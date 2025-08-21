Sydney Sweeney’s Dramatic Body Transformation For Legendary Boxer’s Role Stuns Fans

by

Sydney Sweeney was almost unrecognizable in a new production still from the upcoming biopic Christy, where she plays the role of groundbreaking boxer Christy Martin

Known for her performances in Euphoria and The White Lotus, Sweeney dramatically altered her appearance for the role. 

The film is expected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in early September.

Fans were stunned by their first look at Sweeney in character

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

A newly released production still showed Sydney Sweeney standing in a boxing ring, wearing gloves, a mouthguard, and a white tank top and shorts, according to Parade

Her signature blonde hair had been replaced with Martin’s iconic dark curls, and her expression was fierce as she seemingly geared up mid-fight.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Reactions from fans and netizens were swift. “Now this is versatility,” a social media user wrote. 

Others drew comparisons to Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning transformation in Monster

Comments like “Did not see this coming,” and “Talk about a total transformation! I barely recognize her!” echoed across social media platforms.

Image credits: The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

One fan summed it up with, “From lace to leather gloves. Sydney’s switching lanes and I’m here for it.”

Sydney Sweeney details extreme physical training for the role

In an interview with W Magazine, Sweeney shared how seriously she took the physical challenge of portraying Martin. 

Image credits: christy_r_martin

“I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three-and-a-half months of training,” she said.

“I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.”

The impact on her body was significant. “My body was completely different,” Sydney said.

“I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

Sweeney, 27, is typically associated with glamour and red-carpet fashion, and she is arguably one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars today.

Based on the stills from the upcoming film, as well as Sydney’s social media posts, it appears that she has fully embraced the physical and emotional demands of portraying the iconic female boxer, who was nicknamed “The Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Image credits: Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Christy Martin hopes her story will be a powerful message for women

Christy Martin is widely credited with helping bring women’s boxing to mainstream attention with her high-profile 1996 match with Deirdre Gogarty at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. 

She was also the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, according to a report from ELLE.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Behind the scenes, however, her life was marked by hardship.

Martin endured two decades of domestic ab*se by her then-husband and trainer, Jim Martin, before surviving a v*olent attack in 2010.

She later came out as a lesbian, becoming an advocate for domestic violence awareness in sports.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Speaking to TMZ, Martin expressed high hopes for the film, and she also loved the idea of Sydney playing her on the big screen.

“I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality, and overall underdog story,” she said. 

“I am a coal miner’s daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn’t taken seriously — women’s boxing.”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Martin also stated that she would love to have a cameo in the movie, at least as a nod to her fans. She also confirmed that she will be involved in Sydney’s training for the film.

In addition to Sweeney, Christy stars Merritt Wever, Katy O’Brian, Ben Foster, and Ethan Embry. The film is directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Sydney is also producing the film through her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films.

While the film’s festival debut is scheduled, a wider release date has yet to be announced.

Netizens seem to be very excited to see Sydney play Christy Martin on the big screen

Image credits: angelofdesire07

Image credits: nusssdog

Image credits: heiszvk

Image credits: Asapteejo

Image credits: cospllaysakura

Image credits: adotwill

Image credits: Bl4M3TH3M0VI3S

Image credits: BlazeRN617

Image credits: Khadriel1

Image credits: ZachBowders

Image credits: judyxop

Image credits: AlexNever347

Image credits: hinataxgoth

Image credits: sophiebbx_

Image credits: SolumSursum

Image credits: DontRunImAsian

Image credits: itsPopGlory

Image credits: english_shamar

Image credits: Hmountain5

Image credits: UltraSaiyan419

