Inspired By Horror Movies And The Illustration Style Typical For Children’s Books, I Created These Fictional Woodland Characters (9 Pics)

I have a passion for horror movies. And as an illustrator, I also love children’s book illustration styles. Friendly, playful shapes and bright colors, cute animals.

I thought of a way to combine all these elements and came up with this fictional woodland where horror movie animals live. Every kid knows that wild animals are dangerous and it is a bad idea to go alone into the woods, right?

#1 Billy The Penguin

#2 Big Bad Michael

#3 Hedgehogriser

#4 Little Jason

#5 Penny The Dancing Fox

#6 The Twins

#7 Fred The Rabbit

#8 Ghostface

#9 Leatherhog

Patrick Penrose
