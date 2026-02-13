63 Funny Animals That Are The Main Characters (New Pics)

Some creatures just have a commanding presence. Some, like lions and bears, might intimidate with their size and sounds. But there’s something special about animals who might seem small and unassuming but look like they should have their own music theme playing every time they enter a room.
The “Animals With Powerful Auras” Facebook page shares pictures of critters who radiate such confidence and BDE that they would even have Chuck Norris running for the hills. Check out the newest collection of photos Bored Panda collected from the page and see if you can feel their threatening auras radiating through the screen.
#1
One tells harsh truths and one tells beautiful lies
Image source: realgoblinhours
When we’re talking about how intimidating the animals on this list are, we’re joking, of course. In most of these, the cute critters probably couldn’t hurt a fly. But there are many members of the animal kingdom who are truly terrifying and have more than just a threatening presence. They are the real deal: they have power, aura, and the strength to back it up.
Take the great white shark, for example. At about 20 feet in length and weighing up to 4,500 pounds, the great white shark commands a powerful presence with its stature alone. It’s the apex predator, sitting at the very top of all marine life. Theoretically, it’s possible to see a great white shark anywhere around the world, but hardly anyone would want to meet it eye-to-eye. With their seven rows of serrated teeth, these sharks have a bite 20 times stronger than that of a human.
Another intimidating real-life animal is the largest reptile on Earth – the saltwater crocodile. While smaller than the great white shark, it still intimidates us humans with its size of 17 feet and weight of 1,000 pounds. Not to freak you out or anything, but some experts say that the saltwater crocodile is the animal most likely to eat a person!
It’s not that hard to find a “saltie” (that’s the way Australians refer to them endearingly). They live in fresh water near Indian, Southeast Asian, and northern Australian estuaries. Although people have witnessed their excellent swimming skills, they have also been spotted out in the sea. A saltwater crocodile lurks underwater and will grab its prey when it comes to the water for a quick drink. They explode with surprising speed, grab their prey, and hold it underwater until it drowns.
#7
Chihuahuas are demons to some, angels to others
Image source: realgoblinhours
Not all intimidating animals live in the sea. The Siberian tiger, also called Amur, is possibly the largest feline in the world, earning it the title of the most terrifying cat on the planet. Sorry to all the cats on this list – but this one really has a terrifying aura. Luckily, your odds of coming into contact with the Siberian tiger are slim; they only wander into human-populated territories if they are unwell or if prey is extremely scarce.
Sadly, these giant cats are on the brink of extinction, as they are hunted as trophies and for body parts that are used in traditional Chinese medicine.
POV: you are a scent on a tree
Image source: realgoblinhours
Our evolutionary ancestors, gorillas, can be pretty intimidating, too. The mountain gorilla specifically can weigh up to 440 pounds and is about four or five feet in height. While their stature may command a powerful presence, gorillas aren’t a danger to humans. Of course, if someone pestered them enough, they probably wouldn’t let it pass with a smile. But mountain gorillas are primarily herbivores, with only 2% of their diets consisting of meat. We share 98.3% of our DNA with gorillas, and cousins don’t eat cousins, right?
Another herbivore species that towers over us humans like a terrifying creature is the African elephant. These gentle giants can grow to a height of 8.2 to 13 feet and weigh a whopping 2.5 to 7 tons. If you ever find yourself in front of the African elephant, your primary goal might be not to get trampled. Don’t think these giants can be fast? Well, you would be wrong, as they can reach speeds of 13 mph (21 km/h). In comparison, the average person can sprint at around 11–15 mph (18–24 km/h).
What do you think about these animals’ auras, Pandas? Do you find them intimidating at all? If not, what is the most terrifying animal you have ever seen in real life? Let us know in the comments! And if you’d like to see more animals with powerful auras, be sure to check out our previous collections from the Facebook page here and here!
Heavy is the head that wears the crown
Image source: realgoblinhours
the worms are back
Image source: realgoblinhours
hey dude do u wanna come over and watch me eat a banana
Image source: realgoblinhours
on my way to work
Image source: realgoblinhours
