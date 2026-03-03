Beyond Hollywood: The Must-Watch International Films Redefining Modern Cinema 

For decades, the foreign film was known to come with a catch. It would get all the acclaim and praise from critics, but mainstream audiences would rarely pay it any attention.
However, things changed in 2020. That year, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite broke the glass ceiling, becoming the first ever foreign language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.
This was a landmark for the film industry. It showed that audiences were finally ready to embrace international stories that were not told in English.
Soon after, streaming platforms became more popular, removing the final barriers to entry for interested viewers.
Today, a drama from South Korea or an animated feature from Japan can reach a wide audience on its opening weekend, promoted across the same networks that once carried only Hollywood titles.
The Best Picture is now a global title, and world cinema is having its biggest mainstream moment yet. Here are the leading projects in the title that are revolutionizing international cinema.
Why International Cinema is More Important Than Ever
Breaking the Subtitle Barrier
While accepting the award for best foreign language film at the 77th Golden Globes, director Bong Joon-ho talked about how subtitles were ‘the one-inch-tall barrier’ that separated American audiences from a completely different world of great storytelling.
His comment shed light on the long-standing reluctance of audiences to read while watching. This had kept non-English-language films a bit obscure in the American market, despite their quality.
Years later, the numbers tell a different story. In 2022, Netflix reported that most of its global viewing hours came from subscribers watching content produced outside their own country. That same year, the streaming platform released seven of its ten best-performing non-English films of all time.
These were no longer niche numbers. They showed that film enthusiasts were no longer opposed to subtitles.
With streaming addressing the access problem, the audience was seated and ready.
Fresh Perspectives
What sets international filmmakers apart is not just the stories they choose, but how they bring them to life using their cultures.
Their stories touch history, politics, and provide running commentary on social class in a way that Hollywood avoids in favour of commercial appeal.
Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite visualised the tension between classes using the layout of a single house. The Guardian’s review mentions how it was so precise in its social observation that its themes did not need any translation.
Likewise, Germany’s All Quiet on the Western Front earned four Academy Awards by turning a story the world thought it knew inside out, refusing to deliver the typical heroism seen in wartime movies.
What these films have in common is production companies and studios willing to back unconventional stories.
With this trend, international cinema is set to dominate the award conversation year after year.
Technique & Artistry
Visual language is another way international filmmakers distinguish their work. For instance, French auteur cinema tends toward long, uninterrupted takes and available light, a style Masterclass says is rooted in the tradition of critics and directors like Jean-Luc Godard.
We also have East Asian cinema, particularly from South Korea and Japan, which often builds through controlled framing and editing that feel deliberately slower than what Western directors typically go for.
Each of these approaches produces films that look and feel different, a feature that juries at events like the Cannes Film Festival tend to reward.
These choices are not arbitrary; they grow out of national film schools and production cultures that developed along their own lines over decades. The result is a global film industry rich in diversity and quality, now shining at the Oscars.
The 2026 Oscar Contenders: Best International Feature Film
Each year, the Academy awards the Best International Feature Film to a feature-length film produced outside the United States that is in a foreign language for most of the film.
For the 98th Academy Awards, three of this year’s nominees are prime representations of the current state of international film production and global storytelling.
Brazil – The Secret Agent
Written and directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, The Secret Agent (O Agente Secreto) is a 2025 neo-noir political thriller set in Recife, Brazil.
It follows Armando, a widowed research scientist living under a false identity while on the run from a government bureaucrat who has ordered his death during the height of the country’s military dictatorship in 1977.
The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it became the most awarded film of the event. With four Academy Award nominations this cycle, it has firmly established itself as a major frontrunner in the international film category.
Norway – Sentimental Value
Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value is a 2025 Norwegian family drama that follows two adult sisters, Nora and Agnes, as they deal with the return of their estranged father, Gustav.
The film offers a unique character study of creative ego, emotional distance, and how families pass unresolved pain between generations.
The film has been widely praised by critics, with a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Life in Norway described its nine Oscar nominations as a milestone for Norwegian cinema.
Historically, the country’s submissions have been limited to the international feature category alone, making this achievement noteworthy.
Tunisia – The Voice of Hind Rajab
The Voice of Hind Rajab is a 2025 Tunisian-French docudrama built around the real emergency phone recordings made by six-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab on January 29, 2024.
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the documentary follows Rajab as she was trapped in a car in Gaza after Israeli tank fire killed everyone around her.
Ben Hania was denied access to Gaza and had to reconstruct the event from the audio files. She created the film in collaboration with Rajab’s family and the Palestine Red Crescent Society. The film contains no footage of Rajab; only her voice is heard.
The film premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in September 2025, where Al Jazeera reports it received a 23-minute standing ovation, the longest recorded in the festival’s history, and won the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion.
Genres Beyond Borders: From K-Horror to Nordic Noir
Asian Excellence
Both South Korea and Japan are becoming more renowned for their storytelling.
While South Korean cinema has maintained a consistent presence in the film festival and awards circuit since the early 2000s, its commercial success was accelerated through streaming.
According to Netflix, more than 60% of its global subscribers watched Korean content in 2022. The success of series like Squid Game showed that international projects could be commercial successes.
K-Horror, as it is informally known, draws on Korean folklore, social anxiety, and family dynamics to produce unique horror films.
The antagonists are rarely supernatural for their own sake. They tend to function as metaphors for social pressure, family shame, or class conflict, making these Korean stories travel so well across cultural boundaries.
Japanese storytelling, on the other hand, has become global through both live-action and animation. Studio Ghibli’s catalogue remains one of the most-streamed international collections worldwide.
Its distinctive animation style, famous music, and handling of complex emotional themes have made it a worldwide hit.
Contemporary directors such as Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Hirokazu Kore-eda have also brought Japanese drama into sustained consideration for awards, extending a tradition of excellence.
European Grit
French cinema’s hold on the international awards circuit has deep roots. The New Wave of the late 1960s established a culture that prioritised artistic vision and quality. That culture persists, and it determines what gets made and how it gets supported.
The Centre National du Cinéma (CNC), a public institution established in 1946 that channels funding from cinema ticket taxes and broadcaster levies back into French film production, has been central to this support for the industry.
The CNC selects films based on artistic quality and financial viability, meaning that production companies can take on ambitious projects without needing them to be guaranteed commercial successes.
This is the institutional infrastructure that makes award-winning, ambitious films like The Substance possible.
Spanish-language cinema has taken a different path to the same place, with its directors. Pedro Almodóvar’s sustained international recognition spans decades and multiple studios, while directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, and Walter Salles have built successful careers and earned critical acclaim.
Emerging Voices
Directors from Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, and Iran have brought their distinct stories and traditions to global audiences.
Dazed talks about how Iranian cinema has a remarkable reputation for impressing critics despite the constraints its filmmakers face.
Also, the Cannes Film Festival has given more slots to African and Middle Eastern films, per Variety. This helps promote the films by showing distributors and streaming companies that these stories have a global audience.
Some companies, like Netflix, have taken a step further to invest in original African content, pushing this wave further.
How to Watch: Streaming Your Way Through World Cinema
The Platforms
Sites like MUBI and the Criterion Channel are good starting points for any film enthusiast new to world cinema. They are curated platforms that organise titles by director, country, and movement.
MUBI also functions as a production company and distributor, promoting new international releases before they reach wider networks.
Netflix offers the largest international library of movie streaming content, with original productions from South Korea, Brazil, Spain, and India, making it a very accessible option.
Language Tips
When faced with the choice between using subtitles and watching a dub, critics say to stick with the original language.
A film’s performances are designed for its original language track, so every pause and vocal texture is a deliberate choice.
Dubbing replaces those choices with a translation recorded by different actors in a studio. While the story survives, the performance may not.
Oscar-Winning director Bong Joon-ho has famously argued that subtitles, not dubs, are the only way to experience what the filmmaker actually produced.
Getting Started with World Cinema
An unending global selection of movies may seem overwhelming at first, but a good way to get started is to follow the award trail.
Any film shortlisted for the Academy Awards or competing at the Cannes Film Festival has undergone multiple rounds of expert selection, so it’s often a decent starting point.
From there, follow filmographies. Each great film points toward another, and every new project becomes an entry point into a wider world of international cinema.
Conclusion
Not too long ago, Best Picture always meant a Hollywood production. The 2020s have made that definition obsolete. This is the era of the international film.
Streaming platforms have now brought world cinema to every screen. Film festivals spotlight international filmmakers, while Events like the Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival, even in the United States, connect production companies and studios with new voices from regions that major distributors have historically overlooked.
The best new films are coming from everywhere, and the one-inch barrier Bong Joon-ho described in 2020 is smaller than it has ever been.
The future of film is not simply beyond Hollywood. It is beyond the idea that Hollywood is where the best films come from.
