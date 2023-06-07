What The Cast Of Battlestar Galactica Have Done Since

Battlestar Galactica has etched a permanent mark on the landscape of modern television. The original 1978 series was reimagined into a four-season run from 2004 to 2009. Not only did it expand the universe, but it also deepened its themes and characterization. It intricately wove a compelling narrative with political drama, action, and philosophical questions. To a large extent, the show’s success is attributed to its talented ensemble cast. They breathed life into the complex characters and intricate storylines.
After the show, the Battlestar Galactica cast members have ventured into diverse projects, carrying with them the gravitas and the depth of experience from their time on the series. Their journeys post-show have been as diverse and interesting as the characters they played. This ranges from roles in other popular productions to branching out into different facets of the industry. Tracking their career trajectories not only showcases their individual talents and versatility. But it also highlights the enduring impact of the show on their careers. Here’s what the Battlestar Galactica cast has been up to.
Edward James Olmos as Admiral William Adama
Following his iconic role as Admiral William Adama in Battlestar Galactica, Edward James Olmos continued to build a diverse career. In 2006, he co-produced, directed, and played Julian Nava in HBO’s film, Walkout. He even ventured into music videos, appearing in Snoop Dogg’s “Vato”. Olmos had a guest role in the series finale of the ABC sitcom George Lopez. There he played the new multi-millionaire owner of the plant.
His work extended to advertising as well, as he became a spokesperson for Farmers Insurance Group. Even more, Olmos joined the cast of Dexter for its sixth season, where he portrayed a charismatic religious studies professor. He also had a role in the second season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., playing Robert Gonzales, the leader of a rival faction of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Mary McDonnell as President Laura Roslin
Mary McDonnell‘s portrayal of President Laura Roslin in Battlestar Galactica was followed by numerous notable roles. In 2011, she played Kate Roberts, Emma Roberts’ character’s mother in Scream 4. From 2009 to 2012, McDonnell had a recurring role in The Closer as Capt. Sharon Raydor, a police captain in the Force Investigation Division. This role brought her into conflict with Kyra Sedgwick’s award-winning character and earned McDonnell an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2011. After The Closer ended in 2012, McDonnell’s character continued as the lead in the spin-off, Major Crimes. It debuted in August 2012 and ran until January 2018.
Katee Sackhoff as Kara ‘Starbuck’ Thrace
Katee Sackhoff, best known as Lieutenant Kara ‘Starbuck’ Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, has since had an impressive career in both live-action and voice acting. Sackhoff played Niko Breckenridge on the Netflix series Another Life from 2019 to 2021. She also portrayed Victoria “Vic” Moretti on the A&E/Netflix series Longmire. Also, Sackhoff has had a significant role in the Star Wars universe, playing Bo-Katan Kryze on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The actress also provided the voice for Kryze in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.
Jamie Bamber as Lee ‘Apollo’ Adama
After being part of the Battlestar Galactica cast, Jamie Bamber continued to make significant strides in his career. He guest-starred in the second season premiere of Joss Whedon‘s Dollhouse. In fact, the show reunited him with his Battlestar Galactica co-star Tahmoh Penikett.
Bamber was part of BBC’s Outcasts, where he portrayed a hot-tempered expeditionary leader amongst colonists on a distant planet. He also went on to make guest appearances in several TV series. A few include such as CSI: Miami, NCIS, House, and HBO’s Band of Brothers.
In addition, he starred as neurosurgeon Dr. Tyler Wilson in Monday Mornings, a TNT series by David E. Kelley. In 2011, he completed filming John Doe: Vigilante, an Australian production that was released in the United States in 2014. In 2015, he joined the cast of a thriller film titled Money1.
James Callis as Dr. Gaius Baltar
James Callis has since been part of a diverse range of television projects. He took on the role of Dr. Trevor Grant in the series Eureka. He even appeared in an episode of Merlin as Julius Borden. Callis also had roles in popular series such as Midsomer Murders, Arrow, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Fans of animated series might recognize his voice as Alucard from Castlevania, a role he played from 2017 to 2021. He also appeared in miniseries like A.D. The Bible Continues and Gallipoli. More recently, Callis played Simon Hardwick/Karim Farouk in the series Blood & Treasure and had a role in Star Trek: Picard as Maurice Picard.
Tricia Helfer as Number Six
After her role in Battlestar Galactica, Tricia Helfer continued to build a successful career in television and video games. Notable television roles include appearances in series like Chuck and Burn Notice. She also had a recurring role in Dark Blue, playing FBI Special Agent Alex Rice. In 2011, Helfer starred as Morgana in the TV series pilot 17th Precinct.
She held the recurring role of Alex Clark in The Firm (2012). She was added to the main cast of Fox’s series Lucifer in 2016, playing the titular character’s mother. More recently, in 2019, she joined the main cast for the fourth season of the SyFy series Van Helsing, playing Dracula. Helfer’s work in the video game industry includes roles such as Kilian Quatar in Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Veronica Dare in Halo 3: ODST, and EDI in Mass Effect 2 and 3. She also voiced Black Cat in The Spectacular Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Web of Shadows.
Tahmoh Penikett as Karl ‘Helo’ Agathon
Since his role as Karl ‘Helo’ Agathon on Battlestar Galactica, Tahmoh Penikett has kept busy. In 2009, he was cast as Paul Ballard in Dollhouse. Following the end of Dollhouse in 2010, Penikett guest-starred as a politician named Jim Martin in Continuum Season 1. He returned as a recurring character in the second season of the show.
In 2013, he was cast on the CW TV series Supernatural as a fallen angel who claimed to be Ezekiel. The character’s real name was revealed as Gadreel, and he reprised the role in several episodes that season. He also landed a recurring role on Star-Crossed. In the same year, Penikett guest-starred in the 200th episode of Criminal Minds as Michael Hastings, an ex-CIA agent and leader of a terrorist group.
Penikett also starred in the award-winning web series Riftworld Chronicles. Upcoming projects for Penikett include GenZeroes, where he’ll play Ranger, and Final Invasion, where he’s cast as Dr. James Lynch. Penikett’s post-Battlestar Galactica career shows a versatile actor capable of taking on diverse roles across different genres.
Michael Hogan as Colonel Saul Tigh
After being in the Battlestar Galactica cast, Michael Hogan continued to work in television. He had a notable recurring role on Teen Wolf (2012-2017) as Gerard Argent. He also made guest appearances on a number of shows, including Monk, Dollhouse, Numb3rs, and Psych.
His film work includes roles in Road to Saddle River, Clearcut, Cowboys Don’t Cry, and The Cutting Edge. In the video game industry, Hogan voiced several characters in prominent games, including Captain Armando-Owen Bailey in Mass Effect 2 and 3 and Doc Mitchell in Fallout: New Vegas. Unfortunately, Hogan sustained a brain injury after a fall in February 2020. It resulted in paralysis on his left side, memory loss, and dysphagia. His former Battlestar Galactica co-stars have been supportive during his rehabilitation journey.
Grace Park as Sharon ‘Boomer’ Valerii
Following her influential role in Battlestar Galactica, Grace Park has continued to build an impressive career in both film and television. Park appeared in the 2007 crime drama West 32nd and lent her voice to Electronic Arts’ Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars. She also had co-starring roles in the A&E series The Cleaner and the CBC series The Border.
Notably, in 2010, Park landed a main role in the CBS revival of Hawaii Five-0, portraying the character Kono Kalakaua for seven seasons before leaving the show due to a salary dispute. Despite this controversy, Park has expressed gratitude for the lessons learned from the show. Besides that, she also expanded her filmography with roles in films such as Adventures in Public School and Freaks. Today, Park continues to shine in the spotlight, showcasing her acting prowess in diverse roles and remaining hopeful for future opportunities.