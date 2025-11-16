35 Photographs That Showcase The Reflections Of Captivating Wedding Scenes, By Peter Adams-Shawn

There are some wedding photographers who go beyond the standards of conventional imagery, creating enchanting stories with their cameras. One such extraordinary artist is Peter Adams-Shawn, the mastermind behind Memories of Tomorrow Photography. With a career spanning over 15 years, the photographer has established himself as a visionary storyteller, using the power of pictures to capture the essence of love, emotion, and celebration.
Peter has not only photographed over 270 weddings throughout the Bunbury and South West regions of Western Australia but has also created a niche for himself with his groundbreaking series, “Eyescapes” and “Ringscapes.” Both of them invite us into a world where wedding scenes are shown through the use of reflections. Adams-Shawn skillfully captures the beauty and essence of love by showcasing intimate moments reflected in various surfaces. In “Eyescapes,” we admire the connection between couples as their emotions are mirrored in the eyes of their beloved. Meanwhile, “Ringscapes” unveils the magic held within wedding rings with the reflection of the couple and their surroundings.
More info: memoriesoftomorrow.net | Facebook | youtube.com | surgimago.com
#1 Heaven
#2 Mum And Dad
#3 Support
#4 A Proud Son
#5 I Bet You’ve Never Seen A Group Photo At A Wedding Like This Before
#6 Moments
#7 Save The Date
#8 Blow Me A Kiss
#9 Three Rings, Two Hearts, One Love
#10 Our World
#11 The First Supper
#12 Cheeky Selfie With The Bride And Groom
#13 Pride
#14 I Will Always Watch Over You
#15 Kiss
#16 Dad
#17 A Father’s Pride
#18 In Your Arms
#19 Just Hanging Around
#20 Mother And Daughter
#21 The Boys
#22 A Vision Of What Is To Come
#23 Forever
#24 Hand In Hand
#25 My Big Day
#26 A This Day On The Bay
#27 What To Wear
#28 Finishing Touches
#29 Ringset
#30 Lean On Me
#31 Us
#32 Bride At The Bay
#33 The Perfect Balance
#34 Inception Selfie
#35 Sitting Still
