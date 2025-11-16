40 Photos Of Dogs Before And After Their Adoption That Might Melt Your Heart Away, As Shared On This Online Group (New Pics)

According to ASPCA, an astonishing 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters every year in the US. Each year, approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats). The numbers are so heartbreaking, it’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that many of the perfectly cute little animals don’t ever get their second chance in this life.

Luckily, however, more and more people are willing to give these lost furry souls their love and care, and bring them back to their forever family. So this post is a celebration of the rescued canines who, thanks to their loving owners, blossomed into these fun, cute, active, and smart woofers and pooches.

Thanks to Reddit’s wholesome corner known as r/BeforeNAfterAdoption, we prepared you an incredible collection of dog pics before and after they were adopted. The results are breathtaking and they give us hope that whatever happens, we are all going to be alright in this often chaotic world.

#1 Named Her Possum Due To The Tail Situation, But Not Sure That Applies Anymore

Image source: bulletproofshadow

#2 Meet My Norkis

Image source: thehowsph

#3 Lolita The Boonie From Guam – Saved From The Streets And Loved Back To Health

Image source: BoonieFlightProject

#4 My Husband And I Rescued Little Bowie Off The Streets Of Guam. He Was Covering In Ticks And Burs And His Back Leg Was Broken Presumably From Being Hit By A Car. And He Was Only 2 Months Old! Now, He’s 6 Months Old And Lives In Hawaii With 6 Humans That Adore Him. Rescue Is Beautiful.

Image source: Lou0714

#5 Always Hard To Believe These Two Pups Are The Same Dog! What A Few Years And A Lot Of Love Can Do

Image source: daggershard1

#6 Our Little Rescue, Less Than 6 Months After Being Saved

Image source: mkedwall

#7 The Day We Met vs. 2 Months Later

Image source: squeeeezeme

#8 My Girl, Before And After Adoption. 1st Pic At The Shelter As A Stray Pup, 2nd After Being With Me For A Year And A Half

Image source:  wildsouldog

#9 This Is Lenore Before And After Being Rescued ! After Receiving Lots Of Love & Tlc, Lenore Does Not Even Look Like The Same Dog Anymore

Image source: pawsnpurrs

#10 My Brother’s Dog, Ricky, Before ‘N After Adoption. He Cleans Up Nicely!

Image source: ChiefWolfy

#11 Dumped At The Shelter On The Brink Of Starvation With Five Puppies, And A Chest Full Of Bb Pellets

Now She’s My Gentle Goofy Girl Who Likes To Tie Herself Up In Knots On The Sofa And Sticks Her Tongue Out When She’s Happy

Image source: Gingertumericlemon

#12 From A Scarred And Infected Street Pup To A Handsome Wind Blown Pack Leader

Image source: couchcrush

#13 Dachshund/Chihuahua Rescued Sept 3rd

Image source: Kemistys

#14 From The Streets Of Qatar To The Great White North. Happy 3 Months On Canadian Soil To My Amazing Boys!

Image source: olive111

#15 Gizmo After A Little Bit Of Love

Image source: mrscatmom98

#16 A Year Later

Image source: emarcomd

#17 I Promise These Are The Same Dog. Far Left Is A Picture I Took In The Shelter In Bvi

Third photo in the collage is when she was in Florida. The pool pic is an update her adopters sent to our rescue… even my jaw dropped to the ground when I saw what an absolute miracle her glow up was!

Image source: gkpetrescue

#18 Iris Was Found As A Starving And Terrified Stray Wandering With Her 6 Pups In Rural Virginia

Image source: harleysnoodles

#19 Xena When We Rescued Her From Her Monster Owner And Her Progress In A Bit

We Know That It Would Be A Long Battle For All Of Us As Well As Xena But We Will Never Forsake Her Again… We Will Do Our Best To Shower Her With Love And Medical Attention She Needs

Image source: [deleted]

#20 From Being Abandoned And Chained Up In Romania To A Happy, Healthy And Sun-Loving Sweetheart

Image source:  LikesPhotoshop

#21 Our Senior Girl 6 Months Into Her Retirement

Image source: starlitesiren

#22 Our Sweet Boy Before & After We Adopted Him

Image source: dquillx

#23 Sylvi After I Saved Her In China (10/2017), And Her Well-Deserved Life In The USA Now

Image source: existensialmisery

#24 My Myanmar Village Dog Before And After Adoption

Image source: Its_Fal

#25 From In The Shelter And Scared Last Wednesday To Forever Home And Happy. Meet Paisley

Image source: Gimpster1899

#26 I Adopted This Terrified Shaggy Dog A Week After She Had Her Leg Amputated In April 2021

Now she’s full of life, love, and doesn’t let being a tripod limit her

Image source:  fanclub4snails

#27 Changeover Happened After Lots Of Love, Food And Water. Meet Apollo

Image source: pistolpanos

#28 This Is Rosie Before And After Adoption. She Turned Out To Be A Majestic Beauty

Image source:  tallbabycogs

#29 From Scared Puppy To A Handsome Boy Living His Best Life

Image source: hardtofindninja

#30 Georgia, A 5 Y/O Golden Retriever Rescued From A Puppy Mill Associated With The Dog Meat Trade

Image source: Which-Leave1

#31 Luna Has Been With Us For 6 Months Now! She Was So Dirty, Matted, Scared/Angry, And In A Lot Of Pain From An Injury And Abuse

 Those first few months were admittedly difficult, but she is now such a silly, sweet, confident girl and it just makes me so happy for her! 

Image source: GypseboQ

#32 Gotcha Day 11/9/19 And Few A Weeks Ago

Poor Guy Had A Very Nasty Bite Wound Hiding The Funk On His Head

Image source: Suspicious_Design_29

#33 Peach & Chubbs Are A Bonded Senior Pair From The Home Of An Elderly Woman Who Passed Away In Late 2020

Because Of Their Age, And The Fact That They Had To Be Adopted Together, They Weren’t Popular At The Rescue. Until We Came Along

Image source: tastemebakes

#34 Adopted Last Week. From Pound Pup To Pampered Pooch. Chloe Bear

Image source: melberries

#35 Teddy Was In A Shelter Before I Started Fostering Him

He Came Full Of Ticks And Scars, 9 Months Later, He’s A Bundle Of Joy Thats Been Adopted In Canada And Will Soon Go There

Image source: Somelebguy989

#36 Before And After 2 Years Of Being Rescued

Image source: sheva0210

#37 Sophie, Age 6, A Puppy Mill Rescue When I Adopted Her vs. Her A Year And A Half Later Full Of Fluff And Mischief

Image source: holysh*tapigeon

#38 Shelter Photo vs. 2 Months At Home With Us Best Decision We Ever Made. We Love You Moon!

Image source: doctorlinguini

#39 King Louie Was Surrendered On Saturday After A Year Of No Grooming. Very Nice Glow Up Since Being In Our Home

Image source:  dwightsredshoes

#40 June, 2017. At The Shelter. To Less Than A Year Ago. It’s My Favorite Photo Of Him. He Has Uveodermatologic Syndrome

He no longer has eyes, actually! We had them removed about 3 years ago due to a great deal of issues. It just felt like a necessary decision to improve his quality of life.

Image source: VestaJinxx

