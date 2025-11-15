50 Times People Had Such Wild Solutions To Their Problems, They Were Celebrated In The ‘Redneck Engineers’ Group (New Pics)

Metal rusts and velour can be torn, so it’s only a matter of time before your old Honda Civic breaks down. Of course, if you have money and you bought that car because you love the way it looks, you can probably just take it to the mechanic and let them fix it. However, if you’re broke and that was the only reason why you got that pile of junk in the first place, you’ll probably have to bring it back to life yourself.
But fear not, you’d be amazed to know how much is possible with so little. And the subreddit r/RedneckEngineering is the perfect example of that. It has plenty of funny, surprising, and creative DIY projects that simultaneously make sense and appear completely useless but can definitely inspire you to pick up a wrench and start working on that metal pony of yours.
#1 Cut A Pool Noodle In Half To Make A Comfortable Armrest For The Truck. From Australia
Image source: goobly_goo
#2 It Makes Sense
Image source: Flimsy_Researcher
#3 Not The Prettiest, But It Gets The Job Done!
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#4 A Plunger And Hot Water, Who’d A Thunk It
Image source: Spudnut
#5 Who’s Laughing Now?
Image source: jhovudu1
#6 Czech Engineering
Image source: TemporaryAccount-tem
#7 How To Keep Your Drone From Falling Down Into A River
Image source: DampfJaguar0674
#8 The Birdhouse Booby Trap Device
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#9 I Work At A Warehouse In Sweden, And Recently They Halved The Speed Of All Forklifts (From 16 Km/H To 8 Km/H) For Safety Reasons. I Just Thought They Put Some Limiter In The Software, But No. They Found A Far Smarter Solution…
Image source: MITT_NAMN_JEFF
#10 Homemade Roller Coaster
Image source: BMY61
#11 All Y’all Doing Yard Work Like Scrubs. Here’s The Real Way
Image source: killamcleods, facebook.com
#12 Found In A Group Called “Stairs Designed By People Who Aren’t Afraid To Die” But I Still Quite Like How Simple And Cheap A Solution It Is
Image source: samcornwell
#13 Adjustable Wrench
Image source: Familiar_Big3322
#14 Disinfecting In A Beiping Market, Smart And Timely!
Image source: AmericanBornWuhaner
#15 This Has To Count
Image source: PlopPlopFizzFizzzz
#16 Fixed The Downspout
Image source: tsmeagain
#17 Anti-Theft Protection
Image source: saltypotato-612
#18 My Father Built His Own Observatory
Image source: Finneringasvar
#19 This Guy Built A Wooden Gym So He Could Train
Image source: Aomiin
#20 I Couldn’t Find Any Washers That Would Fit Over The Heads Of Screws… So… Yep
Image source: Jebedia47
#21 Safe As Houses
Image source: Agreeable-Dinner
#22 Humane Rat Trap
Image source: dee_snutz
#23 Someone Suggested This Would Fit Here
Image source: Travellingjake
#24 Our Doorbell Has Been Broken So We Had To Improvise
Image source: violinfiddleman
#25 This Man Is Before His Time
Image source: bjs1023113
#26 Home Made Drone
Image source: KeciaHuertas
#27 A Pvc Pipe Basketball “Hoop” I Made So That My Son Could Practise
Image source: Tominator2000
#28 Does This Count?
Image source: nox011
#29 Found This On An Old Project File, I Was Ahead Of My Time
Image source: Danthedepresedman
#30 This Was Very Smart
Using tree limbs chained to the wheels to free a stuck tractor.
Image source: Zeezoo619
#31 When You Finally Decide To Re-Purpose Those Old Bombs You Had Laying Around…
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#32 Saw This Volume Limiter On R/Hometheater Thought Of This Sub
Image source: OhTheHueManatee
#33 Portable AC Unit (Pumps Ice Cold Water From Cooler Through Copper Coil Over Fan)
Image source: PharmacistDude
#34 Ain’t Stupid If It Works!
Image source: lilchalupzen
#35 Back In 2006 When We Lived In Thailand I Couldn’t Find A Guitar Hero Guitar For My Playstation 2 So I Hacked A Knock-Off Dualshock Controller And A Mosquito Zapper Into A DIY Guitar Hero Controller – Complete With A Mercury Switch For Star Power
Image source: Tominator2000
#36 My 96y/O Great Grandma Was Having Trouble. Her Apartment’s Ac Vent Blew Directly Into Her Eyes To The Point She Couldn’t Watch TV Or Read Anymore. I Made A Cardboard Vent Cover To Go Over The Vent & Reverse The Air Flow Direction
Image source: HandMadeFeelings
#37 Feast Your Eyes… My Brother’s Gaming Chair
Image source: YoungBeef03
#38 Oculus 2 Weight Balance Fix
Image source: butwhyisitso
#39 The 80s In Switzerland
Image source: HerrFakalium
#40 Pharmacy Ran Out Of Iv Holders. They Suggested To Hold It With My Hands. I Lasted Half A Bottle
Image source: Ladrodidrop
#41 Well It Surely Works
Image source: Stroov
#42 My Dumbass Solution To The Problem Of High-Hanging Fruit
Image source: BlueOysterCultist
#43 Deathcart
Image source: ClosedL00p
#44 Ramen Fix
Image source: wx-1
#45 Only Had Two Batteries, And Also This Thing Was Crazy Bright
Image source: thatsbs
#46 Redneck Rotisserie
Image source: dee_snutz, aliaksandrzhdanau
#47 There, I Fixed It
Image source: BallsOutKrunked
#48 Automatic Door
Image source: Churcky2
#49 Saw This In Another Sub And Thought It Belonged Here
Image source: MechJeb042
#50 Bubba, Why Does Your Lawn Have Crop Circles On It?
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
