Easy DIY Halloween Home Decorations

Halloween is just around the corner, and many of us have already decorated our homes with pumpkins, spooky ghosts, ghoulish silhouettes, and spiders. But if you are the last-minute kind of person, you might still not have any decorations for your Halloween party ready.
We’re here to bring some inspiration for the last-minute DIY project aficionados, having collected the list of fresh Halloween-themed decoration ideas, which will bring your Halloween party to another level. From super simple, yet very effective ghost balloons and bat garlands to more sophisticated ancestorial photos with eerily glowing eyes, we’ve found the best scary Halloween decorations that the Internet has to offer.
So get your Halloween decoration supplies ready, roll up your sleeves, set the count down, and get to work! If you have a creative DIY Halloween decoration idea of your own, be sure to submit it here, too.
#1 Paranormal Photo Display
Image source: Tracy MB
#2 Blood-dripping Candles
Image source: Sarah Lipoff
#3 Black Cat O’lanterns
Image source: sunset.com
#4 Flowers With Eyes
Image source: pinterest.com
#5 Mice Silhouette Stairs
Image source: thriftydecorchick.blogspot.com
#6 Balloon Ghost On A Stick
Image source: ohhappyday.com
#7 Cut-Out Paper Head In A Jar Decor
Image source: mikeasaurus
#8 Flying Bats
Image source: danamadeit.com
#9 Cheesecloth Standing Ghost
Image source: everydayisacraftingday.com
#10 Dracula Pumpkins
Image source: Martha Stewart
#11 Spider Egg Stockings With Glow Stick Filled Water Balloons
Image source: brit.co
#12 Wooden Ikea Manequins Mummies
Image source: ohhappyday.com
#13 Ghost And Bat Garlands
Image source: evite.com
#14 Creepy Bug Flower Centerpiece
Image source: Martha Stewart
#15 Halloweenish Jar Lanterns
Image source: celebrations.com
#16 Creepy Paper Doll Head Garland
Image source: Robin Romain
#17 Easy Raven Wrath
Image source: Kathleen
#18 Monster Doors
Image source: goodtoknow.co.uk
#19 Spooky Bat Chandelier
Image source: adiamondinthestuff.com
#20 Hanging Cheesecloth Ghosts
Image source: simplydesigning.net
#21 Bat Ceiling Fan
Image source: newlaunches.com
#22 Hanging Bats
Image source: hgtv.com
#23 Milk Jug Ghost Lanterns
Image source: eighteen25
#24 Mini Bat Cupcake Toppers
Image source: ohhappyday.com
#25 Bloody Tablecloth
Image source: 365daysofhalloween.tumblr.com
#26 Frankenstein Front Door
Image source: eastcoastcreativeblog.com
#27 Cardboard Graveyard
Image source: Martha Stewart
#28 Owl Silhouette Front Door
Image source: Martha Stewart
#29 Haunted House Ghost Silhouette Windows
Image source: diy-enthusiasts.com
#30 Paper Cup Ghost Garland
Image source: dealspl.us
#31 Huge Spider’s Web Made Of An Umbrella
Image source: Anke Art
#32 Black Wine Bottle Candelabras
Image source: hgtv.com
#33 Halloween Wall Mural
Image source: limitlesswalls.com
#34 Glowing Spider Web In A Jar
Image source: shindigz.com
#35 Bloody Handprint On A Window
#36 Dancing Ghosts In The Backyard
Image source: listotic.com
#37 Halloween Terrarium
Image source: allfortheboys.com
#38 No-carve Blackboard Paint Covered Pumpkins
Image source: realsimple.com
#39 Cheesecloth Ghosts
Image source: ashbeedesign.com
#40 Ghost Fridge
Image source: jeanscraftycorner.blogspot.com
#41 Witch’s Walking Table
#42 Mummy Jars
Image source: blog.myweddingreceptionideas.com
#43 Toilet Roll Bats
Image source: practicallyfunctional.com
#44 Lace Ghosts
Image source: abeautifulmess
#45 Cheesecloth Spider Web Decor
Image source: Matthew P
#46 Spooky Hand
Image source: kkerrdesign.blogspot.com
#47 Pumpkin Party Cooler
Image source: marthastewart.com
#48 Paper Ghost Pinatas
Image source: ohhappyday.com
#49 Web Cake Topper
Image source: ohhappyday.com
#50 Newspaper Skull
Image source: itsafabulouslife.com
#51 Paper Plate Spider
Image source: iheartcraftythings.com
#52 Leaf Cut-out Decor
Image source: Rebecca Hansen
#53 No-carve Pumpkin Decor
Image source: abeautifulmess
