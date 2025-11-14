Hey Pandas, What Song Do You Have Stuck In Your Head? (Closed)

by

Share the tunes.

#1

So I was Rick Rolled. Enough said.

#2

Prodigy – Breathe

#3

I have “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande stuck in my head!

#4

girl in red

#5

Way Less Sad by AJR. It just came out like a week ago so I’ve been listening to it non-stop, and now I keep singing it out loud really quietly.

#6

You know that nursery rhyme ” And the dish ran away with the spoon” Thats stuck in my head, Dont ask how. I have no clue

#7

Try Everything by Shakira. It’s honestly pretty catchy.

#8

Hero too by Kyoka Jiro

#9

That stupid song in the lego movie part. 2
“This song’s gonna get stuck inside yo’
This song’s gonna get stuck inside yo’
This song’s gonna get stuck inside yo’ head”

#10

Since I can listen to 3 songs at once, Strawberry Blond by Mitski, rät by Penelope Scott, and The Fine Print by The Stupendium. Having 3 songs stuck in your head is exhausting. Help meee

#11

i have 2 stuck in my head and they are drivers license by olivia rodrigo and then the other one is ophelia by the lumineers

#12

right now: R U crazy, look what you made me do, unconditionally, i kissed a girl, cry about it later(and many many many more song stuck in MAH BIG FAT HEAD)

#13

better, faster, stronger by daft punk

#14

Nothing Ever Changes by Nico Collins and Head in Her Heart also by Nico Collins (I recommend listening to him… he’s very deep)

#15

Rn it’s “eyes of the world” by Fleetwood Mac. Listen to it and you’ll love it!

#16

Crazy by Makeout, it’s been stuck in there for a good month, it’s super annoying

#17

never gonna give you up because rickroll

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ

#18

art is dead., Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked, and Come a Little Closer. All childhood favorites. :)

#19

It’s Raining Tacos. It’s been stuck in my head for DAYS.

(Halp meeee)

#20

Killing butterflies

#21

CAN YOU SAVE
CAN YOU SAVE MY
CAN YOU SAVE MY
HEAVYDIRTYSOUL

#22

I get two songs stuck in my head, not one and then the other but a strange mash-up of both:
“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly
and
the theme song from “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”

My brain can be strange/interesting place.

#23

Well you asked… limbo rock. Played limbo at school today so…

#24

Village Green by the Kinks

#25

a bunch recently

grapes of wrath- weezer
freaks- jordan clarke
stitches- shawn Mendez
its raining its pouring- anson seabra
welcome to wonderland- anson seabra

#26

“The Gift of Guilt” by Gojira

