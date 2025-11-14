Woman Gets Cheated On 3 Weeks Before Her Wedding, Asks If She’s A Jerk For Not Letting Her Sister Get Married Instead

Even the best-laid plans can fall apart. And weddings are no exception. An anonymous woman turned to Reddit and shared her emotionally-draining story about how her wedding fell apart and led to quite a bit of drama.
After her fiancé cheated on her, she called off the wedding. However, that left the humongous task of canceling absolutely everything to do with the event. From vendors to venues. The woman’s sister decided that she might as well take over the wedding and get married to her partner.
But the woman wouldn’t have it and canceled everything. The Am I The Assh*le community on Reddit discussed whether or not she behaved like a jerk by saying “no” to her sister. Read on for the full story.
A woman asked redditors what they thought of the drama-filled situation
The woman’s story got over 13.8k upvotes, several awards, and the vast majority of redditors thought that she was in the right.
However, some internet users also pointed out that it would have been financially smart to have let her sister take over the wedding. While others pointed out how important it is to deal with similar situations delicately so as to not poison relations with the entire family for a long time to come.
Big events like weddings tend to amplify any family drama there might be. Emotions and tempers might be running high, so it’s important to know how to deal with such situations and any potential fallout.
Avoiding family drama
Bored Panda reached out to Sarah and Anna of The Celebrant Society to ask them about how best to deal with family drama at weddings. Here’s what they had to say: “The best way to avoid family drama is to identify any potential risky people, situations, encounters, and enlist the help of your more reliable family members, friends, or others not involved. “
“Make sure they can recognize when something might be about to kick off and guide the risky family members away from each other or the situation!”
Sarah and Anna said that if drama does happen, there are some things that you can do. “If something does occur, make sure your helpers (whether it be your trustworthy brother, your soothing aunt, or the wedding party) have a damage control plan.”
“Get those pesky family members separated quickly and make sure your venue coordinator is prewired of any unhealthy dynamics—most coordinators are really great at navigating awkward or intense family dramas and controlling any aggressive behavior.”
The duo added that you shouldn’t stress yourself out on your wedding day: “It’s your day to have fun and let others deal with the drama. You don’t have to feel responsible to manage it yourself. Delegate to others and trust that they’ll sort it out if it happens—focus on the fun and all the love around you!”
Forewarned is forearmed
Brandi Hamerstone, the owner of a Cleveland-based wedding planning company, told Mekita Rivas of Shondaland that the majority of the weddings they plan have drama and some have serious issues. That’s why it’s important to spot problems and identify the people who might disrupt your ceremony well in advance. Forewarned is forearmed, as they say.
Meanwhile, wedding expert Kylie Carlson explained that it’s important to let your wedding vendors know about any potential family drama in the making. After all, they’re professionals and could help you out in ways you couldn’t even imagine.
Another thing to keep in mind is where everyone’s going to sit. You wouldn’t want to put two people who absolutely hate each other’s guts right next to each other, right? It’s best to spread out people who loathe one another and surround them with people who’ll dilute their drama.
Last but not least, if you’re very worried that someone might ruin your wedding with their penchant for drama, ask yourself this one simple question: should they be at your wedding?
Do you have any other sound advice to keep in mind for weddings, dear Readers? Has a family member tried to “steal” your wedding? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.
Most redditors thought that the woman did the right thing
