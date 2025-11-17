50 Times Signs Were So Funny, People Had To Share Them On This Facebook Group

Signs can help one get out of confusion, whether they’re put up on fences, in stores, lined up along the roads or elsewhere. But some of them are what makes the person confused in the first place; or make them burst out with laughter at how ridiculous—or sometimes witty—they are.

Plenty of such examples can be found on the ‘Absurd signs’ Facebook group. Dedicated to all sorts of signage, the group was started just a couple of years ago, but has already amassed nearly 30 thousand members. Today, we have listed some of their best signs for you to browse, so scroll down to find them, and see for yourself how funny, informative, useless, confusing, and beyond they can be.

In the hopes of understanding how such absurd signs can affect us and why we might find them entertaining, Bored Panda turned to two experts who were kind enough to answer a few of our questions. Scroll down to find insight shared by professor of Computer Science at Dalhousie University and expert in cognitive neuroscience, Thomas Trappenberg, and Professor of Linguistics at University of Nevada, sociolinguist, and author, Valerie Fridland.

#1

Image source: Whole Food Animal Based

Image source: Whole Food Animal Based

#2

Image source: Dotty Jo Kruse VanPelt

Image source: Dotty Jo Kruse VanPelt

#3

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#4

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#5

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#6

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#7

Image source: The Real Man

Image source: The Real Man

#8

Image source: Barbie Colorado

Image source: Barbie Colorado

#9

Image source: Christine Fuelling

Image source: Christine Fuelling

#10

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#11

Image source: Steven Acree

Image source: Steven Acree

#12

Image source: Bob Scott

Image source: Bob Scott

#13

Image source: Melanie Fetty

Image source: Melanie Fetty

#14

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#15

Image source: Dale Buchanan

Image source: Dale Buchanan

#16

Image source: Donna Rubin

Image source: Donna Rubin

#17

When the manager at Home depot speaks fluent redneck.

Image source: Pat Reble

Image source: Pat Reble

#18

Image source: Jason Scott Rainville

Image source: Jason Scott Rainville

#19

Image source: Ian Phair

Image source: Ian Phair

#20

Image source: Dale Buchanan

Image source: Dale Buchanan

#21

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#22

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#23

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#24

Image source: Barbie Colorado

Image source: Barbie Colorado

#25

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#26

When not to use quotation marks

Image source: Todd Wilbur

Image source: Todd Wilbur

#27

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#28

Image source: Pat Reble

Image source: Pat Reble

#29

Image source: Robert Gemini Omari

Image source: Robert Gemini Omari

#30

Image source: Dotty Jo Kruse VanPelt

Image source: Dotty Jo Kruse VanPelt

#31

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#32

Image source: Artly Snuff

Image source: Artly Snuff

#33

Image source: Ross Lance Mitchell

Image source: Ross Lance Mitchell

#34

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

Image source: Vince the Sign Guy

#35

Image source: House Vaughan Livingston

Image source: House Vaughan Livingston

#36

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#37

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#38

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#39

Cyprus Airways. Not a good look

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#40

A pub in Edinburgh, Scotland. Do it quietly, other people are concentrating

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#41

Image source: Howard Hall

Image source: Howard Hall

#42

Bad location planning

Image source: Kay Tee

Image source: Kay Tee

#43

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#44

Image source: Deja Davila

Image source: Deja Davila

#45

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#46

Image source: Donna Rubin

Image source: Donna Rubin

#47

Image source: Bill McKinley

Image source: Bill McKinley

#48

Image source: Pat Reble

Image source: Pat Reble

#49

Image source: Shan Smith

Image source: Shan Smith

#50

Image source: Katelyn Adams

Image source: Katelyn Adams

