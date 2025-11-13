I Paint “Museum Goers” On Used Tea Bags (19 Pics)

Ever wonder what museum visitors are thinking of when they’re viewing works of art? More than the exhibit itself, I find myself more interested in the viewer’s stance, where their arms are—are they folded? Is one hand poised on the waist? Is the head tilted? How are they dressed?

This fascination has culminated in a new miniature painting series on my favorite upcycled canvas, the used tea bag. The collection will be on view in a solo exhibit at Creative Space Hayashi in Chigasaki, Japan in March, 2019.

More info: rubysilvious.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

Patrick Penrose
