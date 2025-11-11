Artist Captures Stunning Sunsets In Reflections From A Broken Mirror

New York-based photographer Bing Wright has created a stunning series of images that capture the reflections of beautiful sunsets in broken mirrors.
The method behind his Broken Mirror/Evening Sky series is brilliant in its simplicity. The black lines in the shattered mirrors distort the sunset while retaining all of its splendorous color, making them seem like stained glass windows from a cathedral built by an alien race.
The prints of the images are very large – 4′ across and 6′ tall. They can be examined in person in all of their glory at the Paula Cooper Gallery in New York.
Source: bingwright.com
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us