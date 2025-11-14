35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It’s Borderline Ridiculous

“All that is gold does not glitter,”—J.R.R.Tolkien wrote in The Lord of the Rings. The opposite is also true: not everything that shines is gold. And it’s something that we should keep in mind in our modern world which is dominated by the internet and social media.
We’re constantly bombarded by seemingly ‘perfect’ photos of people on Instagram but a lot of the images are heavily photoshopped. The Instagram Reality subreddit is dedicated to collecting the most retouched IG photos and we’ve collected some of the freshest examples of what not to do to your pics. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and read on for our earlier in-depth interviews with the subreddit’s moderators.
#1 I’m So Glad This Greek TV Host Has Her Own Personal Cloud That Follows Her Everywhere She Goes
Image source: mathaiaus
#2 Maybe Just One More Filter…
Image source: Unity__Newbie
#3 Damn He’s Ripped
Image source: Unknown_Gamer944
#4 I Don’t Even Know
Image source: CyberSpaceFetus
#5 Half Person Half Cartoon?!
Image source: gritch_123
#6 Found One In The Wild. I Bet She’s Never Late With Those Legs
Image source: Naniibananii
#7 The Baddest Indeed
Image source: ZapatosDeMarca
#8 Such A Pretty Sunset :)
Image source: moclen
#9 This Is… A Lot To Take In
Image source: unknown
#10 I Have No Idea What This Is…
Image source: mimiczx
#11 Where’s The Nose?
Image source: matty111222
#12 Well That’s Something New
Image source: FaceInTheSpace
#13 She Looks Better Without It Though….
Image source: elic11
#14 The Face Of A Ps3 Character
Image source: killerjags
#15 The Queen Of Makeup
Image source: ConfidentNobody6
#16 Turns Out Those Organs Did Exist After All
Image source: shiroyagisan
#17 Something Out Of An Indie Horror Game
Image source: madohara
#18 She Could’ve Just Said The Truth..
Image source: dramainsanity
#19 Post vs. Profile Picture.
Image source: Elphaba78
#20 Linkedin Now Too
Image source: RampersandY
#21 This Fake Influencer Likes To Pretend She’s Rich, Constantly Posting Pictures Like That With Captions Like „short Trip To Clear My Mind“.
Image source: Elisa-Allin-666
#22 This Girl Has A Disney-Themed Account, For Her ‘Travels’… Most Of The Pics Are Like This
Image source: SofyB
#23 A$$ So Phat Even The Car Had To Make Space
Image source: DomingoJoe
#24 Why Do Women Want To Look Like This??
Image source: unknown-persons
#25 Who Needs Organs Anyway?
Image source: JoSQ9725
#26 I Think We’ve All Wondered What She Really Looks Like
Image source: Ebby1369
#27 Profile Pic On Twitter vs. Still From Interview
Image source: medianfold
#28 This “Makeup Artist” Advertising Her Work…
Image source: genericpurr3
#29 Such A Beautiful Home
Image source: unknown
#30 This Can’t Be Just “Angles”
Image source: oireachtas
#31 Literally A Different Person Every Single Photo
Image source: laisdavid
#32 Armpit? I Don’t Know Her
Image source: eileen_likeacholo
#33 I’m Sorry But His Edited Nose On The Left Literally Looks Like It’s Going To Collapse
Image source: ulabadula
#34 I Posted The Left One Yesterday And People Were Not Believing That The Hair Don’t Belongs To Her
Image source: halbmondkatze
