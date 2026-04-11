25 Nepo Babies Who Are A Copy-Paste Of Their Celebrity Parents

The term “nepo baby” has come to be associated with an unfair shortcut to fame—a way to bypass auditions thanks to a famous surname.
Some celebrities, like Dakota Johnson, have blasted the label and the conversation around it as “annoying,” while others have embraced the title, admitting that their A-list family connections have opened many doors for them.
But many couldn’t escape their famous lineage even if they wanted to, as it’s written all over their faces.
The following stars are carbon copies of their celebrity parents, with some looking so identical that they’ve played younger versions of their mom or dad on the big or small screen.
Here are some celebrity-child pairs who have surprised the internet by being the spitting image of each other.
#1 Bill and Lewis Pullman
“Thanks a million, Bill Pullman, for copy-pasting yourself,” one fan wrote alongside a side-by-side comparison of the actor and his 33-year-old son.
“How did I not know that was Bill Pullman’s son?” one person asked.
“He’s a great actor too. He was in a few episodes of Lesson in Chemistry, which is a little sad but very good,” shared another.
The father-son duo presented the award for Best Editing at the 98th Oscars.
Bill also shares a daughter, Maesa, and a son, Jack, with his wife, Tamara Hurwitz.
Image source: Getty/Ron Galella , Getty/Kevin Winter/GA
#2 Bette Midler and Sophie Von Haselberg
Martin von Haselberg’s genes didn’t even try.
“This is the winner!” one user declared on Reddit, amazed by the resemblance between Sophie and her mom.
“WHAT. That is crazy,” said another.
“That’s just a younger clone,” quipped a third.
“Proof that human cloning already exists and they are hiding it from us,” one netizen joked.
Sophie followed in her mother’s footsteps, making her theater debut in 2014. Some of her projects include the film Irrational Man as well as shows like American Princess, Pose, and, most recently, Love Story.
Image source: Getty/Jason Kempin
#3 Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck
These two could swap places and no one would notice. Born in 2005, Violet is the eldest child of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck.
“I always at first glance mistake her for Jennifer. Which just goes to show how much they look like each other,” one Redditor admitted.
Another fan said Violet is “genetically blessed.”
“She has her father stature though,” added someone else.
Last year, the Yale student made headlines after addressing the United Nations on the subject of air pollution and the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of long COVID.
Image source: Getty/Nathan Howard , Getty/Frazer Harrison
#4 Victoria and Romeo Beckham
While Brooklyn, Cruz, and Harper Beckham may take after their father more, Romeo is a carbon copy of Posh Spice.
“It’s the low straight eyebrows,” one observer noted.
“Why isn’t this one the famous one? Lol” another asked.
“Ok I can’t unsee this now. It’s literally cloning at this point,” read another comment.
The 23-year-old inherited his father’s interest in sports, having played football at Arsenal’s academy, Inter Miami, and Brentford B.
He is also a model and walked the runway for Versace at the 2025 Milan Fashion Week.
Image source: Victoria Beckham, Instagram/romeobeckham
#5 Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer
“Took me about 3 seconds before I remembered she played the lawyer on the Good Wife, never realized she was Meryl’s,” one fan commented on a photo of Meryl with Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer.
“All her daughters are gorgeous and got her best features. I remember watching Mr. Robot and couldn’t figure out why Grace was so familiar to me, even down to her voice,” another Redditor added.
The Oscar-winning actress shares four children with her ex-husband, sculptor Don Gummer: musician Henry and actresses Mamie, Grace, and Louisa.
Image source: Getty/Jason Merritt , Getty/Jim Spellman
#6 Angelina and Shiloh Jolie
Shiloh Jolie, 19, looks just like her mom did in the 1990s.
She recently surprised people with the resemblance to her mother when she appeared as a background dancer in the music video of K-pop star Dayoung.
Shiloh used a stage name for her audition, so producers had no clue about her A-list parents when they decided to cast her.
In the credits, the teenager listed as “Shi” alongside her fellow dancers.
“Even after filming, we had no idea she was the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and only found out by chance quite recently,” explained a Starship Entertainment spokesperson.
“[She] likes to dance but is not seeking special attention or fame,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.
Shiloh has five siblings: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne.
Image source: DAYOUNG, Getty/Toni Anne Barson Archive
#7 Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
The resemblance is so uncanny it’s almost unsettling.
Kaia, who is a model just like her mother, is the second child and only daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
The five-foot-nine star landed her first modeling job with Versace’s junior line when she was 10 years old.
She has since modeled for some of the biggest luxury fashion houses, including Chanel, Prada, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, and Givenchy.
“I think probably no matter what she did, I would have wanted to do that. She’s always been my biggest inspiration and hero,” Kaia told Today.
Image source: Getty/Miikka Skaffari
#8 Ice Cube and O’shea Jackson Jr.
If you did a double take, you’re not alone.
“Ice Cube’s son looks more like Ice Cube than Ice Cube looks like Ice Cube,” read a Reddit comment with nearly 2,000 likes.
“I remember watching the Straight Outta Compton film and thinking, ‘Woah, they did such a good job casting Ice Cube. Didn’t realize until after it was his literal son,” wrote another.
One fan noted that there may be some drawbacks to being Ice Cube’s son. “Honestly must’ve been weird playing his own father in an acting role, especially in a role like that where he had to act out his father having an *rgy in a hotel room.”
Ice Cube shares four children with his wife, Kimberly Woodruff.
O’Shea, 35, has also appeared in Ingrid Goes West, Just Mercy, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Image source: Getty/Fairfax Media
#9 Niecy and Dia Nash
Niecy Nash shares three children with her ex-husband, Don Nash, all of whom are following in her acting footsteps.
Dia, 26, is perhaps best known for her role as Sandra Smith in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She also played Billie in The Rookie: Feds, which stars Niecy.
The actress looks so much like her mother that she also played a younger version of Niecy’s character, Desna, in Claws.
“She gave birth to her twin 💕” one viewer wrote, reacting to a side-by-side collage of the stars.
“Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V,” commented another.
“That’s actually insane,” a third chimed in. “It doesn’t help that Niecy still looks 27.”
Image source: Instagram/dialarennash
#10 Thandie Newton and Nico Parker
Thandiwe and her daughter, Nico, are mirror images of each other.
One Reddit user said Nico “took her mum’s whole face.”
“It makes sooooo much sense. I’ve been trying to figure out who she looks like for a while now,” admitted someone else.
The British actress has three children with her ex-husband, filmmaker Ol Parker: daughters Ripley and Nico and a son, Booker.
Nico, 21, is also an actress. You may recognize her for her role as Sarah Miller in the first season of The Last of Us or for playing Astrid Hofferson in the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.
Image source: Instagram/thandiwenewton
#11 Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillipe
Reese welcomed Ava in 1999 with actor Ryan Phillipe. The former couple also have a son, Deacon, born in 2003.
Reddit users were split on whether Ava looked more like her mom or dad—though they agreed that either way, it’s a genetic lottery win.
“She looks like her mother but has her father’s eyes and lips,” one observer said.
“I think Ava looked more like Reese when she was little but has trended more towards Ryan as she’s gotten older,” another person noted.
“Ava is literally female Ryan to me lol,” one fan said, while a fourth added, “Totally agree – she’s a carbon copy of her dad! It just so happens that Reese and Ryan also look similar.”
The 26-year-old, who attended UC Berkeley, has launched a successful modeling career, working with brands like Ivy Park and Pat McGrath Labs. Last year, she made her acting debut on ABC’s Doctor Odyssey.
She is also a big sister to Deacon and Tennessee, whom the Legally Blonde star welcomed with ex Jim Toth.
Image source: Instagram/reesewitherspoon
#12 Kyla and Lyric Pratt
Fans said Kyla and her oldest daughter, Lyric, could easily pass for twins.
The photo of 15-year-old Lyric also made people realize how quickly time has flown.
“Kyla Pratt has kids?? I officially feel old now,” one observer shared.
“I’ve always pictured her as the daughter in Dr. Doolittle, which I realized today came out TWENTY SEVEN YEARS AGO,” one fan shared.
“Tbf, she looks young for her age,” noted another.
The 39-year-old star shares two daughters with Danny Kirkpatrick, a rapper and tattoo artist.
In 2014, Kya said of Lyric, “My oldest daughter really thinks that she’s grown… so she tries to help me with anything that she possibly can and it’s just the sweetest thing ever.”
The Call Me Kat star also revealed that both her daughters are showing an interest in acting.
Image source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
#13 Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz
Actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz welcomed Zoë in 1988.
“I literally did not know they were different people & was confused at how Zoe was starting in a movie from the 90s as an adult,” one user quipped upon seeing two side-by-side photos of Lisa Bonet and her daughter.
Others said Lisa also resembles her father, though she looked more like her mom when she was younger. “She def has Lenny features, but sometimes and especially early they definitely gave doppelganger vibes.”
The 37-year-old actress has starred in dozens of films, including X-Men: First Class, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Batman.
Zoë has two half-siblings from her mother’s second marriage to actor Jason Momoa.
Image source: Getty/Jason Merritt
#14 Clint and Scott Eastwood
Scott clearly inherited his father’s looks.
The legendary actor and filmmaker has eight known children by six women. One of them is 40-year-old Scott, whom he welcomed with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves.
The actor has starred in several of his father’s films, including Gran Torino, Invictus, Trouble with the Curve, and Texas Chainsaw.
You may also recognize him from The Longest Ride and The Fate of the Furious.
Asked whether he feels burned out by the film industry, which he described as a “circus,” Scott said, “I think so. I have other endeavors that I’m interested in outside of the film business. I find a lot of creativity in real estate.
“Buying and improving homes and bringing a creative vision to a home that no one really can think of and wants to do. That’s always made me happy.”
Image source: Getty/Hulton Archive , Getty/Jason LaVeris
#15 Bob and Lara Saget
The Full House actor described his three daughters as “the best people I know.”
“They are the light of my life. I am a fortunate man in that all three of my daughters are exceptional. Very high beings, very smart people, very wonderful and very brilliant, very beautiful. They’re all artists,” he shared.
Of all the daughters he shared with Sherri Kramer, Lara is the one who undoubtedly resembles him the most.
Born in 1989, Lara earned her Master’s of Fine Arts from New York University and creates art using rocks, paint, glass, and other natural elements.
On Father’s Day 2022, she posted a touching tribute to the late actor on Instagram. “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend,” she wrote. “He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love.
“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible. It doesn’t stop that love,” she said. “He chose love, always. I love you infinitely, dad.”
Bob lost his life from blunt head trauma, with the autopsy concluding that his injuries were likely the result of a fall.
Image source: Getty/Shawn Ehlers
#16 Ja Rule and Jeffrey Atkins Jr.
“It’s literally just Ja Rule with young Ja Rule,” one fan wrote upon seeing a photo of the father-and-son duo.
“Woah! That’s he’s twin,” exclaimed another.
“Mom’s DNA took a vacation,” a separate observer quipped.
The rapper shares three children with his wife, Aisha Murray: Brittney, Jeffrey, and Jordan.
Like his older sister, Jeffrey appeared in the reality TV series Growing Up Hip Hop: New York. The 26-year-old is also a musician, releasing songs under the name SINNERSDEDX.
In 2022, Aisha posted an Instagram photo of her husband and Jeffrey standing side-by-side, captioned “#mytwins” with two heart emojis.
Image source: Instagram/jarule
#17 Tom and Colin Hanks
“I feel really dumb for never connecting these two,” one Reddit user admitted.
“I always thought Colin looks more like Woody from Toy Story. (If they ever make a live action version he would be perfect),” a fan suggested.
Another netizen remarked, “Not only do they look similar, they have the exact same voice.”
The 48-year-old is the son of Tom Hanks and producer and actress Samantha Lewes. He is best known for playing Gus Grimly in the crime series Fargo.
Colin has a sister, Elizabeth. Through his father’s marriage to Rita Wilson, he has two younger half-brothers, Chester “Chet” and Truman.
Image source: Getty/George Pimentel
#18 Jack and Samuel Black
“Sometimes the apple falls straight down,” one fan commented, highlighting the resemblance between Jack and Samuel Black.
One viewer said that Jack Black “having a son that looks exactly like him was destined in the stars, and anything else would just feel like the incorrect timeline of events.”
The School of Rock and Nacho Libre star shares two sons with his wife, singer Tanya Haden.
Samuel, 19, has collaborated with his dad, including a small role in Kung Fu Panda 3.
He also writes reviews of Jack’s films. After watching one of the Jumanji remakes, the teenager gave the movie an 8.5 rating.
“I don’t really care about any of the reviews except for that one, so it was very touching to me,” Jack said.
Image source: BACKGRID
#19 Milla Jovovich and Ever Anderson
“Ever is just Milla 2.0,” one fan said of actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of Milla Jovovich and filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson.
“She looks JUST like a young Milla. I knew they were related when I saw her daughter in the Black Widow movie,” one user wrote.
“The daughter’s smile looks just like mom’s when she was younger, and their two front teeth are the same shape,” an additional observer noted.
In addition to Black Widow, Ever has starred in the 2016 film Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and the 2023 remake Peter Pan & Wendy.
“I knew you would be awesome, because I’m your mom, so I mean obviously💅🏼,” Milla joked in a birthday message to Ever. “But I could never imagine, not in a million years, what an intelligent, hilarious, talented and powerful young woman you would turn out to be!”
Ever’s parents met when Paul was directing Milla in the 2002 film Resident Evil. The couple has two more daughters, Dashiel and Osian, born in 2015 and 2020.
Image source: Getty/Phillip Faraone
#20 George and Dhani Harrison
It’s almost like looking at the same person twice.
“I remember watching that tribute and not realising Dhani was George’s son. I thought, ‘Well, that’s a bit tacky having a lookalike at a tribute,’” one user shared.
George, who was the lead guitarist of The Beatles and composed Here Comes the Sun, welcomed Dhani with author and film producer Olivia Arias.
The late Beatle wrote several songs for his son over the years, including 1982’s Unknown Delight.
“He’s lovely,” George told People in 1987 of Dhani, then 9 years old. “He’s good fun, good company. He can play When We Was Fab on the piano.”
Dhani, 47, has kept his dad’s legacy alive. He debuted as a professional musician by assisting in producing his father’s final album, Brainwashed, which was released posthumously in 2002, and now works as a composer.
In 2022, he won a Grammy for his work remastering George’s album All Things Must Pass for its 50th anniversary.
“I did everything I could to not be a musician,” he told Billboard in 2009. “It’s in the DNA, I guess.”
Image source: Getty/Michael Putland , Getty/Frazer Harrison
#21 Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.
The 65-year-old actor shares four children with his ex-wife, Lisa Thorner, one of whom not only bears his name but also looks just like him.
“I’m pretty sure Damon Wayans just outright cloned himself,” one fan remarked.
“I remember watching My Wife and Kids and then years later watching New Girl wondering why he wasn’t old yet,” shared another observer.
“That’s not a brother of his?” a baffled user asked.
Damon Jr., 43, made his film debut in 1994 when he was cast in his father’s feature film, Blankman, playing young Kevin.
He also appeared in his father’s sitcom My Wife and Kids as John, one of Junior’s friends.
“I wanted to be an animator growing up for a long time,” the Happy Endings star explained. “I used to draw all the time and then one day I accidentally opened one of my dad’s checks and I was like, ‘I want to do that! That’s a lot better.'”
Image source: Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
#22 Stephen King and Joe Hill
Stephen King’s lookalike son, Joe, is also a writer.
In 2009, the two co-wrote a novella titled Throttle, which centers on the relationship between a father and son.
Joe King, who publishes under the pseudonym Joe Hill, has written Heart-Shaped Box, NOS4A2, and The Fireman, as well as the comic book series Locke & Key, among other titles.
The 53-year-old said his early works were rejected by publishers, which was personally disappointing but also proved that his pen name was effective.
“I needed to know for my self worth, that when I sold something, I sold for the right reasons,” he said.
Joe’s identity became known after the publication of his first book, the short story collection 20th-Century Ghosts, in 2005.
Owen King, Stephen’s other son with Tabitha Spruce, is also an author. The King of Horror also has a daughter with Tabitha, called Naomi, who is a Unitarian Universalist Church minister.
Image source: Getty/Slaven Vlasic , Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez
#23 Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough
Riley, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and actor and musician Danny Keough.
She followed in the footsteps of her family and began her career in show business at age 20, making her film debut in The Runaways.
The 36-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, has since starred in The Girlfriend Experience, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Daisy Jones & the Six.
“My mother is certainly an inspiration to me,” Riley said in 2022, calling Lisa Marie a “very strong, smart woman.”
She added, “I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me.”
Lisa Marie, who passed away in 2023, was also a mom to twin daughters Harper and Finley and a son, Benjamin Keough.
Image source: Getty/Neilson Barnard
#24 Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke welcomed Maya in 1998.
The actors, who also share a son, met on the set of Gattaca, married in May 1998, and divorced in 2005.
Many netizens said Maya looks just like her mom, while others described her as a perfect blend of both parents.
Maya, 27, is also an actress, having starred in major projects like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Stranger Things, and Asteroid City.
The star has fully embraced the “nepo baby” label and attributed her career opportunities to her A-list parents.
“‘Deserves’ is a complicated word…there are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” she admitted.
“And I know that my not doing it wouldn’t help anyone. It’s a lucky place to be. My relationships with my parents are really honest and positive, and that supersedes anything anyone can say about it.”
Image source: Getty/Gregg DeGuire , Getty/Rindoff/Charriau
#25 Jude and Rafferty Law
The British actor is a father of seven. He shares Rafferty, Iris, and Rudy with ex-wife Sadie Frost; daughter Sophia with ex-girlfriend Samantha Burke, and daughter Ada with ex-girlfriend Catherine Harding.
He also has two young children, whose names haven’t been revealed, with wife Phillipa Coan.
“Being a daddy is what counts,” Jude told Parade in 2009. “I used to sleep until noon, but it’s not so bad to have to get up at 7 and give them breakfast.”
Raff, 29, has followed in his parents’ footsteps, taking on roles in projects like Masters of the Air and Twist. He has also modeled for DKNY, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino.
Speaking with GQ Hype, Raff discussed being constantly compared to his famous father.
“I find it quite funny, because obviously we’re going to look quite similar — he’s my dad,” he said. “It’s nice because we do have similarities and we are so close, so now that I’m older he can help me work on scripts and I can send him my music and he can say, ‘Yeah, that’s great.'”
Image source: Getty/Tim P. Whitby, Getty/Steve Granitz
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