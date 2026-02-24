Stephen King Faces Backlash After Making Brazenly False Claim About Donald Trump

Donald Trump, no stranger to criticism from fellow politicians, Hollywood entities, and cultural figures, found himself in the spotlight on February 23 when renowned author Stephen King took a pointed dig at him.
King took to X to claim the POTUS “has never had a child” despite being “married three times.”
The comment by King confused many online, as Trump is a known father to Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron.
“Trump literally has five kids.” Libs of TikTok asked, while another quipped, “This came as a great surprise to President Trump’s five children.”
Stephen King’s bizarre claim about Donald Trump’s achievements drew intense backlash
Image credits: Getty/Leigh Vogel
King’s post did not just falsely claim Trump had no kids — it continued to declare that he “ran several businesses into the ground, never ran a home, couldn’t make a bed to save his a**, calls people he works with dub losers, etc.”
In short, King aimed to say that Trump “has never done sweet labor” and “has no life experience.”
Image credits: The White House
King’s remarks about Trump came ahead of the State of the Union address scheduled for later today.
The annual message is delivered by the president of the United States and covers the pressing issues Americans face, alongside ideas to solve them.
Image credits: StephenKing
About the no-kids remark, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted on X: “Well, this is news to me…unless he means birthed a child, which would also hold true for every male ever. TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] is real, and it’s scary.”
1776 Project PAC founder Ryan Girdusky argued, “Um… I’m pretty sure Donald Trump has children,” while conservative reporter Jerry Dunleavy wisecracked, “Donald Trump, famously childless.”
Image credits: Getty/Pool
“Is there a 25th Amendment for taking people’s phones away?” conservative writer Bonchie probed.
Matt Van Swol, an ex–Department of Energy worker, pointed out:
“You literally plagiarized an entire post which was about AOC and then applied it to Trump, for whom it isn’t true and doesn’t make any sense. Why are you plagiarizing? I thought you were a writer,”
Stephen King’s swipe at Donald Trump mirrored a similar comment made about Democratic leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Image credits: 3YearLetterman
Image credits: Getty/Mathew Tsang
An X account called Stacy Is Right, a self-proclaimed MAGA mother of three, attacked Ocasio-Cortez a day before King based his post on her words.
“AOC has never had a child. Has never been married. Has never run a business. Has never run a home. Has never managed people. Has never held a professional job. Has never served on a local committee. Has no real-life experience. Is a typical deadbeat socialist,” she said.
Image credits: mattvanswol
The scathing post came after Cortez accused the Trump administration of tearing apart transatlantic alliances and seeking to introduce an “age of authoritarians” at the Munich Security Conference held earlier this month.
Image credits: PoliticalStacy
Image credits: Getty/Alex Wong
The representative of New York’s 14th congressional district is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, having refused to attend his inauguration in 2025, stating via social media: “I don’t celebrate rap**ts, so no, I am not going.”
“He’s pathetically plagiarizing the tweets,” a netizen said about King.
Monday wasn’t the first time King publicly expressed his frustration with Trump
Image credits: StephenKing
Image credits: Getty/Nathan Howard
In an August 2025 interview with The Guardian, King entertained a fan asking, “If you had to invent an ending for Trumpian America, what would it be?”
“I think it would be impeachment,” King said.
“I would love to see him retired, let’s put it that way. The bad ending would be that he gets a third term and takes things over completely. It’s a horror story either way. Trump is a horror story, isn’t he?” he added.
In June, the author said in a tweet: “Deep down in his heart, I believe Trump knows he’s an incompetent a**hole.”
He then added, “Trump is like a spoiled child. When he doesn’t get his way, he does a tantrum.”
Image credits: The White House
King wasn’t a fan of Trump in his first term either, and he acknowledged this in a 2022 interview with the Sunday Times, saying, “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person.”
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, King claimed that Trump had refused to debate Democratic candidate Kamala Harris despite an official announcement.
Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung, in a statement given to Newsweek at the time, called King “a dumba**.”
“Even horror writers should fact-check,” a netizen remarked
Image credits: sizzle_sarah
