“I Had To Buy Tampons Because I’m On My Period”: Woman Quits Immediately After Rude Coworker Tattles On Her

Some managers have more understanding than others, which is often why some employees stay at their jobs longer than others do.
This redditor wasn’t fond of her job as it was, and her higher-up didn’t make it any better. She told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about the time she had to use her bathroom break to go get tampons and her manager confronted her about it. That’s when she decided to quit her job and made sure the superior heard her loud and clear. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.
In the text below you will also find thoughts from the OP that she shared during a recent interview with Bored Panda.
As regular as they are, periods can seemingly come out of nowhere, calling for immediate action
Image credits: Natracare (not the actual photo)
This employee went to get tampons on her bathroom break and was confronted by her manager about it
Image credits: Jack Sparrow (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anna Kollor (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ginger_m***e
An aggravating manager or annoying colleagues are often the cause of employees leaving
Image credits: Alexander Dummer (not the actual photo)
Having clear policies when it comes to breaks and other work-related matters is always a good idea; however, certain situations require less managing and more understanding, than anything else. The OP didn’t receive much of it from her superior when she had to take care of the unexpected situation. Even though she used her bathroom break to do it, that didn’t stop her co-worker from tattling on her or the manager from confronting her about the impromptu shopping.
Unsurprisingly, the author of the post didn’t feel like working with them any longer. Gallup’s survey of over 7,000 US adults revealed that as much as half of them have left a job at some point to get away from their manager. When it comes to co-workers, research shows that nearly 60% of employed people have considered leaving their jobs because of them. (Moreover, 90% admitted at least one colleague annoys them, even if not to the level of quitting.)
The OP told Bored Panda that wasn’t the first time she has quit a job because of the management. “Micromanagement is the death knell of any workplace; it breeds resentments as well as a toxic environment. At another job, when my supervisor left, he was replaced by a truly awful person. I mean, no one at the agency liked him; he was a high-maintenance, micromanagement type. For the first time ever, I began experiencing anxiety-induced insomnia. Despite investing myself for three years (this was medical social work—my favorite intersection), I didn’t last much longer.”
A lack of empathy and respect can only make matters worse when it comes to employee retention
Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)
There can be numerous reasons to like or dislike your boss and co-workers. However, some are more common than others. Forbes listed some of the main things employees hate about their superiors, few of which are likely to apply to the OP’s situation as well; for instance, lack of empathy or focusing on blame rather than support. The list also includes deficiency of focus, using the team as pawns for the boss’s own success, and micromanagement, among other things.
The OP pointed out that even though the employees at the company are entitled to bathroom breaks, it’s only during the lunch break that they’re allowed to do their shopping. However, considering the urgency of the situation (“It’s not like my period could wait till my lunch” sums it up pretty clearly), she didn’t wait for the break to go to the store. That’s why she got into a confrontation with the manager, who didn’t seem to empathize much with his employee and her delicate situation. Consequently, the OP decided to respond in a far from a delicate way and quit her job with a bang.
According to Pew Research Center, not feeling respected is one of the main reasons people quit (preceded only by low pay and no opportunities for advancement). And that together with an aggravating manager can only encourage the employee to go through that door faster.
The OP also discussed the issue of low wages and lack of consideration with Bored Panda. “I was fortunate enough to find a job in my field right out of undergrad; with a bachelor’s in social work, I believed in their mission statement: to assist the unhoused, the uninsured and underinsured. I managed a primary care clinic and I only made $8/hour. I never got a raise or the aid of an assistant, despite my workload.
“I also interpreted for clients—my other degree is in Spanish and I know ASL—on and off campus and translated agency forms into Spanish,” she added. “Since social work is notoriously understaffed (and underpaid and underappreciated), I know for a fact I was being taken advantage of because of my dedication and competence because when I left, they hired two people for my one position. Never a raise, never an assistant hired to help.”
The OP replied to some of the comments sharing her thoughts and providing more information
One community member made a remark about the situation that got the OP fuming
Fellow redditors shared stories in the comments as well
Follow Us