Hey Pandas, What Was The Last Thing That Let You Down? (Closed)

Buyer beware! It can be a game, book, album, or movie. What let you down most recently? Was it overhyped or were you just underwhelmed?
Bonus: how much was it and how much do you think it was worth?
#1
definitely not rick astley
#2
A single-room evaporative cooling unit.
It is super hot abd humid where I live and my roommate and I are constantly having thermostat wars. Her argument is that I can turn a fan on and my argument is that the fan just pushes the hot air around and she can put on more clothes or a blanket. There’s only just so much I can take off before I am just naked and sweaty. Anyway……I bought rhis cooling unit for my bedroom. It is supposed to cool a 20×20 space (my room is way smaller than that) but it doesn’t cool the whole room, only the area immediately around it. And you have to refill it every 2 hours, so it does you no good overnight. Total waste of money.
It was $40.
#3
Biden
#4
Milk and honey… is literally the worst most ridiculously pretentious c**p. I love poetry… I love modern freeform poetry even. It is not poetry. Spreading two sentences across different lines doesn’t suddenly make it poetry. I’ve never felt so cheated in my life. It angered me knowing how many talented poets struggle to get published while that c**p becomes a best seller. I have to think it’s just because it is edgy subject matter but even then… so many have done it so much better.
Spent $20. I think it’s $2 worth of fire kindling.
#5
my ex boyfriend
#6
Every commercial on TV produced by millennials.
#7
An audition for a play… I really thought I was going to get this particular part but I ended up getting this completely different one. I had fun but was super disappointed
#8
My mom who protected my drug addicted brother who stole from her but let him and let us pay her bills while giving him our money. She also turned against me when I told her my sister was telling people that Mom and Dads first kid was not Dads-to this day I have not talked to my sister and Mom died without me talking to her.
#9
Chris Pratt as Mario
#10
I moved out of my parents’ a few months ago when I got a job in a different part of the country. I always thought I might go home at some point so I never invested into creating a home for me. I just bought a mattress and a few kitchen utensils, just things I will need to survive since I would go home every other weekend and I don’t know a lot of people to have visitors over so it didn’t bother me. I would buy things for my parents house as I know how much it means to my mom and she wants to renovate the kitchen and I though buying things slowly will be easier than buying all things at once which is very expensive. When I reached to the job, I found out that chances of going back home are very few so I’ve taken most of my clothes to my house, I only left ceremonial clothes and shoes as I don’t really need them. I thought of decorating m house and buying furniture but because of my commitment I found out that it will take me too much money so I put t aside. The other weekend I go home and I got in an argument with my parents about something (which was really not my fault since I was not given enough information to follow through with what my parents wanted me to do) and they bring up how my room is so bare it looks like no one owns it anymore, how it should reflect the characters of a girl and how should know that its my room immediately when they enter ( guests sleep in it since the guest room was repurposed into their closet). And I felt really let down because of how I put their wants over mine. Now I am starting to save up to buy furniture and decorate my house how I want. I’m gonna be selfish for once.
#11
My second shift fabricator. Lied terribly on his resume, didn’t catch it until he was already hired. Caused so much damages and wasted materials. Thousands of dollars in titanium and stainless steel in the scrap bin because of this kid. Thankfully we have better testing and interviewing now because of this.
#12
My brain. Didn’t remember to pack a fork today to eat my rice…
#13
maybe this is kind of the inverse of “buyer beware”, but the discontinuation of the 3ds… that thing was seriously awesome, and imo nintendo should have kept selling them or at least made something backwards-compatible with ds/3ds games…
#14
Best friend who left me for the popular kids. Never. Again.
#15
My appendix. I called in yesterday because I was having lots of pain. Woke up in middle of night and threw my guts up. Go to hospital that morning. Wait until almost lunch to find out I have to have my appendix removed. I didn’t think it was that. I thought it would hurt so much worse. I mean it hurt but I think I was in shock or something. Now after the surgery I am in pain when I breath 😭 when I stand. I’m suppose to be off for two weeks but I don’t feel like I can afford that. I’m behind on everything. But I can not control it, it had to be done. 😭 At least I’m doing okay physically well the norm anyway.
#16
I had a group project for one of my graduate courses. My partner said they’d make the project a ‘priority’ which apparently meant they were going to do nothing until right before it was due and then copy and paste word for word an excerpt from a website without quotation marks or proper citation
