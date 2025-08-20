Hey Pandas, What’s A Historical Event That Still Feels Unreal No Matter How Much You Read About It?

History is full of moments that are hard to believe, no matter how many times we read about them. We want to hear from you – what historical event still feels unreal to you?

The H*******t. Not because I think it didn’t happen or anything but because I can’t believe Hitler was able to get away with killing millions of innocent people. However, I’m now witnessing firsthand how easily brainwashed the masses can become.

911. Not American, but I still find it unbelievable—not in a conspiracy way, either—that these massive, iconic buildings collapsed, and simply aren’t there either.

January 6th.

October 7th.

Man in the moon…

That the US has a Cheeto for president. FOR THE SECOND TIME!!!

