“Oh Wow That Is Ridiculous I Will Take 12 Of Them”: The Weirdest Things People Would Love To Own

In a world where beige rules interiors and wardrobes, one can’t help but need something funky in their lives; something to add a little spice to their surroundings.

If you’re looking for inspiration for kooky products, this Facebook community, brilliantly entitled “oh wow that’s ridiculous I will take 12 of them,” is for you. The members there share pictures of odd products that are both superfluous and very, very necessary. These wacky creations can not only liven up an interior or an attire, but also make us giddy and bring a little bit of extra joy into our lives.

So why not exchange your boring soup ladle for one that looks like the Loch Ness monster? Or your average-looking purse for one that looks like a frog? It’s all possible. For more exciting ideas, just scroll down below.

#1 I Need This Because I Don’t Need It

Image source: Jimmy Cicchino

#2 Watch Your Ankles, Folks!

Image source: Harrison Hibbert

#3 I’ve Got To Find These Before Halloween

Image source: Wendy Wilson

#4 Just Spent

Image source: The Dad

#5 My Ears Aren’t Even Pierced But I Will Take Your Entire Stock

Image source: Fellipe Marques

#6 I Need This

Image source: Karen Hammond

#7 No One Else In My House Appreciates Her Beauty, But I Know Y’all Will. I Absolutely Adore Her And Her Children

Image source: Tiffaney Thompson

#8 Heirloom Black Carrot Nebula

Image source: Happy Gardens

#9 For Pasta Lovers

Image source: mishricci

#10 These Bathroom Tiles. Like Being Watched All The Time Lithuanian Design Studio Gyva Grafika

Image source: Sigrid Swysen

#11 I Actually Am Going To Get The Set Bookmark And All Lol

Image source: Trinity Daniel

#12 Reason #3425 Why I Shouldn’t Win The Lottery. I’d Do Stuff Like This For The Rest Of My Life

Image source: Trust me, I'm a Nerd.

#13 A Rotary Crab Phone? One For Every Room In The House, Including The Bathroom

Image source: Autumn Day

#14 Peak Comedy Right Here

Image source: Give A Shift About Nature

#15 To Go With That Leaf Chair

Image source: Kristen Best

#16 Not My Photo, But I’m Obsessed

Image source: Andrea Andrews

#17 I Love Making Mimics/Monster Mugs And I Decided It Might Be Fun To Create A Mimic Tea Set

Image source: Christen Park Valentine

#18 Artist: Me Medium: Stained Glass Description: Beaker From The Muppet Show

Image source: Molly Clair Hess

#19 Just Need 1…

Image source: Jill Jensen

#20 Umm. Good Find Lisa

Image source: Ryan's All Things Geek

#21 One For Me And All My Friends

Image source: Amanda Bennett

#22 Look At Them! They’re So Adorable!

Image source: All You Can Eat

#23 Hippo Table Designed By Derek Pearce

Image source: Aros Galex

#24 Is 12 Really Enough?

Image source: Shannon Amos Roby

#25 One For Each Of My Cars!

Image source: April Johnson-Shults

#26 Immediately Yes And I Don’t Care How Impractical It Is

Image source: Kristen Best

#27 My Child Got Some Rainbow Wings At The Renaissance Faire And Now We Both Want One Pair In Each Color

Image source: Christine Jones Henry

#28 Ah Yes

Image source: Food In Places It Shouldn’t Be

#29 More Like 24

Image source: Yup That Exists

#30 I’d Better Get 12 Hamsters While I’m At It

Image source: John Barker

#31 This Drip Is Wild

Image source: FRSHOUT Drip

#32 Need A Lamp For My Office At My New Job. This Showed Up Recommended On Amazon. 12 On My Desk Would Be A Good Conversation Starter With My New Coworkers

Image source: Stephanie Buczkowski

#33 This Is So Cute!

Image source: DIY Joy

#34 Um Yes Please

Image source: Mandie Showa

#35 I Don’t Know Where To Get This But I Need 20

Image source: Sara Clark

#36 My Childhood Nightmares Can Now Add A Cheery Glow To Any Room

Image source: Meisterkhan

#37 I Mean… Useful In Many Ways

Image source: Book Lover

#38 For All My Star Trek Friends. May The Force Be With Y’all

Image source: Love The Weekend

#39 Now To Get Myself 3 Cats!

Image source: Laraly Verily

#40 Amazing!

Image source: Odditymall

#41 Ohh This Belongs Here I’m A Sneaky Snackkkkkkkk

Image source: Bradley Swieda

#42 Hear Me Out

Image source: Aris Bates

#43 Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: Lauren Dickson

#44 I’d Wear This Periodically

Image source: Aku Saraf

#45 I’m Logging Out!

Image source: Dave Andrew

#46 As A Plant Addict, I Need 12

Image source: Missouri Vaughan

#47 Happy Gardens

Image source: Quinn The Calico Princess

#48 If It Wasn’t So Expensive

Image source: Carly Glover

#49 Why Is He A Thing, I Want 12 Of Him

Image source: Kinsey Taylor

#50 Friend

Image source: Katya Allnutt

