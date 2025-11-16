Home Cooks Reveal 32 “Secret” Ingredients They Use To Make Food Taste Better

Remember the wonderful cartoon “Kung Fu Panda” and the protagonist’s adoptive father, who cooked delicious noodles with a secret ingredient? Yes, of course, later it turned out that there was actually no ingredient (we hope this was not a spoiler!), But it often happens that every person who is fond of cooking has their own secrets.

Just let’s recall the famous secret mixture of 11 herbs that glorified Colonel Sanders and his chicken dishes all over the world – almost eighty years have passed, but KFC still keeps its composition top-secret. In general, there is always some little thing that can turn an ordinary meal into a real masterpiece.

There was a thread in the Reddit Cooking community a few days ago, whose topic starter asked just one simple question: “What is your secret ingredient?” The Original Poster also admitted that they use a tbsp of cocoa powder when they make lentil or black bean chili (wonderful idea, we support it!) Other redditors liked it too, and now the original post has almost 1.2K upvotes and over 1.2K different comments.

#1 Butter

Butter, it is always butter

Image source: drostan, oatsy40

#2 Vanilla

More of a baking one than cooking, but I always double/triple the vanilla in EVERYTHING, and always add a little vanilla if the recipe doesn’t list any. And I always add more ginger/cinnamon/nutmeg than the recipe lists.

Image source: Sparklypuppy05, Bill Holsinger-Robinson

#3 Coffee Instead Of Water For Brownies

Use coffee instead of water for brownies

Image source: DarkNFullOfSpoilers, Zacharias Korsalka

#4 Smoked Paprika

Smoked paprika

Image source: RedneckLiberace, Christine Olson

#5 Shallots

Shallots shallots shallots. They elevate any dish and take olive oil based pasta sauces to a whole new level.

Image source: ebianco123, F Delventhal

#6 Lemon Zest

Lemon zest, usually.

Image source: lolgal18, Robert Couse-Baker

#7 Squeeze Of Lime

General squeeze of lime in chicken noodle soup

Image source: Impressive_Net_2836, Henry Zbyszynski

#8 Powdered Mushroom

Powdered mushroom. I put in in everything savory that has a liquid base. It’s essentially an Umami bomb. I buy dried shiitakes at an Asian market where they are cheap, powder them in the vitamix, and store in vacuum sealed mason jars.

Image source: hmmmpf, Andrea Nguyen

#9 Better Than Bouillon

Better Than Bouillon

Image source: webbitor, Better Than Bouillon

#10 Worcestershire Sauce, Siracha, Pickle Juice, And Mustard

Depending on the dish – Worcestershire Sauce, Siracha, Pickle Juice, and Mustard.

Image source: Moppy6686, jules

#11 Miso Paste

Miso Paste or Tahini

Image source: GallantKillerk, Fooding Around

#12 Nutmeg In Mac And Cheese

Nutmeg in mac and cheese.
Molasses in chile.
Dash of acid in anything rich (not a secret but it feels like one!)

Image source: greensandgrains, Simone Bosotti

#13 Cayenne

Cayenne. It started with *Food Wishes* and now I put a little dusting on many recipes

Image source: EugeneHarlot, Brian Crawford

#14 Peanut Butter

A little creamy peanut butter thickens a sauce (like a roux would) and adds a complex toasted umami component to the flavor. Just don’t overdo it.

Image source: phytomanic, rusvaplauke

#15 Cornstarch

Cornstarch. Not a flavour thing, but a texture thing. Dredge proteins for crisp-crunch. Add into baked goods for super softness. Thicken sauces quickly for cling and gloss.

and msg, especially in super simple vegetable heavy dishes, like zoodles.

Image source: ElyJellyBean, Casey Fleser

#16 Acid In Beans

Acid in beans. Squirt of lemon, splash of vinegar, depending on the dish. Makes a huge difference even though you can’t actually identify it as being in there.

Image source: BlueBelleNOLA

#17 Fish Sauce

For me it’s fish sauce. A little bit of fish sauce in the sauce goes a long way. I recently saw people on here debating on what the best brand of fish sauce is. I’ve always been a Three Crabs guy but the consensus seemed to be for Red Boat. I bought a bottle of Red Boat and I’ve been using it but I’m not sure which I like better yet.

Image source: tubarizzle, Sarah-Rose

#18 Gochujang Paste

Gochujang paste.

Image source: CothersMunt, Alpha

#19 Tarragon

A tiny amount of tarragon in fries (frozen or homemade), not enough that you get flecks of green on every fry, just a bit enough to get the aroma but people usually have a hard time wondering why the fries taste so good.

Image source: BuyTheBeanDip, Lars Plougmann

#20 Salt + Sweet Dessert

Salt + sweet dessert

Image source: Eaglefrost4, Leonid Mamchenkov

#21 Pomegranate Molasses

Nobody has mentioned pomegranate molasses yet, so I am putting in a word for that. It is a tasty and versatile ingredient. For starters, try adding some to a vinaigrette for a salad.

Image source: phthophth, jules

#22 Allspice

Allspice anytime you use black pepper, especially meats, soups, and stews. Adds some aromatic, earthly, warmth and a touch of sweetness.

Crushed red pepper is my go to spicy add on, I prefer it over cayenne as it has a brighter taste imo.

Savoury anytime I use woody herbs like oregano or thyme but I think that might be a cultural thing.

I’ve also been adding anchovies to a lot of dishes that require cooked onion/garlic mixture. I could use fish sauce or Worcestershire but I like watching the filets melt away.

Image source: iguessimtheITguynow, barockschloss

#23 Shaoxing Wine

Shaoxing wine in my poor man’s Bulgogi inspired pot roast.

Image source: Infinite_Eye_2575, wyinoue

#24 Sumac Powder

Sumac powder

Image source: MarshallApplewhiteDo, liz west

#25 Masa Harina

2-3 Tbs of masa harina in a large pot of chili. It thickens and gives a subtle corny flavor. Now I want chili.

Image source: bluecoastblue, Nenad Stojkovic

#26 Horseradish Spread

Horseradish spread for sandwiches in my coleslaw. The kick gives the slaw something special

Image source: IsFluffBear, winhide

#27 Monosodium Glutamate

Msg

Image source: Hairy-Motor-7447, Brand: Spice Supreme

#28 Preserved Lemon

Preserved lemon is a game changer

Image source: Sandninj4

#29 Fish Oil

Fish oil or anchovy paste do wonders for savory dishes

Image source: Sea_Entrepreneur3719, mgessford

#30 Vinegar-Based Hot Sauce

Vinegar-based hot sauce in mac and cheese (Frank’s). The spice enhances the flavor and the vinegar cuts the richness of the cheese sauce.

Image source: DHELMET47, woodleywonderworks

#31 Liquid Smoke

Liquid smoke in my chicken salad.

Mascarpone cheese to thicken a “brothy” soup and give it a silky texture.

Image source: Taminella_Grinderfal, Alex Shultz

#32 Love And Less Salt

1. When people ask me why my food tastes so good, I tell them that I use a secret ingredient. When they ask what the secret ingredient is, I wryly respond with “Love”. But it’s not really a joke. I think when people really care about the food they make, and the people they’re serving, the food will taste better.

2. For a more practical tip: I rarely use salt. If I need to season something, I use something savory and salty. So stuff like soy sauce, miso paste, grated parmesan rind, or my personal favorite: chicken bouillon powder

Image source: bigtcm

