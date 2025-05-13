30 Red Carpet Looks That Got It Wrong In 2024

This year, we’ve seen many questionable celebrity outfits on the red carpets of award shows and other prestigious star-studded events. While some netizens have focused on the groundbreaking nature of the designs, praising their wearers for pushing boundaries and taking risks, others simply felt that certain styles should never have left the atelier.
From deconstructed ballerina looks to outfits inspired by the Power Rangers and medieval warriors, let’s take a look back at what were considered some of the worst celebrity looks of 2024.
#1 Addison Rae At The Video Music Awards
For the September event, Addison wore a ballerina look consisting of a sculpted bra with boa feathers, high-waisted panties, a tulle tutu, and peep-toe heels. Her white set was custom-made by Miss Claire Sullivan.
“God I wish Joan Rivers was alive,” one Redditor said of the look, while another added: “This looks like what Kanye’s wife would wear to her own wedding.”
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
#2 Chappell Roan At The Video Music Awards
The Hot To Go! singer opted for a dramatic cape look by Y/Project. Channeling a medieval warrior queen, Chappell also wore a velvet robe, an armored manicure, a cross necklace, and a sword.
“Honestly, it just seems costume instead of fashion,” one Redditor wrote, adding that the young star looked like she was heading to the “Renaissance Fair.”
Image source: Gotham/Getty Images
#3 Ariana Grande At The Oscars
Ariana attended the Academy Awards back in March wearing a pink custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The strapless, fitted dress, a nod to her Wicked character Glinda, featured dramatic details such as a long train and puffy sleeves.
With all that fabric in her hands, one netizen quipped that Ariana looked like she was “mid-struggle to fold a fitted sheet.”
Image source: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
#4 Katy Perry At The Video Music Awards
Before performing a medley of her biggest hits, Katy walked the red carpet in an edgy white look by Who Decides War. The ragged one-shoulder crop top and low-waisted skirt led many to say she looked “shipwrecked.”
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
#5 Ellie Goulding At The Fashion Awards
Ellie commanded attention at the awards, held in December at London’s Royal Albert Hall, in a massive white puffer jacket. She wore a simple white dress under the coat and matching white pointed-toe heels.
“Why’s she wearing a duvet?” one confused netizen asked.
Image source: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
#6 Chet Hanks At The Video Music Awards
Chet sported a red, black, and white motorcycle jacket and matching pants. The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson accessorized the look with a chunky silver necklace and tall, lace-up sneaker-boots.
“This is what 5-year-old boys think looks cool,” one Redditor wrote.
“I feel like this outfit is so close to looking okay,” a separate user wrote. “Had he tucked in that ridiculously long black muscle tank and worn shoes that weren’t so comically oversized it would be a fairly solid motocross outfit!”
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
#7 Emma Stone At The BAFTAs
Emma wore a custom peach Louis Vuitton gown with a massive puff on one shoulder, reminiscent of the designs worn by her character Bella in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. The one-shoulder top and textured chiffon skirt reportedly took 450 hours and 20 meters of fabric to create.
“I think it’s terrible. 80s prom but not the fun kind,” said a fashionista on the r/whatthefrock subreddit.
Image source: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
#8 Rita Ora At The Fashion Awards
For the London event, Rita sported an oversized gray blazer from Primark, styled over a pinstriped shirt and polka-dot tie. The 34-year-old singer completed the look with chunky jewelry.
“She looks like she’s about to host the Hunger Games,” an X user wrote about the singer’s look.
Image source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images
#9 Doja Cat At The MET Gala
Doja left little to the imagination when she wore a wet, white t-shirt gown by Vetements at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Agora Hills rapper paired the outfit with glittery makeup that included painted teardrops falling from her smoky eye look.
“She’s not always trying to look beautiful and snatched even though she is truly beautiful. But this?? I don’t even know what she is going for,” one fan wrote, while another said the look was “giving wet t-shirt contest.”
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
#10 Erika Alexander At The Oscars
The American Fiction star made a statement with her bold look. The multi-colored ensemble featured a strapless white gown with a train, a black tulle peplum, and vibrant purple, pink, and green ruffles.
“Erika Alexander could have left the tutu on the bathroom floor and slayed,” one fashionista wrote.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
#11 Emma Corrin At The BAFTAs
Emma hit the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, in a unique ensemble by Miu Miu.
The Crown star, known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, wore blue tights underneath high-waisted panties and a black tulle skirt with bows. On top, she kept it simple with a boxy long-sleeve shirt, and accessorized the look with a black veil.
Image source: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
#12 Nicola Coughlan At The Emmy Awards
The Bridgerton star didn’t go unnoticed in her silver off-the-shoulder gown featuring a structured corset construction and a long skirt. For the September event, held at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, Nicola opted for a half-updo and rosy eyeshadow and blush.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#13 Lil Nas X At The Video Music Awards
Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, channeled the Pink Power Ranger for his red carpet look at the MTV Video Music Awards.
The 25-year-old rapper made a memorable appearance, turning heads in a pink and white leather moto suit paired with a helmet with cone-like ears.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
#14 Lenny Kravitz At The Video Music Awards
The four-time Grammy winner wore an all-black leather ensemble by Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a bomber jacket with a tie, boot-cut pants with a studded belt, black shades, and white boots.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#15 Dan Levy At The Emmy Awards
Dan, who hosted the ceremony alongside his father, Eugene Levy, wore a Loewe suit with a white blouse top featuring a scarf neckline.
“I don’t like it. It looks like a napkin blowing in the wind on his face,” one critic commented.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#16 Helen Mirren At The Golden Globes
Helen made a splash in a purple cape dress with bell sleeves by Dolce & Gabbana. The look featured a ruched top and different shades of “blue-violet,” as described by the English actress, who said it was one of her favorite colors.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#17 Bella Ramsey At The Golden Globes
Bella wore a custom-made two-piece suit by Prada. The Last of Us actor’s look featured a blue boxy jacket, gray slim-cut pants, and black boots, which were considered too minimalistic for the occasion.
The event marked their first Golden Globes nomination, received for the post-apocalyptic drama show.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#18 Troye Sivan At The MET Gala
The Australian pop star sported a cropped suit vest styled over a light blue shirt, black pants with a butterfly pendant attached to the waist, and black dress shoes. His look was designed by Prada.
Image source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
#19 Dwayne Johnson At The Oscars
The Rock’s Dolce & Gabbana graphite suit wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea. The wrestler-turned-actor added a Hollywood touch to the bold look with aviator sunglasses.
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images
#20 Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton At The Academy Of Country Music Awards
Gwen wore a brown leather jacket from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection, which featured gray, white, green, and brown feathers.
Meanwhile, Blake kept it simple with a pair of jeans, a black shirt, and a controversial black jacket with brown leather patches on both shoulders.
Image source: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
#21 Rachel Sennott At The Independent Spirit Awards
For the 39th Independent Spirit Awards, which took place in February at the Santa Monica Pier in California, the Shiva Baby actress donned an all-black sequined design by Balenciaga. She styled her hair in an up-do and accessorized her look with a matching clutch and pointed-toe shoes.
Image source: JC Olivera/GA/Getty Images
#22 Sarah Paulson At The Emmy Awards
The Golden Globe winner attended TV’s biggest night in a blue Prada gown featuring a black train and a big white bow at the bottom. She accessorized the look with dainty Marco Bicego drop earrings, a white clutch, and matching heels.
Image source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
#23 Bobby Berk At The Emmy Awards
Interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk walked the Emmys red carpet in a blue textured suit created by Maltese designer duo Charles & Ron.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#24 Bryce Dallas-Howard At The BAFTAs
Bryce donned a silver, sparkling backless gown adorned with sequins and a cut-out at the waist.
The glitzy, long-sleeve gown featured a black rose attachment at the center, which was also shimmering. To put the focus on her dress, she styled her hair in an up-do and opted for minimalistic makeup with rosy lips.
Image source: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
#25 Simone Biles At The Country Music Awards
The renowned gymnast, who brought her Olympic medal count to 11 this year, hit the CMAs red carpet in November wearing a silver off-the shoulder gown by Misha. She completed the ensemble with black heels, a smoky eye, and minimal accessories.
Image source: Jason Davis/Getty Images
#26 Barry Keoghan At The Golden Globes
The Saltburn actor attended the 81st Golden Globes in January wearing a custom red plaid Louis Vuitton suit.
Barry completed the eye-catching look with a matching red earring, a trouser chain, and a pearl necklace.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
#27 Nicolas Cage At The Golden Globes
Nicolas attended the awards show, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, in a controversial metallic gold blazer paired with a bow tie and black pants.
The star, who celebrated his 60th birthday at the event, said he wore the jacket to mark the beginning of his “golden years.”
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic//Getty Images
#28 Bradley Cooper At The BAFTAs
The Maestro actor donned a custom Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit at the 77th British Academy Film Awards back in February. Bradley was nominated for three awards (Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Original Screenplay) for his work in the biographical film about composer Leonard Bernstein.
“When is he shipping out?” one social media user asked. Another user said the suit was giving “old policeman vibes.”
Image source: Mike Marsland/Getty Images
#29 Andrea Riseborough At The Oscars
Andrea sported a long-sleeved tartan print dress by Loewe that flowed down into a long black skirt. The Alice & Jack actress styled her hair in a slicked back bun and accessorized the look with one silver earring.
“Nice dress , but not for Oscar evening,” one netizen wrote.
Image source: JC Olivera/Getty Images
#30 Lauren Sánchez At The MET Gala
Lauren Sánchez, author, philanthropist, and fiancée of Jeff Bezos, attended the Met Gala in May wearing a gown inspired by Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2024 collection.
The strapless black-and-white dress, designed to resemble a shattered stained-glass rose, failed to impress many enthusiasts of fashion’s biggest night.
Image source: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
