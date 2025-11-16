35 Photographs That Showcase The Reflections Of Captivating Wedding Scenes, By Peter Adams-Shawn

There are some wedding photographers who go beyond the standards of conventional imagery, creating enchanting stories with their cameras. One such extraordinary artist is Peter Adams-Shawn, the mastermind behind Memories of Tomorrow Photography. With a career spanning over 15 years, the photographer has established himself as a visionary storyteller, using the power of pictures to capture the essence of love, emotion, and celebration.

Peter has not only photographed over 270 weddings throughout the Bunbury and South West regions of Western Australia but has also created a niche for himself with his groundbreaking series, “Eyescapes” and “Ringscapes.” Both of them invite us into a world where wedding scenes are shown through the use of reflections. Adams-Shawn skillfully captures the beauty and essence of love by showcasing intimate moments reflected in various surfaces. In “Eyescapes,” we admire the connection between couples as their emotions are mirrored in the eyes of their beloved. Meanwhile, “Ringscapes” unveils the magic held within wedding rings with the reflection of the couple and their surroundings.

More info: memoriesoftomorrow.net | Facebook | youtube.com | surgimago.com

#1 Heaven

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#2 Mum And Dad

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#3 Support

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#4 A Proud Son

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#5 I Bet You’ve Never Seen A Group Photo At A Wedding Like This Before

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#6 Moments

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#7 Save The Date

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#8 Blow Me A Kiss

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#9 Three Rings, Two Hearts, One Love

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#10 Our World

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#11 The First Supper

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#12 Cheeky Selfie With The Bride And Groom

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#13 Pride

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#14 I Will Always Watch Over You

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#15 Kiss

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#16 Dad

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#17 A Father’s Pride

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#18 In Your Arms

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#19 Just Hanging Around

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#20 Mother And Daughter

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#21 The Boys

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#22 A Vision Of What Is To Come

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#23 Forever

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#24 Hand In Hand

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#25 My Big Day

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#26 A This Day On The Bay

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#27 What To Wear

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#28 Finishing Touches

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#29 Ringset

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#30 Lean On Me

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#31 Us

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#32 Bride At The Bay

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#33 The Perfect Balance

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#34 Inception Selfie

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

#35 Sitting Still

Image source: Memories of Tomorrow Photography

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
