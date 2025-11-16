“Dogs With Jobs”: 50 Adorable And Wholesome Pics From This Online Group

Dog lovers know very well how their canine friends make their lives better every day. But apart from being overwhelmingly cute, fun and loving, some woofers are also serving their communities and those in need by doing what they know best– making the world a better place.
And this wholesome corner of Reddit known as the Dogs With Jobs community is dedicated to celebrating and appreciating the real working dogs.
Created back in 2014, the community is home to 848k members who tune in for posts about dogs who are trained specifically to perform particular jobs and tasks. Think of guide dogs, service dogs, herding dogs, police dogs, sled dogs, and so on.
Below we selected the most inspiring examples, so scroll down and upvote your favorite ones as you go!
#1 I Would Be So Proud Of My Dog If He Got This Job
Image source: mikewall
#2 I Was Laughing And My Dog Thought I Was Hyperventilating And Got Me My Emergency Inhaler. Thanks Pal? Lol
Image source: ohnorosa
#3 The Vancouver Police Department Made A Police Dog Calendar. This Badass Photo Of A K9 And Its Handler Is In It
Image source: gangbangkang
#4 Bretagne. The Last Known 9/11 Search And Rescue Dog, Died At Age 16. The Goodest Girl
Image source: fulleffect7737
#5 Blind Owner Michael Hingson With His Guide Dog Roselle, Who LED Him And 30 Others Down 78 Stories Out Of The World Trade Center On 9/11
Image source: unknown_human
#6 This Is Ronny From Ohio Highway Patrol. He Tried Really Hard For His Picture Okay Don’t Make Fun Of Him
Image source: k0ella
#7 Penguin Guards!
Image source: reddit.com
#8 The Best Of Boys
Image source: getahaircut8
#9 It’s Been 1 Year Since I Laid Molly To Rest. She’s Credited With Finding The Remains Of 62 Different Us Soldiers. So Their Bodies Could Be Brought Back To Their Families. She Was My Best Friend She Was My Comforter And She Was My Antidepressant. A Day Doesn’t Go By That I Don’t Think About Her
Image source: Prometheus0822
#10 Take Your Kid To Work Day (Therapy Dog Edition)
Image source: BiggieBoiTroy
#11 Search And Rescue Over Fetch Any Day
Image source: Houseplatho
#12 This Is Benny. He Was The Therapy Dog At The Middle School In The Town I Live. He’s Being Forced Into Retirement Because Of His Health. I Guess I Just Wanted The World To Know About This Wonderful Pupper
Image source: pancakesfordintonite
#13 Last Night, In My City, K-9 Riley Died Taking Down An Armed Suspect. He Was 5 Years Old And Had Been In-Service For 3 Years. An Officer Also Died At The Scene. Can We Take A Moment To Give Thanks For Dogs Like Riley Who Die In The Line Of Duty In Order To Protect Us? Rip Riley
Image source: greentofu402
#14 This Is Morty. He Was Deployed In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria And Jumped 30 Feet Out Of A Helicopter When He Caught The Scent Of Someone In Need. He’s Now In Nc For Hurricane Florence
Image source: gangbangkang
#15 Depressed 9/11 Rescue Dogs
Finding survivors was dangerous and thankless work. The rescue crews suffered limitations, like dangerous and smoldering debris, and tight access. To aid in their efforts, some employed dogs to help. After the collapse, they pulled only 23 people from the debris, 15 of them rescue workers who’d compromised their own safety. Rescuers removed the last survivor 27 hours after the collapse.
Rescue dogs were finding so few living survivors, they would become noticeably depressed, thinking they weren’t doing a good job. Handlers would hide in the rubble to allow the dogs to “find” them, boosting their spirit and morale.
Image source: seesquaredd
#16 The Best Job
Image source: DisDudeForReal
#17 A Very Photogenic Guide Dog
Image source: bitchyswiftie
#18 This Best Boye Helping Children Testify
Image source: et-tuBrute
#19 K9 At Their Training
Image source: duuuk
#20 This Is Arty, He Is In Training To Be A Service Or Therapy Dog. At This Rate, Probably A Therapy Dog
Image source: Filleroftoilets
#21 On 9/11, We Would Like To Honor The Men, Women, And K9s That Risked And Lost Their Lives
Image source: exploreorg
#22 This Is Bill. Yesterday He Had His First Day Of Training To Be My Medical Alert Dog. He’s Going To Be The First Medical Alert Dog For My Illness In Australia And Will Learn How To Save My Life. Here He Is Wearing An Assistance Dog Coat And Visiting A Shopping Centre For The First Time
Image source: lauraraurala
#23 My Hometown Pd Threw This Brave Officer A Birthday Party. Happy Birthday, Max!
Image source: everdayday
#24 Goodboi Doggo, Uuno, Works Very Hard As A Video Game Developer
Image source: Remember__Me
#25 My Boy, Teddy, Is The Official Greeter At My Store. He Comes With His Own Faq
Image source: tropicalmedly
#26 Meet Aunt B, A Young Mini Doodle With A Very Important Job. She Works For Funeral Homes, As A Comfort Dog For People Who’ve Lost Loved Ones. Her Life Is Filled With Love As She Brings Love To All. 100/10 For This Compassionate Woof
Image source: mac_is_crack
#27 That’s Called A Selective Snooot
Image source: EXIDFanboy
#28 Remember The Dog That Appeared On The Frontpage Being Rescued During A Flood In Mexico? They Adopted It And Is Now In Training To Be A Rescue Dog
Image source: GuyWithoutModem
#29 A Messenger Doggo
Image source: Dronesandwildshit
#30 Lifeguards Ready To Save The Day In Croatia
Image source: Fitbumblebee
#31 Supervisor Dog Monitors Your Lunch Breaks
Image source: jmascoli
#32 I Volunteered To Be A Patient For A Research Study On The Effects Of Dog Therapy For Depression. This Is Thor, I’ll Be Working With Him Until The End Of The Study, He’s Been Making Me Feel Better
Image source: blargennflargenn
#33 Where Was Jessie When I Got An Mri
Image source: MathBlur
#34 “Mission Complete” For Sully, George H. W. Bush’s Service Dog
Image source: ExpectoPentium
#35 He Goes In For Surgery Tomorrow On An Unknown Lump On His Back. Please Send Love. He Is My World And Many Others, As A Therapy Dog
Image source: allygadget
#36 My Buddies Dog Who Is Trained To Dig Up Sea Turtle Nests So They Can Be Safely Incubated And Set Free After The Hatch
Image source: imjustadudeguy
#37 Need
Image source: AnoushkaChopra
#38 Mleming For A Living
Image source: leonardodankvinci
#39 Best Coworker Ever!!
Image source: Mrs_WillieStroker
#40 This Is Razor, A Retired Ied Sniffer Dog Who Worked In Afghanistan And Visited Our School Today. Good Boy Level: Over 9000!
Image source: Iawnmoher
#41 This Is Elvis, Who Holds The Very Specialized Job Of Polar Bear Pregnancy Sniffer. He Can Detect Pregnancy In Polar Bear Poop With 97% Accuracy!
Image source: CatPooedInMyShoe
#42 Orientation
Image source: Whitlow14
#43 The Goodest Boye With The Bestest Job!
My local hardware has a dog that follows you around, and takes your items to the counter for you.
Image source: Kuma_Paws_376
#44 Bazz The Beekeeper
Image source: Stegosaurus_Peas
#45 He Protecc From The Back
Image source: PHPApple
#46 A Bored Sniffer Dog, Complete With Blep
Image source: mac_is_crack
#47 Meet Bród And Shadow, The President Of Ireland’s Two Bodyguards
Image source: HouseSelmy
#48 A Friendly Bomb Sniffing Pupper At Congress Wearing Booties To Protect His Paws From Broken Glass
Image source: StartRunMspaint
#49 My Local Print Shop Has A Dog Working The Counter
Image source: Gabriel_NDG
#50 Not All Dogs Have Wholesome Jobs
Image source: Whitlow14
Follow Us