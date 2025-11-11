Easy DIY Halloween Home Decorations

Halloween is just around the corner, and many of us have already decorated our homes with pumpkins, spooky ghosts, ghoulish silhouettes, and spiders. But if you are the last-minute kind of person, you might still not have any decorations for your Halloween party ready.

We’re here to bring some inspiration for the last-minute DIY project aficionados, having collected the list of fresh Halloween-themed decoration ideas, which will bring your Halloween party to another level. From super simple, yet very effective ghost balloons and bat garlands to more sophisticated ancestorial photos with eerily glowing eyes, we’ve found the best scary Halloween decorations that the Internet has to offer.

So get your Halloween decoration supplies ready, roll up your sleeves, set the count down, and get to work! If you have a creative DIY Halloween decoration idea of your own, be sure to submit it here, too.

#1 Paranormal Photo Display

Image source: Tracy MB

Image source: Tracy MB

#2 Blood-dripping Candles

Image source: Sarah Lipoff

Image source: Sarah Lipoff

#3 Black Cat O’lanterns

Image source: sunset.com

Image source: sunset.com

#4 Flowers With Eyes

Image source: pinterest.com

Image source: pinterest.com

#5 Mice Silhouette Stairs

Image source: thriftydecorchick.blogspot.com

Image source: thriftydecorchick.blogspot.com

#6 Balloon Ghost On A Stick

Easy DIY Halloween Home Decorations
Image source: ohhappyday.com

Image source: ohhappyday.com

#7 Cut-Out Paper Head In A Jar Decor

Easy DIY Halloween Home Decorations
Image source: mikeasaurus

Image source: mikeasaurus

#8 Flying Bats

Image source: danamadeit.com

Image source: danamadeit.com

#9 Cheesecloth Standing Ghost

Image source: everydayisacraftingday.com

Image source: everydayisacraftingday.com

#10 Dracula Pumpkins

Image source: Martha Stewart

Image source: Martha Stewart

#11 Spider Egg Stockings With Glow Stick Filled Water Balloons

Image source: brit.co

Image source: brit.co

#12 Wooden Ikea Manequins Mummies

Image source: ohhappyday.com

Image source: ohhappyday.com

#13 Ghost And Bat Garlands

Image source: evite.com

Image source: evite.com

#14 Creepy Bug Flower Centerpiece

Image source: Martha Stewart

Image source: Martha Stewart

#15 Halloweenish Jar Lanterns

Image source: celebrations.com

Image source: celebrations.com

#16 Creepy Paper Doll Head Garland

Image source: Robin Romain

Image source: Robin Romain

#17 Easy Raven Wrath

Image source: Kathleen

Image source: Kathleen

#18 Monster Doors

Image source: goodtoknow.co.uk

Image source: goodtoknow.co.uk

#19 Spooky Bat Chandelier

Image source: adiamondinthestuff.com

Image source: adiamondinthestuff.com

#20 Hanging Cheesecloth Ghosts

Image source: simplydesigning.net

Image source: simplydesigning.net

#21 Bat Ceiling Fan

Image source: newlaunches.com

Image source: newlaunches.com

#22 Hanging Bats

Image source: hgtv.com

Image source: hgtv.com

#23 Milk Jug Ghost Lanterns

Image source: eighteen25

Image source: eighteen25

#24 Mini Bat Cupcake Toppers

Image source: ohhappyday.com

Image source: ohhappyday.com

#25 Bloody Tablecloth

Image source: 365daysofhalloween.tumblr.com

Image source: 365daysofhalloween.tumblr.com

#26 Frankenstein Front Door

Image source: eastcoastcreativeblog.com

Image source: eastcoastcreativeblog.com

#27 Cardboard Graveyard

Image source: Martha Stewart

Image source: Martha Stewart

#28 Owl Silhouette Front Door

Image source: Martha Stewart

Image source: Martha Stewart

#29 Haunted House Ghost Silhouette Windows

Image source: diy-enthusiasts.com

Image source: diy-enthusiasts.com

#30 Paper Cup Ghost Garland

Image source: dealspl.us

Image source: dealspl.us

#31 Huge Spider’s Web Made Of An Umbrella

Image source: Anke Art

Image source: Anke Art

#32 Black Wine Bottle Candelabras

Image source: hgtv.com

Image source: hgtv.com

#33 Halloween Wall Mural

Image source: limitlesswalls.com

Image source: limitlesswalls.com

#34 Glowing Spider Web In A Jar

Image source: shindigz.com

Image source: shindigz.com

#35 Bloody Handprint On A Window

Easy DIY Halloween Home Decorations

#36 Dancing Ghosts In The Backyard

Image source: listotic.com

Image source: listotic.com

#37 Halloween Terrarium

Image source: allfortheboys.com

Image source: allfortheboys.com

#38 No-carve Blackboard Paint Covered Pumpkins

Image source: realsimple.com

Image source: realsimple.com

#39 Cheesecloth Ghosts

Image source: ashbeedesign.com

Image source: ashbeedesign.com

#40 Ghost Fridge

Image source: jeanscraftycorner.blogspot.com

Image source: jeanscraftycorner.blogspot.com

#41 Witch’s Walking Table

Easy DIY Halloween Home Decorations

#42 Mummy Jars

Image source: blog.myweddingreceptionideas.com

Image source: blog.myweddingreceptionideas.com

#43 Toilet Roll Bats

Image source: practicallyfunctional.com

Image source: practicallyfunctional.com

#44 Lace Ghosts

Image source: abeautifulmess

Image source: abeautifulmess

#45 Cheesecloth Spider Web Decor

Image source: Matthew P

Image source: Matthew P

#46 Spooky Hand

Image source: kkerrdesign.blogspot.com

Image source: kkerrdesign.blogspot.com

#47 Pumpkin Party Cooler

Image source: marthastewart.com

Image source: marthastewart.com

#48 Paper Ghost Pinatas

Image source: ohhappyday.com

Image source: ohhappyday.com

#49 Web Cake Topper

Image source: ohhappyday.com

Image source: ohhappyday.com

#50 Newspaper Skull

Image source: itsafabulouslife.com

Image source: itsafabulouslife.com

#51 Paper Plate Spider

Image source: iheartcraftythings.com

Image source: iheartcraftythings.com

#52 Leaf Cut-out Decor

Image source: Rebecca Hansen

Image source: Rebecca Hansen

#53 No-carve Pumpkin Decor

Image source: abeautifulmess

Image source: abeautifulmess

