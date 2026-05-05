Henry Cavill: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Henry Cavill
May 5, 1983
Saint Helier, Jersey
43 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Henry Cavill?
Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill is a British actor, widely recognized for his imposing screen presence and dedicated approach to diverse roles. He has cultivated a global fanbase through his intense performances.
He first burst into the public eye portraying Superman in Man of Steel, a role that instantly cemented him as a major Hollywood action star; fans often praised his physical transformation for the part.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Saint Helier, Jersey, Henry Cavill grew up in a Catholic family, the fourth of five boys. His father, Colin Cavill, worked as a stockbroker, and his mother, Marianne Dalgliesh, was a bank secretary, shaping a grounded upbringing.
He attended St Michael’s Preparatory School on Jersey before continuing his education at Stowe School in Buckinghamshire, England, where he actively participated in both sports and drama, finding his early passion for acting.
Notable Relationships
Currently partnered with American television executive Natalie Viscuso, Henry Cavill first publicly confirmed their relationship in April 2021. The couple announced in April 2024 that they were expecting their first child.
Cavill and Viscuso welcomed their baby in early 2025. Earlier in his career, he was briefly engaged to English show jumper Ellen Whitaker and was linked to actress Kaley Cuoco.
Career Highlights
Henry Cavill’s career significantly soared with his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, starting with the 2013 film Man of Steel. He reprised this iconic character across multiple blockbuster films, collectively grossing hundreds of millions worldwide.
Beyond his superhero persona, Cavill garnered a dedicated following for his starring role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy drama The Witcher and as Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes film series.
He has also expanded his filmography with notable appearances in action franchises such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout, further showcasing his versatility and cementing his status as a leading actor in Hollywood.
Signature Quote
“I’ve learned an awful lot about being a good man from my mother.”
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