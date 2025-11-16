Inspired By Horror Movies And The Illustration Style Typical For Children’s Books, I Created These Fictional Woodland Characters (9 Pics)

I have a passion for horror movies. And as an illustrator, I also love children’s book illustration styles. Friendly, playful shapes and bright colors, cute animals.
I thought of a way to combine all these elements and came up with this fictional woodland where horror movie animals live. Every kid knows that wild animals are dangerous and it is a bad idea to go alone into the woods, right?
More info: Instagram
#1 Billy The Penguin
#2 Big Bad Michael
#3 Hedgehogriser
#4 Little Jason
#5 Penny The Dancing Fox
#6 The Twins
#7 Fred The Rabbit
#8 Ghostface
#9 Leatherhog
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us