Hey Pandas, What Song Do You Have Stuck In Your Head? (Closed)

Share the tunes.
#1
So I was Rick Rolled. Enough said.
#2
Prodigy – Breathe
#3
I have “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande stuck in my head!
#4
girl in red
#5
Way Less Sad by AJR. It just came out like a week ago so I’ve been listening to it non-stop, and now I keep singing it out loud really quietly.
#6
You know that nursery rhyme ” And the dish ran away with the spoon” Thats stuck in my head, Dont ask how. I have no clue
#7
Try Everything by Shakira. It’s honestly pretty catchy.
#8
Hero too by Kyoka Jiro
#9
That stupid song in the lego movie part. 2
“This song’s gonna get stuck inside yo’
This song’s gonna get stuck inside yo’
This song’s gonna get stuck inside yo’ head”
#10
Since I can listen to 3 songs at once, Strawberry Blond by Mitski, rät by Penelope Scott, and The Fine Print by The Stupendium. Having 3 songs stuck in your head is exhausting. Help meee
#11
i have 2 stuck in my head and they are drivers license by olivia rodrigo and then the other one is ophelia by the lumineers
#12
right now: R U crazy, look what you made me do, unconditionally, i kissed a girl, cry about it later(and many many many more song stuck in MAH BIG FAT HEAD)
#13
better, faster, stronger by daft punk
#14
Nothing Ever Changes by Nico Collins and Head in Her Heart also by Nico Collins (I recommend listening to him… he’s very deep)
#15
Rn it’s “eyes of the world” by Fleetwood Mac. Listen to it and you’ll love it!
#16
Crazy by Makeout, it’s been stuck in there for a good month, it’s super annoying
#17
never gonna give you up because rickroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
#18
art is dead., Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked, and Come a Little Closer. All childhood favorites. :)
#19
It’s Raining Tacos. It’s been stuck in my head for DAYS.
(Halp meeee)
#20
Killing butterflies
#21
CAN YOU SAVE
CAN YOU SAVE MY
CAN YOU SAVE MY
HEAVYDIRTYSOUL
#22
I get two songs stuck in my head, not one and then the other but a strange mash-up of both:
“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly
and
the theme song from “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
My brain can be strange/interesting place.
#23
Well you asked… limbo rock. Played limbo at school today so…
#24
Village Green by the Kinks
#25
a bunch recently
grapes of wrath- weezer
freaks- jordan clarke
stitches- shawn Mendez
its raining its pouring- anson seabra
welcome to wonderland- anson seabra
#26
“The Gift of Guilt” by Gojira
