MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding

by

Getting married is an exhilarating feeling, like floating through a dreamy cloud of “I do’s” and firsts. And those firsts after the wedding? Pure magic. Calling each other husband or wifey, settling into your new space together, planning that long-awaited honeymoon. It’s all part of the love-soaked whirlwind, well, for most people anyway.

One bride-to-be had her fairy tale interrupted by an unexpected plot twist—her own mother-in-law. She shared how her MIL secretly canceled their honeymoon reservation by calling the hotel and pretending to be her. Using her son’s phone, she got all the booking details and made the cancellation. Keep reading to find out how this pre-wedding sabotage set off a full-blown family drama.

Planning the perfect wedding and honeymoon often takes months of effort, careful budgeting, and emotional energy

MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding

Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)

A bride-to-be shared that she had to uninvite her mother-in-law from the wedding after discovering she secretly canceled their honeymoon reservation

MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding

Image credits: ParisInnTheRain

fdfffg

Many people online sympathized with the bride and warned that the mother-in-law might continue to cause trouble even after the wedding

MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding
MIL Cancels Son’s Honeymoon Behind His Back, Gets Uninvited From The Wedding

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Moral Alignment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Times People Spotted Stupid Design Decisions In Public Places And Just Had To Share (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Mermaid Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What’s the Deal With the Haircuts on Peaky Blinders?
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2021
30 Funny Math Jokes Most People Probably Won’t Get
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Treme 4.04 Review: “Sunset on Louisianne”
3 min read
Dec, 23, 2013