Our Food Art Can Only Be Seen From One Angle (But You Can Eat It From Any Side)

Sometimes when Emilija Vinzanovaite and I get tired of art installations, we make this: tasty and giant food arts, which should be eaten! The first one is a four meters long perspective (you can see this only from one angle) artwork with Einstein’s face. We worked for five hours to make it happen. It was made from different deserts like canelles, chocolate, muffins, strawberries, grapes, macaroons… It was really hard not to eat everything while working.
The second one is the most famous Lithuanian artist and compositor M.K. Ciurlionis. We made his portrait from chocolate desserts like muffins, cakes, cookies, doughnuts, and some berries. It’s a little bit smaller than the first artwork and we made this in a few hours. We used the same technique – you can see the face only from one angle, but there’s no difference, you can eat it from all sides.
More info: Facebook | vaitkute.com
This is our last artwork, for the event in the Art Gallery. The food table from the perfect angle
It was made from muffins, macaroons, canelles, chocolate and other deserts. It was so hard not to eat that tasty food!
But we were really patient, and every part of this artwork was saved
The artwork from the side
That’s me and Emilija standing between our suffer source – the tasty artwork. That’s why we are not smiling
The second artwork we did is M.K. Čiurlionis portrait from chocolate food
I’m getting hungry again!
Do you want to eat this?
