Interactive Mini Billiards For Cats: Perfect To Keep Your Pet Occupied

by

When owning a pet, we suddenly start looking for various toys and accessories, something to surprise our furry friends. It provides perfect cat pictures and funny stories, unlike anything you’d get without the toys. Often, though, the toy gets tossed aside after a day or two, but we feel like the experience of gifting your special little pet a toy makes it all worth it.

Pets tend to lose interest quickly, and toys become useless objects occupying valuable space. And this is where mini billiards for cats come in! While the fluffy balls might still lose their appeal eventually, the cat pool table will remain a personal chill spot for your cat for an unlimited period of time.

So, if your cat needs some new gear in the toy department, head on in and discover the ultimate recreation tool. Share it with your cat-loving friends and family; their cat could also be in need of such a toy.

Image credits: vetreskanyc.com

This company has designed a unique mini pool table for cats that is sure to delight feline enthusiast

Brought to you by Vetreska. This boundary-pushing pet design brand was founded in 2017 by Donald Kng and Nico Li who met while studying at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. Vetreska combines fun, fashion, and functionality to take pet product design to a whole new level!

The set features playful cue sticks that double as wands, along with snooker balls infused with catnip to enhance the play experience

The table is made from high-quality materials and is sturdily constructed.

Why Do Cats Need Toys?

Cats need toys because they’re not just fun but also essential for a kitten’s health and happiness! Toys can help cats stay active, exercise them to stay fit and agile, keep them mentally sharp, and prevent boredom. Plus, playing with their favorite toys is an instinct for cats, helping them express their natural behaviors.

Not only that, but the billiard table also functions as a cozy bed, perfect for those more tranquil moments

And once your kitty is feeling like it is time for a nap, they can stretch out on the soft felt table top for a well-deserved snooze!

Can You Actually Play Mini Billiards for Cats?

While you won’t be able to have a pool night with your friends with this table, you can surely try and imitate a game. The balls and cues are soft plushies, so those bouncing off the walls pockets you see on TV won’t be possible here.

The primary user of this pool table will be a cat, and their version of billiards is quite different, so we’d recommend letting them have their way with it and have your camera ready for the birth of some hilarious cat memes.

The hemp rope table legs allow kitty to get their scratch on.

Here’s what some satisfied customers have had to say about this exciting new cat toy:

“Worth the amount. Surfy and so pretty. My cats love it.”

“My cat absolutely loved this!! The details on this pool table are incredible! I have gotten so many compliments on it! Would definitely recommend it for your sweet kitty.”

Have you ever considered to get your cat a pool table before?

“Love this as we are avid pool players.”

