Image source: obbybananaboat
#26
Lost a person. Gained a bag
Image source: courtney_leising
#27
A lot can happen while backpacking
Image source: isabell.afro
#28
Image source: hapaboyjack
#29
Image source: jemimah_k17
#30
Image source: bysarahnoack
