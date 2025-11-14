35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It’s Borderline Ridiculous

by

“All that is gold does not glitter,”—J.R.R.Tolkien wrote in The Lord of the Rings. The opposite is also true: not everything that shines is gold. And it’s something that we should keep in mind in our modern world which is dominated by the internet and social media.

We’re constantly bombarded by seemingly ‘perfect’ photos of people on Instagram but a lot of the images are heavily photoshopped. The Instagram Reality subreddit is dedicated to collecting the most retouched IG photos and we’ve collected some of the freshest examples of what not to do to your pics. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and read on for our earlier in-depth interviews with the subreddit’s moderators.

When you’re done looking through this list and if you want to see more examples of mindblowing Instagram photoshops, check out Bored Panda’s previous articles about the Instagram Reality subreddit right here, here, and here.

#1 I’m So Glad This Greek TV Host Has Her Own Personal Cloud That Follows Her Everywhere She Goes

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: mathaiaus

#2 Maybe Just One More Filter…

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: Unity__Newbie

#3 Damn He’s Ripped

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: Unknown_Gamer944

#4 I Don’t Even Know

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: CyberSpaceFetus

#5 Half Person Half Cartoon?!

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: gritch_123

#6 Found One In The Wild. I Bet She’s Never Late With Those Legs

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: Naniibananii

#7 The Baddest Indeed

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: ZapatosDeMarca

#8 Such A Pretty Sunset :)

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: moclen

#9 This Is… A Lot To Take In

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: unknown

#10 I Have No Idea What This Is…

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: mimiczx

#11 Where’s The Nose?

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: matty111222

#12 Well That’s Something New

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: FaceInTheSpace

#13 She Looks Better Without It Though….

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: elic11

#14 The Face Of A Ps3 Character

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: killerjags

#15 The Queen Of Makeup

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: ConfidentNobody6

#16 Turns Out Those Organs Did Exist After All

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: shiroyagisan

#17 Something Out Of An Indie Horror Game

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: madohara

#18 She Could’ve Just Said The Truth..

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: dramainsanity

#19 Post vs. Profile Picture.

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: Elphaba78

#20 Linkedin Now Too

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: RampersandY

#21 This Fake Influencer Likes To Pretend She’s Rich, Constantly Posting Pictures Like That With Captions Like „short Trip To Clear My Mind“.

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: Elisa-Allin-666

#22 This Girl Has A Disney-Themed Account, For Her ‘Travels’… Most Of The Pics Are Like This

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: SofyB

#23 A$$ So Phat Even The Car Had To Make Space

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: DomingoJoe

#24 Why Do Women Want To Look Like This??

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: unknown-persons

#25 Who Needs Organs Anyway?

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: JoSQ9725

#26 I Think We’ve All Wondered What She Really Looks Like

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: Ebby1369

#27 Profile Pic On Twitter vs. Still From Interview

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: medianfold

#28 This “Makeup Artist” Advertising Her Work…

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: genericpurr3

#29 Such A Beautiful Home

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: unknown

#30 This Can’t Be Just “Angles”

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: oireachtas

#31 Literally A Different Person Every Single Photo

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: laisdavid

#32 Armpit? I Don’t Know Her

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: eileen_likeacholo

#33 I’m Sorry But His Edited Nose On The Left Literally Looks Like It’s Going To Collapse

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: ulabadula

#34 I Posted The Left One Yesterday And People Were Not Believing That The Hair Don’t Belongs To Her

35 Times People Uncovered Such Fake Instagrammers, It&#8217;s Borderline Ridiculous

Image source: halbmondkatze

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
20 Great Characters We Watched Grow Up on TV
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2018
Woman Claps Back To A Rude Dude Trying To Ruin Her First-Class Flight By Any Means
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
This Is What The South Korean Government Comfort Package For Quarantined People Looks Like
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Create Your Own Impossible Object Or Optical Illusion
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Couple Travels To Experience Iconic Game Of Thrones Shoot Locations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
73 Pics That Prove Corvids Are The Biggest Baddasses In The Animal Kingdom
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.