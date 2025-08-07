32 Of The Wildest Things That These School Kids Pulled Off With Utter Confidence

It’s strange how sometimes, kids have more guts to do something that even adults wouldn’t dream of doing. Probably, they don’t have the fear of being judged, or sometimes, they are just unaware of the consequences. Either way, it really throws a light on how “creative” they are.
This “creativity” is quite universal because kids doing wild things is highly common everywhere, right? When a netizen asked folks to share such instances that happened in school, they revealed some crazy stories. Trust me, some of them will have you laughing out loud with their absurdity. Just scroll down and check them out!
#1
Some students would move a teachers car. It was a very small and light car. One time they put it inside the school.
Image source: Daniel Patton, EyeEm
#2
Got my phone taken away, took it from the teachers desk mid class without her looking and spent the next hour helping her look for it because she was devastated she didnt remember where she put it
Image source: omar.velez787, EyeEm
#3
a kid stole a school bus multiple days in a row but parked it back perfectly so they couldn’t tell until one day he got caught on a security camera 30mins away💀
Image source: mclain_in.the.membrane__, vwalakte
#4
Not that crazy but one time a kid took his hearing aids out mid teacher yelling at him and she was LIVID he just kept gesturing oops can’t hear you
Image source: Loki_thegecko, EyeEm
#5
Kid slammed a door open and they made him pay for the damages. They never replaced the door so a few months later he came in with a drill and removed it because “he paid for it”.
Image source: YakAttack1991, pressfoto
#6
My sixth grade english teacher was british, so every time she would walk towards a student, they would yell “the british are coming!”
Image source: Nope, Andrej Lišakov
#7
While giving a guitar lesson I heard a dripping and saw the kid was actively peeing while playing. I said “Hey bud, bathroom is down the hall and no need to ever ask” he said “I’m good now”.
Image source: billbruceguitar, Wavebreak Media
#8
A kid tried to build a b*mb in his locker by assembling pieces in between classes. school evacuated. device deemed non lethal. kid joined military to learn to make them better.
Image source: squidseries6, EyeEm
#9
In highschool some kid went to the bathroom and came back with an opossum in his bag cause he found it outside 😭😂
Image source: Ventura Parker, Skyler Ewing
#10
i used to close all the bathroom stalls then crawl back out so they all looked like they were occupied
Image source: Brielle, rawintanpin
#11
Kid in high school called in a b*mb threat just to get out of a test
Image source: Coe, RDNE Stock project
#12
Some kid ate uncooked ramen in the middle of my social studies class, like put the flavoring packet on it and everything. The only sound in the class was his crunching.
Image source: livvinitup_myway, KamranAydinov
#13
this kid i was in band with would drive his lawn mower to school when it was warm enough
Image source: Kiyah ⚢, freepik
#14
My little sister smuggled the class bearded dragon out of the tank in a tissue box because it was neglected (big w tbh)
Image source: Danielle Whiting, wirestock
#15
Had a 2nd grader bring different trinkets to school everyday in a Crown Royal bag. He called it his “Green Bag of Mysteries”.
Image source: Marissa, hkutie333
#16
Our science teacher was crying because her dog just died. A book fell down and a student said it was the ghost of her dead dog.
Image source: durpdaddy69, Paige Cody
#17
Paper clip into a light socket other end was in a Christmas light. Wanted to see if it would light——complete power outage entire school sent home.
Image source: terry32481, mike.shots
#18
A girl wore a cellophane dress to school but was ushered to the office
Image source: Steve, amixstudio
#19
7th grade math teacher hid her dog under her desk cause they had a vet appointment right after school
#20
A student lit his paper on fire in typing class and told the nun that he was typing so fast it went up in flames.
Image source: Greg DiPasquale, freepik
#21
This year I had a 3rd grader bring in $600 worth of birthday and Lunar New Year money and give her friends $120 each “because they asked her to”. 🤦🏻♀️
Image source: ArchaicRhapsody, EyeEm
#22
Had classmates who literally started throwing their desks at each other. Had another class mate who hissed at anyone who spoke to her.
Image source: ThrivingHonestly, novodia
#23
i was squinting to see the notes since i sat in the back and my teacher goes, “alyssa, idk if your eyes can get any smaller.” i’m asian, everyone knew
Image source: alyssa, degamezolder
#24
The first day of school my junior year three of us stood at the student entrance and told about 100 kids the first day of school was cancelled for something wrong in the building so they all left
Image source: Kevin Wyndham, Andrej Lišakov
#25
A kid in my school flooded the upstairs bathroom and it got so bad it was going down the halls and there was people sliding down the halls like it was a slip n slide
Image source: Itbelivy, Giorgio Trovato
#26
Miguel walked up to the teachers desk took the flowers out of her vase and drank the flower water.
Image source: Walter Mittyesque, Stephanie Klepacki
#27
A snake got out of tank and wondered school for an entire week and would randomly be spotted but never could be caught until it was found dead in a cabinet 😭💀
Image source: Dara kenney, Karjalainen
#28
Took a bite out of a starfish while on a field trip to an aquariu
Image source: tmtmtmtmtm1232, awesomecontent
#29
I glued the test to the teacher’s desk. When she picked it up to run off copies it ripped. This was in the 80s. No word processors. Everything was typewritten. She was livid. Friends ratted me out.
Image source: heisthestig, freepik
#30
In high school we had a fight club at the soccer field across the street. Took school admin like a year and a half to finally do something about it despite kids showing up with black eyes/bruises regularly the next day
Image source: Monty, 20th Century Fox
#31
Probably when a student parkoured across three tables in the empty lunchroom to kick me in the face
#32
A kid at my school made a tattoo gun with the motor of a pencil sharpener an ink pen, and a piercing needle and was giving out free tattoos.
Image source: Adali, benjamin lehman
