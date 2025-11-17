30 Things That These People Always Notice Because Of The Nature Of Their Jobs, As Pointed Out By People Online

Such a repetitive activity as one’s job unavoidably leaves a mark on that person by forming certain habits and affecting their perception of reality through the things they know or tend to focus on. One can see some examples of just how far-reaching these habits can be, as these people are letting us glimpse at the world through their eyes by answering one Redditor’s question: “What do you always notice due to the nature of your job?”, at the same time making us conscious of our own habits and thus enabling us to pick up some new ones if we wish and are willing to work on them.
More info: Reddit
#1
Children who come from loving families vs those who don’t. It’s not all about finances either. Just because a child is clean and well dressed, doesn’t mean they’re loved like they should be.
Image source: Unique_echidna90, Mikhail Nilov
#2
Wheelchair accessibility issues in public places.
Image source: Aldous_Hoaxley, Marcus Aurelius
#3
How much of the general public has reading comprehension problems. Work retail
Image source: With_The_Tide, Ketut Subiyanto
#4
I work in human genetics and it’s really hard not to pick up on dysmorphic features when I’m walking around in public. I’m not a huge fan of that term but essentially a large number of us have something a little different about our appearance that could be random but might also be a feature of an underlying genetic condition, such as a crumpled looking ear or a particularly prominent forehead. Now that I know some of the things we look for in clinic, I have trouble unseeing it in public and it’s hard not to wonder if people know they might benefit from genetic testing if they haven’t already had it in some cases when I see multiple features associated with a certain condition.
Image source: sister_of_a_foxx, Mental Health America (MHA)
#5
The people that don’t push their chairs back in under the table after a meeting, are at best clueless idiots and at worst moronic [jerks].
Image source: NoButThanks, Anna Tarazevich
#6
I work at a senior citizen center & each member’s age will pop up on my screen when they renew their membership. I am AMAZED at how vastly differently people age. Some are in their 90s, but look like they could be in there 60s & vice-versa.
Image source: dinkdonner, Matt Barnard
#7
how many building do NOT have address on them, or at least have them in a place that they can easily be seen from the roadway.
Image source: unhalfbricklayer, Lina Kivaka
#8
I’m a bra fitter, so I always notice poorly fitted bras. I’m also enraged by any discussions about bra sizes in movies or TV because it’s always wildly incorrect.
Image source: hep632, Castorly Stock
#9
Things like how uncomfortable so many dogs are because their owners don’t trim their nails enough, or how ungroomed/unhealthy their coats are.
Also things that their animals are doing that are actually stress/fear/warning signals that people brush off or laugh at and think is cute.
Image source: Savvy_Banana, Samson Katt
#10
Good veins.
Image source: Lurkthrow9000, Ron Lach
#11
Plagiarism.
Years of grading essays have given me a BS barometer that is rarely wrong.
Image source: BrotherOfTheOrder, Felicity Tai
#12
Invasive plant species all over parks, planted in yards and streets. I can spot some species while zipping down the highway.
Image source: HatelandFrogman, Kristina Paukshtite
#13
Noncompliant personalities. You can usually predict who’s going to die early because they’re wilfully ignorant about their own health and how their own body works. Like the person who prides themselves on not taking any of the medications the doctors keep prescribing.
Image source: SkyCat02, Monstera
#14
I worked in a deli for a while. We had to get a FOOD HANDLERS Licenses. We had to take a course how to properly handle food that others would be eating, food temperatures, cleanliness, and such. So now I pay attention to how my food is prepared when we dine out. I was in a pizza joint and was watching a young lady put toppings on pizzas. She was properly wearing a hair net and gloves, but… she would scratch her head, under the netting and touch the toppings. She coughed and covered her mouth with her gloved hand, then went right back to handling toppings. I turned and walked out. If the public can see what you are doing, shouldn’t you do it right? Which made me wonder about the things I couldn’t see. I was really happier when I didn’t know this stuff. I prefer to eat my own cooking. I know I use proper hygiene and will not be eating some stranger’s DNA.
Image source: Eogh21, Anna Shvets
#15
I make slot machine games (software dev)
So I know most of the tricks that are used to hide the ways you are getting f****d over, some are obvious, some are very well hidden
Some fun facts that don’t violate my NDA
Casinos sometimes purposely break some cosmetic lights on a machine to make players think “this machine is broken, maybe it’ll give me more money than it should”
And on cruises, on day 1 the machines are configured to have a higher chance to win to make u happy and cuz they know ur stuck on the cruise so they’ll just get the money back when u buy food/drinks or continue gambling, on the last day, the machines are set to the lowest odds of winning so the cruise gets as much money as possible from you before u leave
My advice, avoid slots, but if ur on a cruise and really want to play, only play the first night or two, then stick to table games, table game odds are much more transparent, and there’s a ton of laws protecting the sanctity of dice and cards and stuff (these laws also protect the sanctity of cards and dice in video poker and slot machines)
Image source: Retrac752, Christopher Ryan
#16
Techno-babble and techno-buzzwords. It’s so easy to tell when a new piece of tech is all smoke and mirrors.
Image source: Duck_Whistle, Alexander Dummer
#17
How well or not well older people function mentally by having a conversation
I work with dementia and Alzheimer’s patients for a living
Image source: xxjamesiskingxx42, pasja1000
#18
People make really bad financial decisions, almost constantly. The game is basically rigged against everyone, except: people who have parents who teach them (rare), people who have the drive to learn on their own (rare), and people who have such high income that they can out-earn their mistakes (very rare). The great irony is that most good financial advisors won’t talk to you unless you’re already rich or you pay some ridiculous hourly fee.
Image source: daytodaze, Karolina Grabowska
#19
After 15 years as operations manager of a commercial cleaning company… the main one is when going to the toilet in a venue (club, pub, theatre) I ALWAYS look at the dust buildup on the door hinges… in my experience it’s the best indicator of how often bathrooms are being ‘deep cleaned’
Image source: cdbilby, Victoria_Regen
#20
That all the ads on TV about medications, especially those with “Ask your doctor if blahblahblah is right for you” means your insurance won’t cover them and in unlikely event they do, it’s still expensive as [hell].
Image source: jennkyube, JESHOOTS.com
#21
Details in concrete. Quality of finish, variations in grade, lines and impressions left from formwork, patches, etc. I can’t help but pick apart every concrete surface I see.
Image source: chabalajaw, Markus Spiske
#22
When people say they have high pain tolerance, they are often the least tolerant of pain. I’m a physiotherapist.
Image source: benSU_, Yan Krukau
#23
As a cardiovascular RN I notice people’s ankles- always checking for swelling.
Image source: jsoutherland89, Manki Kim
#24
Flies.
My last job was working in a clean room. If a single fly found its way in we had to stalk it, [end it], pack it up and send it to the higher ups for testing.
Worked there a year and been out for four months and I still want to drop everything and search and destroy every time I notice a fly.
Image source: willingisnotenough, skigh_tv
#25
I always read the acknowledgements first when I pick up a new book to read, to see if I know anyone who worked on it. Publishing is such a small world.
Image source: StrangersWithAndi, Vincenzo Malagoli
#26
330 gallon totes
Used to move chemicals by forklift and now I can’t help but notice them as set dressing in every sci-fi show ever. They are big, but light weight when empty, and they don’t look familiar to the average person.
Keep an eye out, you will see them everywhere. My wife and I both yell “Totes!” every time we see one on screen.
Image source: MooseInDisguise, airseacontainers
#27
Even the smartest most experienced tourists can be hilariously unprepared for the places they visit.
I’ve had insanely well traveled and experienced European tourists arrive in my small Western Canadian town with no mobile devices and zero English proficiency.
I’ve had very experienced hikers apply bear spray like bug repellant
I’ve had longtime outdoorsmen who traveled to my hometown expecting to be able to buy all the camping equipment they need so they didn’t have to bring all their personal gear from home
Image source: Lostsonofpluto, Oziel Gómez
#28
How often deadlines don’t apply to the people we’re waiting on so we can work on finishing earlier or on schedule–yet when they finally hand it off to us after taking up the bulk of time, it’s suddenly our priority and we have to stick to a deadline that they enforce.
Image source: 4T_Knight, Elisa Ventur
#29
How little people who run businesses know about tax
Image source: Dame87, RODNAE Productions
#30
People are very concerned about their medications but not concerned enough to pay attention to when they run out.
Either people come to the doctor for the smallest thing like a hangnail or they wait to come in until a river of blood has been coming out of their [bum] for 5 years
Image source: BLUFALCON78, SHVETS production
Follow Us