28 Of The Most Entitled Actors Ever, According To Movie Crew Members

My friend has worked on Dr. Phil for years. He has a no eye contact rule and is apparently one of the nastiest, most self-absorbed people in the industry.
Image source: TheSeanGils, Angela George
[I worked on] a TV set., James Corden is an absolute jack a*s, not the funny happy go lucky guy you see on TV.
AnonTvPerson added:
Can confirm. He has this thing where he won’t talk to anyone bar the most senior crew. He treats everyone else like cr*p. Once witnessed him have a meltdown because the script supervisor (who’s job is partly to ensure continuity and keep dialogue true to script) spoke to him directly when the Director was occupied (script supervisors normally filter issues via the director). He thinks he’s above everyone.
Just can’t compute people like that – we all started somewhere. Just be nice to people, particularly when they’re working hard to make you look good.
Image source: throwaway320328302, iDominick
I used to work in the industry for a while. Asked some colleagues about the worst people they’ve worked with. More than one said Steven Segal was a grade A douchbag.
Image source: Wooba99
I used to work in the film and TV industry… Tyra Banks legitimately will fire some people if they look her in the eye when passing in the hallway, mostly interns. Ugh.
Image source: solojones1138, david_shankbone
I have a story I’m telling second hand. This was in a hotel, not a movie set, so sorry for breaking the rules. Apparently Sylvester Stallone had been angering the cleaning staff because he was leaving [turds] in the shower. When the manager complained to his “people” about this behavior, his publicist explained that they had to understand that Mr. Stallone was a very busy man.
Image source: THSSFC, Gage Skidmore
Faye Dunaway, Faye Dunaway… and I cannot stress this enough… FAYE DUNAWAY. I’ve had dealings with her personally and can vouch for her entitledness, and nastiness, but my friend who works on movie sets has horror stories.
Extremely demanding, and also picky. She brings her scales with her everywhere and will make anyone catering weigh it up in front of her. She has a no eye contact rule, which must never be disobeyed, and she also yells and screams when things do not go her way.
Image source: digolbitties, Mr-Dan-Z
Not me and not on a set but my mom was a cashier at a famous local inn and a number of celebrities have visited. Billy Ray Cyrus, Michael Jackson, etc. One day Bill Cosby had showed up and asked for a specific cup of coffee with a bunch of weird s**t in it. Long story short, my mom politely said we don’t have that, got yelled at, and was basically forced TO GO BUY HIS COFFEE FROM SOMEWHERE ELSE just so management looks good.
Image source: anon, The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia
Shia Labeouf. Shia is a real a*****e, has an anger problem.
Image source: coochthereal, DoD News Features
Bruce villanch demanded I serve him his skittles while in my underwear . I was young and wanted to get into the industry so I, regretfully, did it
Image source: _virgin4life_, lukeford
Not a movie set but has to do with entitled actors. I waited on Kirsten Dunst at Uma Thurman’s sister engagement party out in the Hamptons. I went from having a celebrity crush on her to not being able to stand her by the end of the night. She ran out of cigarettes at one point and made a huge ordeal over the fact that when she asked staff for one no one had her brand (yellow american spirits). To be fair she was drunk as hell at this point. She demanded that someone go out and get her her cigarettes, and my manager made me oblige. I had to leave my entire section for about an hour to go on some crazy hunt during the peak of summer in the Hamptons to find her her yellow american spirits. After I finally went to give them to her she didn’t say thank you or even make eye contact. She just reached out, took them out of my hands and pretended like I didn’t exist.
Uma Thurman on the other hand was a delight. Very polite and respectful.
Image source: THEREALISLAND631, daisydeee
Not that it’s any surprise to anyone, but Michael Cera is a huge f*****g a*****e.
I watched so many young musicians come up to him during the Sex Bob-omb tour come up to him to talk about music or gush about how he inspired them, only for him to either brush them off completely, ask them why they’re talking to him, or just have security come take them away.
Total d**k.
Image source: amaezingjew, Eva Rinaldi
William Shatner thinks he can be a d*ck and people will laugh at him for it. No, it got him nearly punched in the throat by security after he kept nagging on the guard being so tall it made him uncomfortable.
Image source: NachoMarx, Super Festivals
Back in my days of doing Background work, I specifically remember on the set of “Bones” where they had very specific rules about not looking David Boreanaz in the eye and to keep a distance from him. You would hear stories about extras who would just walk by him, look up and smile, and then they would immediately get fired and sent home.
No other set I worked on had that strict rules about their lead talent.
Image source: anon, Super Festivals
My moms friend did security for concerts, she always told us about how nice the bands were BUT Adele was a nightmare, her fans started to line up before her concert outside of the Stadium and Adele REFUSED to do sound check because she didn’t want anyone to hear her for “FREE” and you couldn’t look at her when she spoke to you.
Image source: lovefilledtortilla, marcen27
Lisa Kudrow was the biggest surprise to me. She was a stone cold b***h when I’d see her at work (not on a film set, but she’d come in to a spa I worked at), very demanding, very rude, very curt, and snappy like an angry chihuahua. She seemed really stressed and tired. I totally expected more from Phoebe tbh.
Image source: Smallyellowcat, Streamys
I got hired in for 4 days for a Netflix original film and Chris Pine was a massive douchebag. All the crew were completely fed up with him
Image source: beardy_col, Gage Skidmore
Jeremy Renner is on top of a frozen mountain at night and demands chili with no specifications. The crafty then sends the chili with a cart of topping options.
Edit: It takes at least twenty minutes to get to the top of the mountain, no matter what. When it arrives, Renner chews out the crafty assistant, saying he expected chili in five minutes. The crafty assistant fires back at him, telling him nobody’s getting anything from basecamp to the top of this mountain in five minutes without a helicopter. The crafty assistant is banned from talking to or looking at Renner for the rest of the shoot.
Image source: wasimohee, Gage Skidmore
From a friend who’s a movie director:
Daniel Radcliffe – really down-to-earth and genuinely nice guy
Michelle Williams – incredibly difficult to work with, once made them reshoot the scene four times because “her hands looked ugly”
Russell Crowe – super arrogant and self-important
Keira Knightley – nice and quite down-to-earth but rather demanding
Image source: Crouching-Cyka, David Shankbone
If you want to know the most entitled person I had to deal with, it was hands down Michael Bay. He is an a**hole of the first order and anyone associated with him (his bodyguard/assistants), his two huge-ass dogs, and some of his other staff are all straight-up entitled jerks.
Image source: AfghanHokie, picryl
I was a production assistant back in 2004–05, and I noticed mainly European actors were very humble and low maintenance, and it was US talent that was the opposite (with exceptions of course). On the films I worked on, Scarlett Johansson was very high maintenance. It was her first tentpole film, and I think it went to her head a little bit. She kept demanding extra things left and right, and it was a miserable experience for most of the PAs on set.
Image source: AfghanHokie, Gage Skidmore
A friend of mine from college asked her PA sister this same question, then in turn my friend told our group. Friend’s sister told her that Edward Norton was the biggest, whiniest baby she’d ever had to deal with and she would turn down a job in the future if she found out she’d have to work with him. Again, this is fourth hand, but I guess he would throw tantrums at least daily over nothing.
Image source: coconut-greek-yogurt, Ed Norton
Not an actor but a director, David Fincher. He is a a pain to work with and he is beyond eccentric. Did some work as an audio PA (production assistant) for awhile. If anyone wore anything red on his set they were fired on the spot.
Image source: Thisisaghosttown, Raffi Asdourian
Brian Callen (most famous from Mad TV) is a major douche bag. He had a meltdown and screamed at everyone because a PA didn’t get his coffee fast enough. He gave me dirty looks during filming and I couldn’t tell if he was into me or was pissed at me but it made me uncomfortable.
Image source: MrBrock2017, R_PICS_BINGO
Family member works in the industry.
Ben Stiller and John Cusack have been described as very entitled and exactly what you would expect from them.
Image source: jndmack, Montclair Film
My BF works in the movie studios (and concerts) where we live and has done small to major movies and met some pretty big movies stars because of it – Johnny Depp, Jason Mamoa, Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon etc etc
The worst person hes ever had to deal with was Blake Lively. Said she was the most entitled, snobby and rude person to deal with threw tantrums on set and she treated literally every single person like a POS except for the director. Said if theres another movie and shes in it, he will refuse. Other than her, every other star hes dealt with hes said are pretty easy going, chilled out and will talk to literally anyone if you dont make a huge fuss about them.
Image source: BeetleJuiceDidIt, Nathan Congleton
Had a good friend that was an extra on the set of ‘The Prestige’. They were told not to interact with Bale due to his method acting but he witnessed a child of someone on the set playing X-Men (figures) with Hugh Jackman – Hugh was Magneto and the kid was Wolverine.
Image source: aenderw, Asim Bharwani
I was a cameraman for one of my jobs and also worked at cons in my home state in between. Sean Schemmel (who voices Goku in the Dragon Ball English dub) is a d*ck, and takes playing Goku waaaaay too seriously. He is possessive about the role and insults others who’ve voiced him.
Image source: NachoMarx, Gage Skidmore
Martin Kove. (Kreese, in the original Karate Kid).
PA had to pick him up at 9am sharp, he stared at the kid through a locked glass door for an hour laughing and reading the newspaper. Fully dressed, ready to go, laughing as the PA’s supervisor screamed audibly at the kid through a walkie to get him to set. The PA was in tears when he finally came out, terrified he had already lost his job.
Same PA was assigned to take him home after the shoot. Kove says he wants to go to McDonald’s on the way back, apologizes. Kid says production didn’t give him any money. Kove says, “I’m buying. Sorry about this morning. I don’t know what got into me. Go ahead. Order whatever you want.” PA’s so pissed, he says he wants nothing. Kove convinces him to get something. “Get a cookie. At least a cookie. My treat,” says Kove. PA says, “Alright, fine. I’ll take a cookie.” Kove buys the cookie at the drive through, gets nothing for himself.
As they pull away, Kove eats the cookie while staring at the PA in the rear view mirror the entire way back to the hotel.
Image source: anon, Super Festivals
